Brandon Ingram out for second consecutive game

Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (hip) is OUT. Didnt do much in shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Va0H4bAKzx – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out.
Says Devonte Graham and Garrett Temple are still probable and will make decisions on them once they go through their pregame warmups. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out for tonight. Devonte’ Graham is probable – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Brandon Ingram is out for the Pelicans vs. the Suns, per Willie Green – 8:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion. – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.
PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update (Devonte’ Graham upgraded to probable, Garrett Temple probable, but Brandon Ingram now doubtful for Phoenix game tonight; Willie Green returns to face Suns; lineup notes, keys): https://t.co/LxmHsYVZoz pic.twitter.com/iJsHcAHupK – 3:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Three players listed as questionable tomorrow:
Devonte’ Graham (left adductor tightness)
Brandon Ingram (right hip contusion)
Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) – 7:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram was not able to do a lot at practice today, Willie Green said. He’s still day to day. – 2:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram’s hip is still a little bit sore, per Willie Green. He’s considered day-to-day. – 2:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Minus Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans kept it close but lost again. They are 1-6.
Willie Green said he’s reminding his team to keep the big picture in mind: “We have to go through it.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:26 PM
