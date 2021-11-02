CJ McCollum: 'I ain't going nowhere'

“I read everything, I see everything, I hear what people say about me and all that stuff, and that’s a part of the game,” said McCollum. “But I’m going to go out there and hoop and do my job. People that don’t know will know. And the people that already know are the ones that pay me the big bucks. “I’m here, and I ain’t going nowhere.”
Source: Casey Holdahl @ NBA.com
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA, suggested players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. Says he will discuss it with players this week to “get feedback.” – 9:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey will shoot the first Sixers free throws of the night after C.J. McCollum gifts the fans with Frostys. Again, a ton of normal stuff tonight. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Blazers 53
Good Sixers things: Lillard and McCollum are a combined 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-14 from 3.
Bad Sixers thing: They have not shot a free throw.
Good sportswriter thing: That half was less than an hour (so prep for five OTs) – 8:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Sixers 54, Blazers 53: halftime. 13 points for @Norman Powell. 12 points, 4 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 8 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard, 8 points for @Anfernee Simons. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Shorthanded Sixers lead 27-21 after 1, forced a bunch of a turnovers and played well. McCollum missed a jumper by more than he probably has ever in the NBA. Fans are cheering loud for a player on the other team. It might be the coldest night in arena history.
Very normal night. – 7:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the #Blazers’ starting backcourt of Lillard and McCollum: ‘You rarely see guards who can make plays for themselves and others.’ – 5:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 125, Blazers 113: FINAL. 25 points, 8 assists for @CJ McCollum. 19 points for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 14 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 14 points, 12 assists for @Damian Lillard. 14 points, 5 assists for @Norman Powell. – 9:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 89, Blazers 88: end of third quarter. 17 points, 5 assists for @CJ McCollum. 14 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 11 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. – 8:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 60, Hornets 53: halftime. 12 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 8 points for @Norman Powell, 6 points, 8 assists for @Damian Lillard. – 8:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“I read everything, I see everything, I hear what people say about me and all that stuff… People that don’t know will know. And the people that already know are the ones that pay me the big bucks. I’m here.” — @CJ McCollum rip.city/3ExgtDC – 7:19 PM
When you hear that Morey is resistant to deals built around the likes of Brogdon and Portland’s CJ McCollum, as well as a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Philadelphia would want three first-round draft picks and the right to swap three more future first-rounders in a McCollum-centric deal, it’s clear that he feels no rush to make a move. If there are any stressors making the Sixers uncomfortable, while Simmons stays away and faces frequent salary deductions, they are difficult to detect. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021
I’ve talked to people who say Portland’s been hesitant to move (CJ McCollum) for Ben Simmons because they think CJ is a better, more polished adult player than Ben Simmons, who was a bit of a mystery right now. -via Spotify / September 30, 2021