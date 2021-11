DeMar DeRozan explains why he joined the Bulls

DeRozan was willing to join the Lakers and play alongside James. However, the veteran player and the multiple time champions didn’t reach an agreement eventually. “They were great, honestly. Tried to make it work, had plenty of conversations with Bron. Tried to make it work. It just didn’t work. You know how the business goes. One thing can just change the whole dynamic on everything. -via TalkBasket / October 9, 2021