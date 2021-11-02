Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Houston Rockets (1-5) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021
Houston Rockets 70, Los Angeles Lakers 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Rockets 70, Lakers 64
Lakers’ defense was subpar in the first half. Houston scored 40 points in the paint and made 8/18 3s (41.2%). LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo have combined for 53 points (82.8% of LA’s total). The bench has struggled to make an impact (outside of Melo). – 11:39 PM
Halftime: Rockets 70, Lakers 64
Lakers’ defense was subpar in the first half. Houston scored 40 points in the paint and made 8/18 3s (41.2%). LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo have combined for 53 points (82.8% of LA’s total). The bench has struggled to make an impact (outside of Melo). – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL allowed 35 points to Houston at halftime of Sunday’s game. Tonight, the Rockets have 70, on 58% FG’s with 8 3’s, to lead the Lakers by 6. – 11:38 PM
LAL allowed 35 points to Houston at halftime of Sunday’s game. Tonight, the Rockets have 70, on 58% FG’s with 8 3’s, to lead the Lakers by 6. – 11:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Lakers defense just gave up 40 paint points to the Rockets in the first half. 70 points total (66.0 eFG%). – 11:38 PM
The Lakers defense just gave up 40 paint points to the Rockets in the first half. 70 points total (66.0 eFG%). – 11:38 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Wow. What a half from Houston. As exciting of a display from this young group as we’ve seen so far. They lead the Lakers 70-64 at the break — Green with 18 leading the way but balanced scoring all around. – 11:37 PM
Wow. What a half from Houston. As exciting of a display from this young group as we’ve seen so far. They lead the Lakers 70-64 at the break — Green with 18 leading the way but balanced scoring all around. – 11:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 70, Lakers 64 at half. Rockets averaging 87 in their previous two games. Green with 18, Wood 15 and 10. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 31. – 11:37 PM
Rockets 70, Lakers 64 at half. Rockets averaging 87 in their previous two games. Green with 18, Wood 15 and 10. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 31. – 11:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers have given up 70 points to Rockets in first half. 70 Points! Lakers down 70-64 at the half. – 11:37 PM
The Lakers have given up 70 points to Rockets in first half. 70 Points! Lakers down 70-64 at the half. – 11:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Not sure what has irritated Lakers coach Frank Vogel more tonight: the officiating or the defense – 11:31 PM
Not sure what has irritated Lakers coach Frank Vogel more tonight: the officiating or the defense – 11:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
This half has been insane. Lakers call time out so Lawrence Tanter can catch his breath. – 11:31 PM
This half has been insane. Lakers call time out so Lawrence Tanter can catch his breath. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis tweaked his ankle, appearing to step on Sengun’s foot while drawing a foul. He missed both FT’s, but has remained in the game.
Meanwhile, Westbrook’s 4 of 6 from the field after a pull-up J, with LAL trailing 55-53, 4:34 left in the 2nd Q. – 11:29 PM
Davis tweaked his ankle, appearing to step on Sengun’s foot while drawing a foul. He missed both FT’s, but has remained in the game.
Meanwhile, Westbrook’s 4 of 6 from the field after a pull-up J, with LAL trailing 55-53, 4:34 left in the 2nd Q. – 11:29 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Houston has already seen enough superstars leave in the last couple of years.
This city, the fanbase of this city, needs Jim Crane to #PayCorrea.
#FortheH #Astros #PAYTHEMAN – 11:24 PM
Houston has already seen enough superstars leave in the last couple of years.
This city, the fanbase of this city, needs Jim Crane to #PayCorrea.
#FortheH #Astros #PAYTHEMAN – 11:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Did a “Holy crap, KJ Martin is good” podcast with @Alykhan Bijani mid-way through last season.
Looks like he’s still good lol – 11:23 PM
Did a “Holy crap, KJ Martin is good” podcast with @Alykhan Bijani mid-way through last season.
Looks like he’s still good lol – 11:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time Jalen Green gathers to dunk it feels like a mushroom cloud is coming. – 11:22 PM
every time Jalen Green gathers to dunk it feels like a mushroom cloud is coming. – 11:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had to go get an alley-oop from AD, and he … sure went and got it.
Entertaining stretch here, as LeBron then got a steal and kicked it up court for Bazemore, but he missed a layup, eventually resulting in Houston’s 7th 3, + a tech on ‘Melo. Rockets somehow up 52-49. – 11:22 PM
LeBron had to go get an alley-oop from AD, and he … sure went and got it.
Entertaining stretch here, as LeBron then got a steal and kicked it up court for Bazemore, but he missed a layup, eventually resulting in Houston’s 7th 3, + a tech on ‘Melo. Rockets somehow up 52-49. – 11:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony just picked up a T. That makes him the third Laker to get one tonight (Frank Vogel and Kent Bazemore). – 11:22 PM
Carmelo Anthony just picked up a T. That makes him the third Laker to get one tonight (Frank Vogel and Kent Bazemore). – 11:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Now Melo hit with a Tech, making that three for the Lakers, Vogel and Bazemore have one each. – 11:22 PM
Now Melo hit with a Tech, making that three for the Lakers, Vogel and Bazemore have one each. – 11:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers went nutty believing Porter Jr. swatted a Bazemore breakaway off the backboard. Bazemore never got back as Green knocked down his third trey. Melo added a T, Lakers’ second. – 11:21 PM
Lakers went nutty believing Porter Jr. swatted a Bazemore breakaway off the backboard. Bazemore never got back as Green knocked down his third trey. Melo added a T, Lakers’ second. – 11:21 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Is it too early for the Rockets to pull the OKC-Horford move on Daniel Theis? – 11:19 PM
Is it too early for the Rockets to pull the OKC-Horford move on Daniel Theis? – 11:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Lakers latest to cry foul ift.tt/2Y8KaLw – 11:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Lakers latest to cry foul ift.tt/2Y8KaLw – 11:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin, in a sixth man role with Theis, House out, has eight points in eight minutes. Needs to hit the boards but Rockets are seeing growth. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:16 PM
K.J. Martin, in a sixth man role with Theis, House out, has eight points in eight minutes. Needs to hit the boards but Rockets are seeing growth. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:16 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets injury update: Eric Gordon is questionable to play tonight with nausea. – 11:14 PM
#Rockets injury update: Eric Gordon is questionable to play tonight with nausea. – 11:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The last few minutes will not get DeAndre Jordan’s Laker jersey retired. AK – 11:12 PM
The last few minutes will not get DeAndre Jordan’s Laker jersey retired. AK – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Rockets 35, Lakers 32
That quarter resembled an All-Star Game w/ the way both teams defended the paint. Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points. The Lakers are taking care of the ball and getting good looks. The DJ-Melo-Monk-Russ quartet is problematic defensively. – 11:08 PM
First quarter: Rockets 35, Lakers 32
That quarter resembled an All-Star Game w/ the way both teams defended the paint. Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points. The Lakers are taking care of the ball and getting good looks. The DJ-Melo-Monk-Russ quartet is problematic defensively. – 11:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon – present at the beginning of this game – is no longer on Houston’s bench. – 11:08 PM
Eric Gordon – present at the beginning of this game – is no longer on Houston’s bench. – 11:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets played the opening quarter at a 132.0 pace, per CTG. That’s….fast. – 11:07 PM
Rockets played the opening quarter at a 132.0 pace, per CTG. That’s….fast. – 11:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are down 35-32 to Rockets end of first. Rockets are shooting 58.3% from the field, 50% from three. – 11:07 PM
Lakers are down 35-32 to Rockets end of first. Rockets are shooting 58.3% from the field, 50% from three. – 11:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 35, Lakers 32 after one, their largest lead in a quarter with 12 ties or lead changes. Green with 12, Wood 10. Lakers again misfiring from deep, 1 of 5 on 3s, 13 of 19 elsewhere. – 11:07 PM
Rockets 35, Lakers 32 after one, their largest lead in a quarter with 12 ties or lead changes. Green with 12, Wood 10. Lakers again misfiring from deep, 1 of 5 on 3s, 13 of 19 elsewhere. – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were scoring so easily early on that their attention to detail on defense may have waned comparative to Sunday’s matchup with Houston, and the Rockets shot 58.3% (making 5 3’s) to take a 35-32 lead out of the 1st Q. – 11:07 PM
LAL were scoring so easily early on that their attention to detail on defense may have waned comparative to Sunday’s matchup with Houston, and the Rockets shot 58.3% (making 5 3’s) to take a 35-32 lead out of the 1st Q. – 11:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With just over two minutes left in Rockets-Lakers, the teams have combined for 38 points in the paint. To put it kindly, ain’t much defense getting played. AK – 11:03 PM
With just over two minutes left in Rockets-Lakers, the teams have combined for 38 points in the paint. To put it kindly, ain’t much defense getting played. AK – 11:03 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. with the crossover and tomahawk dunk in transition. pic.twitter.com/l9YxxBuJm4 – 11:03 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. with the crossover and tomahawk dunk in transition. pic.twitter.com/l9YxxBuJm4 – 11:03 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas should be quite pleased with his team in the first quarter. Houston is running hard off misses, Green and Wood are playing aggressive, KPJ playing under control. Good stuff from the young Rockets. – 11:02 PM
Silas should be quite pleased with his team in the first quarter. Houston is running hard off misses, Green and Wood are playing aggressive, KPJ playing under control. Good stuff from the young Rockets. – 11:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green with 8 early points, looking like the second overall pick. pic.twitter.com/j1ABEAz48R – 11:01 PM
Jalen Green with 8 early points, looking like the second overall pick. pic.twitter.com/j1ABEAz48R – 11:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green makes Russell Westbrook pay for giving him space on this deep 3. pic.twitter.com/Bqz1vd0gqL – 11:00 PM
Jalen Green makes Russell Westbrook pay for giving him space on this deep 3. pic.twitter.com/Bqz1vd0gqL – 11:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets shooting 73.3 %, 83.3 % on 3s — and just 1 of 6 from the line after Brooks gets the roll. – 10:59 PM
Rockets shooting 73.3 %, 83.3 % on 3s — and just 1 of 6 from the line after Brooks gets the roll. – 10:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Houston is hitting all kinds of shots early, both open and contested, going 11 of 15 overall and 5 of 6 from 3 to keep pace with the Lakers, who lead 28-27 behind 12 of 17 FG’s plus 3 of 4 FT’s. – 10:57 PM
Houston is hitting all kinds of shots early, both open and contested, going 11 of 15 overall and 5 of 6 from 3 to keep pace with the Lakers, who lead 28-27 behind 12 of 17 FG’s plus 3 of 4 FT’s. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This Lakers’ defense has been so bad that I’m having flashbacks to their rebuilding seasons. – 10:57 PM
This Lakers’ defense has been so bad that I’m having flashbacks to their rebuilding seasons. – 10:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Unreal offensive start. Already looking forward to Game 3 of this playoff series. Jalen Green off to a terrific start. He’s 4 of 5 for 10 points. Hit a couple 3s, his most other than his 8 of 10 game vs. Boston. – 10:56 PM
Unreal offensive start. Already looking forward to Game 3 of this playoff series. Jalen Green off to a terrific start. He’s 4 of 5 for 10 points. Hit a couple 3s, his most other than his 8 of 10 game vs. Boston. – 10:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rockets are ripping the Lakers’ defense, shooting 71.4% from the field, 80% (4-5) from three. – 10:55 PM
Rockets are ripping the Lakers’ defense, shooting 71.4% from the field, 80% (4-5) from three. – 10:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In matchup of top two teams in pace, Lakers really looking to run, even after made baskets. Good start all around. Lakers up one through five minutes. Teams a combined 13 of 18 but Rockets miss a couple fts. – 10:51 PM
In matchup of top two teams in pace, Lakers really looking to run, even after made baskets. Good start all around. Lakers up one through five minutes. Teams a combined 13 of 18 but Rockets miss a couple fts. – 10:51 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
One thing to note: Christian Wood has not shied away from the Anthony Davis matchup in both of these games. Been aggressive in that aspect. Rockets looking sharper tonight, down 16-15 with 7:17 to go. – 10:50 PM
One thing to note: Christian Wood has not shied away from the Anthony Davis matchup in both of these games. Been aggressive in that aspect. Rockets looking sharper tonight, down 16-15 with 7:17 to go. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have been scoring very easily against Houston both in transition and in the half court, making 7 of 9 FG’s, though the Rockets have converted a pair of 3’s to help them hang in at 16-12 after 5 minutes of action. – 10:48 PM
The Lakers have been scoring very easily against Houston both in transition and in the half court, making 7 of 9 FG’s, though the Rockets have converted a pair of 3’s to help them hang in at 16-12 after 5 minutes of action. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers-Rockets: This looks like it’s going to be a really good game for the Lakers to pad their stats – 10:48 PM
Lakers-Rockets: This looks like it’s going to be a really good game for the Lakers to pad their stats – 10:48 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Apparently the hot Houston weather heated up the other team’s bats
SIGH – 10:40 PM
Apparently the hot Houston weather heated up the other team’s bats
SIGH – 10:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some cheers for Jalen Green in introductions. A lot of Ignite fans in the building? – 10:36 PM
Some cheers for Jalen Green in introductions. A lot of Ignite fans in the building? – 10:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Staples Center Round ✌️
#Rockets vs. Lakers. Stay up with us on @ATTSportsNetSW! 🚀 #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/RjFQkmEU1g – 10:27 PM
Staples Center Round ✌️
#Rockets vs. Lakers. Stay up with us on @ATTSportsNetSW! 🚀 #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/RjFQkmEU1g – 10:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Lakers with Theis out: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr. First NBA start for Sengun. – 10:04 PM
#Rockets starters vs Lakers with Theis out: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr. First NBA start for Sengun. – 10:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is playing against the Rockets.
The Lakers are using the same starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:03 PM
LeBron James is playing against the Rockets.
The Lakers are using the same starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Lakers: Bazemore, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook. – 10:01 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Lakers: Bazemore, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook. – 10:01 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
How many “Houston we have a problem” tweets. Cuz they do. #Braves – 9:44 PM
How many “Houston we have a problem” tweets. Cuz they do. #Braves – 9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons just had what was probably the worst-shooting night of any team this season. Only made eight of 47 attempts. Only other performance that comes close is when Houston went 9-of-44 against the Jazz on Oct. 28. – 9:36 PM
Pistons just had what was probably the worst-shooting night of any team this season. Only made eight of 47 attempts. Only other performance that comes close is when Houston went 9-of-44 against the Jazz on Oct. 28. – 9:36 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas credited Kevin Porter Jr. for his commitment to defense this season, highlighting some of his possessions guarding LeBron James. – 9:07 PM
Silas credited Kevin Porter Jr. for his commitment to defense this season, highlighting some of his possessions guarding LeBron James. – 9:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No Daniel Theis (toe) tonight for Houston. Coach Silas didn’t say who’d replace him in the starting lineup. Rookie Alperen Sengun played well off the bench vs. LAL on Sunday, but the Rockets could also go small with Wood at center and a wing like KJ Martin. – 9:06 PM
No Daniel Theis (toe) tonight for Houston. Coach Silas didn’t say who’d replace him in the starting lineup. Rookie Alperen Sengun played well off the bench vs. LAL on Sunday, but the Rockets could also go small with Wood at center and a wing like KJ Martin. – 9:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says “we do intend to start big again soon,” but that the Lakers intend to keep looking at both small and big lineups throughout the season. Says there haven’t been hard conversations with Howard or Jordan because the group mindset is sacrificing to win a title. – 8:50 PM
Frank Vogel says “we do intend to start big again soon,” but that the Lakers intend to keep looking at both small and big lineups throughout the season. Says there haven’t been hard conversations with Howard or Jordan because the group mindset is sacrificing to win a title. – 8:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Injury Update for tonight:
Ellington probably won’t play
Lebron game time decision
AD is in
Dwight is out
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:49 PM
Injury Update for tonight:
Ellington probably won’t play
Lebron game time decision
AD is in
Dwight is out
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James game time decision and Dwight Howard out for second straight game. – 8:47 PM
LeBron James game time decision and Dwight Howard out for second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James is a game-time decision again for the Lakers. Dwight Howard remains out. – 8:47 PM
LeBron James is a game-time decision again for the Lakers. Dwight Howard remains out. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters tonight vs. Houston as last game: Westbrook, Bradley, Bazemore, LeBron and Davis.
Vogel said LeBron is technically a game-time decision, but he’s expecting that he will play.
Dwight Howard (neck) is out for a second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Same starters tonight vs. Houston as last game: Westbrook, Bradley, Bazemore, LeBron and Davis.
Vogel said LeBron is technically a game-time decision, but he’s expecting that he will play.
Dwight Howard (neck) is out for a second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he’s “expecting” LeBron James to play unless told otherwise, but was told to call him a game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Frank Vogel says he’s “expecting” LeBron James to play unless told otherwise, but was told to call him a game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be a game-time decision vs Rockets. Dwight Howard will be out for second consecutive game. – 8:46 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be a game-time decision vs Rockets. Dwight Howard will be out for second consecutive game. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is OUT tonight. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is OUT tonight. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – K.J. Martin getting something more important than dunks and blocks: playing time ift.tt/3pZEkYs – 7:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – K.J. Martin getting something more important than dunks and blocks: playing time ift.tt/3pZEkYs – 7:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Brian Snitker said Charlie Morton did not travel to Houston because he’s not allowed to fly. He did attend games 3-5 – 5:16 PM
Brian Snitker said Charlie Morton did not travel to Houston because he’s not allowed to fly. He did attend games 3-5 – 5:16 PM