USA Today Sports

Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Games

Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

November 2, 2021- by

By |

Game streams

The Houston Rockets (1-5) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021

Houston Rockets 70, Los Angeles Lakers 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Rockets 70, Lakers 64
Lakers’ defense was subpar in the first half. Houston scored 40 points in the paint and made 8/18 3s (41.2%). LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo have combined for 53 points (82.8% of LA’s total). The bench has struggled to make an impact (outside of Melo). – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL allowed 35 points to Houston at halftime of Sunday’s game. Tonight, the Rockets have 70, on 58% FG’s with 8 3’s, to lead the Lakers by 6. – 11:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Lakers defense just gave up 40 paint points to the Rockets in the first half. 70 points total (66.0 eFG%). – 11:38 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Wow. What a half from Houston. As exciting of a display from this young group as we’ve seen so far. They lead the Lakers 70-64 at the break — Green with 18 leading the way but balanced scoring all around. – 11:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 70, Lakers 64 at half. Rockets averaging 87 in their previous two games. Green with 18, Wood 15 and 10. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 31. – 11:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers have given up 70 points to Rockets in first half. 70 Points! Lakers down 70-64 at the half. – 11:37 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Two nights after the Lakers held Houston to 85 points, the Rockets have 70 points at halftime. – 11:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Rockets 70, Lakers 64.
Pretty much the inverse of Sunday’s game. No defense whatsoever. – 11:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Rockets have consistently gotten into the paint. Even though they’re hitting some tough shots at the rim, the Lakers haven’t been able to keep them from getting there. – 11:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Not sure what has irritated Lakers coach Frank Vogel more tonight: the officiating or the defense – 11:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
This half has been insane. Lakers call time out so Lawrence Tanter can catch his breath. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis tweaked his ankle, appearing to step on Sengun’s foot while drawing a foul. He missed both FT’s, but has remained in the game.
Meanwhile, Westbrook’s 4 of 6 from the field after a pull-up J, with LAL trailing 55-53, 4:34 left in the 2nd Q. – 11:29 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Sure feels like Correa’s last at-bat in Houston – 11:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Okay, the Rockets broadcast is very good. – 11:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This feels like a night where someone is going to pick up a fine by commenting on officiating. The entire Lakers bench was on the court screaming after Bazemore and Green collided on the near baseline. Three techs on the Lakers so far. – 11:24 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Houston has already seen enough superstars leave in the last couple of years.
This city, the fanbase of this city, needs Jim Crane to #PayCorrea.
#FortheH #Astros #PAYTHEMAN11:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Did a “Holy crap, KJ Martin is good” podcast with @Alykhan Bijani mid-way through last season.
Looks like he’s still good lol – 11:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time Jalen Green gathers to dunk it feels like a mushroom cloud is coming. – 11:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had to go get an alley-oop from AD, and he … sure went and got it.
Entertaining stretch here, as LeBron then got a steal and kicked it up court for Bazemore, but he missed a layup, eventually resulting in Houston’s 7th 3, + a tech on ‘Melo. Rockets somehow up 52-49. – 11:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony just picked up a T. That makes him the third Laker to get one tonight (Frank Vogel and Kent Bazemore). – 11:22 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Now Melo hit with a Tech, making that three for the Lakers, Vogel and Bazemore have one each. – 11:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers went nutty believing Porter Jr. swatted a Bazemore breakaway off the backboard. Bazemore never got back as Green knocked down his third trey. Melo added a T, Lakers’ second. – 11:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The AD-to-Bron lob(!!!). – 11:20 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Is it too early for the Rockets to pull the OKC-Horford move on Daniel Theis? – 11:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Laker Melo is Olympic Melo – 11:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Lakers latest to cry foul ift.tt/2Y8KaLw11:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin, in a sixth man role with Theis, House out, has eight points in eight minutes. Needs to hit the boards but Rockets are seeing growth. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:16 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets injury update: Eric Gordon is questionable to play tonight with nausea. – 11:14 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron was just 1 for 16 from deep in the last two games, but he’s hit both 3-point attempts so far tonight. – 11:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
When the Lakers are healthy… pic.twitter.com/hHMUHmJASv11:13 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon is questionable tonight with nausea. – 11:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Eric Gordon (nausea) is questionable to return, per team. – 11:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The last few minutes will not get DeAndre Jordan’s Laker jersey retired. AK – 11:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers coach Frank Vogel hit with a Tech – 11:11 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel shouting at the official about the contact the Lakers have been taking at the rim. They’ve only attempted four FTs. He gets T’d up. – 11:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Rockets 35, Lakers 32
That quarter resembled an All-Star Game w/ the way both teams defended the paint. Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points. The Lakers are taking care of the ball and getting good looks. The DJ-Melo-Monk-Russ quartet is problematic defensively. – 11:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon – present at the beginning of this game – is no longer on Houston’s bench. – 11:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Houston leads by 3. Points, not runs. – 11:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets played the opening quarter at a 132.0 pace, per CTG. That’s….fast. – 11:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers are down 35-32 to Rockets end of first. Rockets are shooting 58.3% from the field, 50% from three. – 11:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 35, Lakers 32 after one, their largest lead in a quarter with 12 ties or lead changes. Green with 12, Wood 10. Lakers again misfiring from deep, 1 of 5 on 3s, 13 of 19 elsewhere. – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were scoring so easily early on that their attention to detail on defense may have waned comparative to Sunday’s matchup with Houston, and the Rockets shot 58.3% (making 5 3’s) to take a 35-32 lead out of the 1st Q. – 11:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have been sticking with this Russ-DJ-Melo-Reaves-Monk lineup to close the quarter — feels like a night to put fewer minutes on Davis and James. – 11:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With just over two minutes left in Rockets-Lakers, the teams have combined for 38 points in the paint. To put it kindly, ain’t much defense getting played. AK – 11:03 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. with the crossover and tomahawk dunk in transition. pic.twitter.com/l9YxxBuJm411:03 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas should be quite pleased with his team in the first quarter. Houston is running hard off misses, Green and Wood are playing aggressive, KPJ playing under control. Good stuff from the young Rockets. – 11:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green with 8 early points, looking like the second overall pick. pic.twitter.com/j1ABEAz48R11:01 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green makes Russell Westbrook pay for giving him space on this deep 3. pic.twitter.com/Bqz1vd0gqL11:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets shooting 73.3 %, 83.3 % on 3s — and just 1 of 6 from the line after Brooks gets the roll. – 10:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks with first-quarter playing time. – 10:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Houston is hitting all kinds of shots early, both open and contested, going 11 of 15 overall and 5 of 6 from 3 to keep pace with the Lakers, who lead 28-27 behind 12 of 17 FG’s plus 3 of 4 FT’s. – 10:57 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
These teams are a combined 23 for 32, but apparently there’s not enough offense because the Staples Center crowd was chanting “ME-LO, ME-LO” as Carmelo Anthony was waiting at the scorer’s table. – 10:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This Lakers’ defense has been so bad that I’m having flashbacks to their rebuilding seasons. – 10:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Unreal offensive start. Already looking forward to Game 3 of this playoff series. Jalen Green off to a terrific start. He’s 4 of 5 for 10 points. Hit a couple 3s, his most other than his 8 of 10 game vs. Boston. – 10:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rockets are ripping the Lakers’ defense, shooting 71.4% from the field, 80% (4-5) from three. – 10:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I feel bad for Sengun when he has to guard Anthony Davis. – 10:54 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Oh, Jalen Green came to PLAY. – 10:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green is here tonight, folks. – 10:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
In matchup of top two teams in pace, Lakers really looking to run, even after made baskets. Good start all around. Lakers up one through five minutes. Teams a combined 13 of 18 but Rockets miss a couple fts. – 10:51 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
One thing to note: Christian Wood has not shied away from the Anthony Davis matchup in both of these games. Been aggressive in that aspect. Rockets looking sharper tonight, down 16-15 with 7:17 to go. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers have been scoring very easily against Houston both in transition and in the half court, making 7 of 9 FG’s, though the Rockets have converted a pair of 3’s to help them hang in at 16-12 after 5 minutes of action. – 10:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Great start offensively for Anthony Davis, who eight of the Lakers first 14 points. He’s 4 for 5 just four minutes in. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers-Rockets: This looks like it’s going to be a really good game for the Lakers to pad their stats – 10:48 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Apparently the hot Houston weather heated up the other team’s bats
SIGH – 10:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some cheers for Jalen Green in introductions. A lot of Ignite fans in the building? – 10:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Staples Center Round ✌️
#Rockets vs. Lakers. Stay up with us on @ATTSportsNetSW! 🚀 #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/RjFQkmEU1g10:27 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Lakers with Theis out: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr. First NBA start for Sengun. – 10:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is playing against the Rockets.
The Lakers are using the same starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:03 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun will start in place of Daniel Theis tonight. – 10:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Sengun, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Lakers: Bazemore, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook. – 10:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James will suit up tonight against the Rockets – 10:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is in the starting lineup tonight against the Rockets. – 10:00 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
See ya, Houston. Sorry, Dusty. – 9:44 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
How many “Houston we have a problem” tweets. Cuz they do. #Braves9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons just had what was probably the worst-shooting night of any team this season. Only made eight of 47 attempts. Only other performance that comes close is when Houston went 9-of-44 against the Jazz on Oct. 28. – 9:36 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas credited Kevin Porter Jr. for his commitment to defense this season, highlighting some of his possessions guarding LeBron James. – 9:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
No Daniel Theis (toe) tonight for Houston. Coach Silas didn’t say who’d replace him in the starting lineup. Rookie Alperen Sengun played well off the bench vs. LAL on Sunday, but the Rockets could also go small with Wood at center and a wing like KJ Martin. – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daniel Theis is out for the Rockets vs. Lakers. – 9:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Rockets will be without Danuel (Theis) and Danuel (House) today. – 9:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Daniel Theis is OUT tonight. Danuel House is also out. – 9:00 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says “we do intend to start big again soon,” but that the Lakers intend to keep looking at both small and big lineups throughout the season. Says there haven’t been hard conversations with Howard or Jordan because the group mindset is sacrificing to win a title. – 8:50 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Injury Update for tonight:
Ellington probably won’t play
Lebron game time decision
AD is in
Dwight is out
@ESPNLosAngeles8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James game time decision and Dwight Howard out for second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James is a game-time decision again for the Lakers. Dwight Howard remains out. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters tonight vs. Houston as last game: Westbrook, Bradley, Bazemore, LeBron and Davis.
Vogel said LeBron is technically a game-time decision, but he’s expecting that he will play.
Dwight Howard (neck) is out for a second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he’s “expecting” LeBron James to play unless told otherwise, but was told to call him a game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be a game-time decision vs Rockets. Dwight Howard will be out for second consecutive game. – 8:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron is a game-time decision against the Rockets. Anthony Davis is in; Dwight Howard is out. Assuming LeBron is available, the Lakers will start their same small lineup as last game. – 8:46 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel says LeBron will be a game time decision tonight against Houston. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is OUT tonight. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – K.J. Martin getting something more important than dunks and blocks: playing time ift.tt/3pZEkYs7:18 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Brian Snitker said Charlie Morton did not travel to Houston because he’s not allowed to fly. He did attend games 3-5 – 5:16 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home