Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat (5-1) play against the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021
Miami Heat 47, Dallas Mavericks 43 (Q2 05:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his ninth point, Luka Doncic passed current Dallas coach Jason Kidd for 14th on the Mavericks’ all-time scoring list. – 8:15 PM
With his ninth point, Luka Doncic passed current Dallas coach Jason Kidd for 14th on the Mavericks’ all-time scoring list. – 8:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro currently a candidate for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Song of the Year, Governor of Wisconsin and the Nobel Peace Prize. – 8:12 PM
Tyler Herro currently a candidate for MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Song of the Year, Governor of Wisconsin and the Nobel Peace Prize. – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs, who not long ago led this game by 11 points, just gave up a 15-6 run to the Heat and are now down.
Perhaps they will spend this timeout discussing the idea of not giving Tyler Herro wide-open threes. – 8:11 PM
The Mavs, who not long ago led this game by 11 points, just gave up a 15-6 run to the Heat and are now down.
Perhaps they will spend this timeout discussing the idea of not giving Tyler Herro wide-open threes. – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Probably shouldn’t leave Herro wide open. Just a small suggestion. The guy is en fuego this season. – 8:11 PM
Probably shouldn’t leave Herro wide open. Just a small suggestion. The guy is en fuego this season. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now two fouls on Markieff Morris, in addition to Butler. Not a lot of playable depth at forward for Spoelstra tonight, with Strus and Okpala out. – 8:08 PM
And now two fouls on Markieff Morris, in addition to Butler. Not a lot of playable depth at forward for Spoelstra tonight, with Strus and Okpala out. – 8:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Reminder: @dramil13 and I will be going LIVE on YouTube during the final 5 minutes of tonight’s Heat-Mavericks game. Follow @LockedOnHeat on YouTube and tune in then.
youtube.com/channel/UCeDSZ… – 8:05 PM
Reminder: @dramil13 and I will be going LIVE on YouTube during the final 5 minutes of tonight’s Heat-Mavericks game. Follow @LockedOnHeat on YouTube and tune in then.
youtube.com/channel/UCeDSZ… – 8:05 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs hold a 30-24 lead over the Heat after the first quarter. Luka has 8 pts, Tim and Jalen have 6 pts apiece. – 8:04 PM
The #Mavs hold a 30-24 lead over the Heat after the first quarter. Luka has 8 pts, Tim and Jalen have 6 pts apiece. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go down 11 in first, trail Mavs 30-24 at end of one. Butler with 12 points for Heat but also two fouls. – 8:03 PM
Heat go down 11 in first, trail Mavs 30-24 at end of one. Butler with 12 points for Heat but also two fouls. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Mavericks 30, Heat 24. Jimmy Butler with 12 points. Dallas led by as many as 11 in the opening period. – 8:03 PM
End of first quarter: Mavericks 30, Heat 24. Jimmy Butler with 12 points. Dallas led by as many as 11 in the opening period. – 8:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin as third Heat reserve. So he is the new Max Strus. – 7:58 PM
Caleb Martin as third Heat reserve. So he is the new Max Strus. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin checking in. Looks like he will get Max Strus’ minutes tonight. – 7:58 PM
Caleb Martin checking in. Looks like he will get Max Strus’ minutes tonight. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker on Luka now that Jimmy Butler is playing with a foul in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
P.J. Tucker on Luka now that Jimmy Butler is playing with a foul in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 54 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, three off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:55 PM
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 54 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, three off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat wearing their red uniforms in Dallas. Believe they’ve done that before … pic.twitter.com/9oC4FWG8Pg – 7:50 PM
Heat wearing their red uniforms in Dallas. Believe they’ve done that before … pic.twitter.com/9oC4FWG8Pg – 7:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Stop me if you’re heard this before, but there’s another first-quarter, double-digit lead in a Mavs game
Except this time, Mavs are on the right side. They’ve hit 4 of their first 6 threes, including one for Luka, and lead 17-7, forcing the Heat to call timeout. – 7:43 PM
Stop me if you’re heard this before, but there’s another first-quarter, double-digit lead in a Mavs game
Except this time, Mavs are on the right side. They’ve hit 4 of their first 6 threes, including one for Luka, and lead 17-7, forcing the Heat to call timeout. – 7:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Hardaway Jr. averages approximately 100 points vs. the Heat on about 206% shooting. – 7:43 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. averages approximately 100 points vs. the Heat on about 206% shooting. – 7:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
2 of 8 on field goals to start for Miami is less than ideal
0 of 4 for those not named Jimmy Butler – 7:42 PM
2 of 8 on field goals to start for Miami is less than ideal
0 of 4 for those not named Jimmy Butler – 7:42 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs are up 17-7 over the Heat with 6:53 left in the first quarter. – 7:42 PM
The #Mavs are up 17-7 over the Heat with 6:53 left in the first quarter. – 7:42 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kevin Harlan might be the first person other than Mark Cuban to describe the Mavericks hiring of Jason Kidd as “a great hire.” – 7:41 PM
Kevin Harlan might be the first person other than Mark Cuban to describe the Mavericks hiring of Jason Kidd as “a great hire.” – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Mavericks take a lot of threes and the Heat gives up a lot of three-point attempts. Dallas making its threes early and lead 17-7. – 7:41 PM
The Mavericks take a lot of threes and the Heat gives up a lot of three-point attempts. Dallas making its threes early and lead 17-7. – 7:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mavericks make three of their first five threes and lead 12-5. – 7:39 PM
Mavericks make three of their first five threes and lead 12-5. – 7:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Early game traffic? Lines to show vaccine cards/tests? Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl?
There’s, like, not many people in AAC for Mavs-Heat opening tip. pic.twitter.com/0lLlh8GR7B – 7:36 PM
Early game traffic? Lines to show vaccine cards/tests? Rolling Stones concert at the Cotton Bowl?
There’s, like, not many people in AAC for Mavs-Heat opening tip. pic.twitter.com/0lLlh8GR7B – 7:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
And the hounding begins
Jimmy starts on Luka
Bam switches onto him
Out of bounds
PJ Tucker guards Luka
Lowry forces a shot clock violation – 7:34 PM
And the hounding begins
Jimmy starts on Luka
Bam switches onto him
Out of bounds
PJ Tucker guards Luka
Lowry forces a shot clock violation – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler started on Luka Doncic. But P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo both switched on to him on the first possession. – 7:33 PM
Jimmy Butler started on Luka Doncic. But P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo both switched on to him on the first possession. – 7:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Charles Barkley on TNT: “I’m curious to watch Dallas tonight. Because Dallas, the way they’re constructed, they need to make a trade, but I want to see if they get beat-down tonight to confirm that.” – 7:33 PM
Charles Barkley on TNT: “I’m curious to watch Dallas tonight. Because Dallas, the way they’re constructed, they need to make a trade, but I want to see if they get beat-down tonight to confirm that.” – 7:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more (full question list below).
SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/j2FCzBo0VI pic.twitter.com/irG0AzwCB7 – 7:33 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more (full question list below).
SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/j2FCzBo0VI pic.twitter.com/irG0AzwCB7 – 7:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Two teams that beat Miami are in the top 3 of the first CFP rankings. – 7:20 PM
Two teams that beat Miami are in the top 3 of the first CFP rankings. – 7:20 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
First start of the year for Jalen Brunson. In 12 starts last year he avg 16.8 ppg. Mavs vs Heat on BSSW. Tip at 6:32 tonight – 7:20 PM
First start of the year for Jalen Brunson. In 12 starts last year he avg 16.8 ppg. Mavs vs Heat on BSSW. Tip at 6:32 tonight – 7:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM
The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIA starters: Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Robinson, Lowry
6:30 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:05 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIA starters: Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Robinson, Lowry
6:30 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo back in the Heat’s starting lineup, alongside P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Bam Adebayo back in the Heat’s starting lineup, alongside P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual starters for Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:00 PM
The usual starters for Heat: Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Udonis Haslem is back with the Heat tonight. He missed Monday’s practice for personal reasons. – 6:56 PM
Udonis Haslem is back with the Heat tonight. He missed Monday’s practice for personal reasons. – 6:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Who guards Luka tonight?
The answer is Bam and Jimmy
Yes, at the same time
Miami’s going to blitz him all night long, and they’re going to force the others with the 28th best offense to beat them – 6:49 PM
Who guards Luka tonight?
The answer is Bam and Jimmy
Yes, at the same time
Miami’s going to blitz him all night long, and they’re going to force the others with the 28th best offense to beat them – 6:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs coach Jason Kidd made a point to note how much more physical NBA play has been this season. (Perhaps related: Luka Doncic is averaging only 4.7 free throw attempts per game — by far a career low — and the bruising Heat are in town tonight.)
Some of Kidd’s comments: pic.twitter.com/FJVgWNTUde – 6:49 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd made a point to note how much more physical NBA play has been this season. (Perhaps related: Luka Doncic is averaging only 4.7 free throw attempts per game — by far a career low — and the bruising Heat are in town tonight.)
Some of Kidd’s comments: pic.twitter.com/FJVgWNTUde – 6:49 PM
Willie Cauley-Stein @THEwillieCS15
running this with a stride #MFFL 🏀🤘🏽
🎥: @iburks pic.twitter.com/pzhGwSzR6y – 6:41 PM
running this with a stride #MFFL 🏀🤘🏽
🎥: @iburks pic.twitter.com/pzhGwSzR6y – 6:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
South Florida native Brandon Knight on playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate: “I’ve been a Heat fan my whole life. I still am. I always want the best for the city, for the organization.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:28 PM
South Florida native Brandon Knight on playing for the Heat’s G League affiliate: “I’ve been a Heat fan my whole life. I still am. I always want the best for the city, for the organization.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd pregame: Maxi Kleber injury, first reported as a back strain, is an oblique strain – out at least 7-10 days. – 6:26 PM
From Jason Kidd pregame: Maxi Kleber injury, first reported as a back strain, is an oblique strain – out at least 7-10 days. – 6:26 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
#Mavs G Trey Burke will miss tonight’s game against Miami because coach Jason Kidd said he missed the window for the COVID-19 testing. Kidd said Burke will travel with the Mavs for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. It’s the 2nd time Burke has missed the testing window this season. – 6:18 PM
#Mavs G Trey Burke will miss tonight’s game against Miami because coach Jason Kidd said he missed the window for the COVID-19 testing. Kidd said Burke will travel with the Mavs for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. It’s the 2nd time Burke has missed the testing window this season. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jason Kidd says Trey Burke out because he missed COVID testing window. – 6:04 PM
Jason Kidd says Trey Burke out because he missed COVID testing window. – 6:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lineup changes tonight, per Jason Kidd:
Jalen Brunson will start, Dorian Finney-Smith will shift to power forward. Luka, THJ, Powell as normal. – 6:03 PM
Mavs lineup changes tonight, per Jason Kidd:
Jalen Brunson will start, Dorian Finney-Smith will shift to power forward. Luka, THJ, Powell as normal. – 6:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Unvaccinated Mavs guard Trey Burke will miss his second game this season due to not being available during the COVID testing window. He forfeits those game checks. – 6:02 PM
Unvaccinated Mavs guard Trey Burke will miss his second game this season due to not being available during the COVID testing window. He forfeits those game checks. – 6:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Hopefully KP plays tomorrow in SA. Kleber injury is now an oblique injury and will miss 7-10 days. Burke missing tonight with H&S issues – 6:02 PM
Per Kidd: Hopefully KP plays tomorrow in SA. Kleber injury is now an oblique injury and will miss 7-10 days. Burke missing tonight with H&S issues – 6:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd with Mavs injury updates:
KP resting after walkthrough yesterday and “hopefully” will play tomorrow.
Maxi Kleber back strain is now an oblique strain, 7-10 days at least.
Trey Burke missed COVID-19 testing window (for 2nd time in 4 games), but will travel tonight. – 6:01 PM
Jason Kidd with Mavs injury updates:
KP resting after walkthrough yesterday and “hopefully” will play tomorrow.
Maxi Kleber back strain is now an oblique strain, 7-10 days at least.
Trey Burke missed COVID-19 testing window (for 2nd time in 4 games), but will travel tonight. – 6:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness.
Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. – 6:01 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness.
Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. – 6:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee), previously listed as questionable, will be available to play tonight in Dallas.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM
The Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee), previously listed as questionable, will be available to play tonight in Dallas.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 5:59 PM
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 5:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) will be available to play tonight vs the Mavs. – 5:59 PM
Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee) will be available to play tonight vs the Mavs. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo will be available to play tonight vs. Mavericks. – 5:55 PM
Bam Adebayo will be available to play tonight vs. Mavericks. – 5:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Miami guy Tim Hardaway Jr. featured on the Mavs’ giveaway tonight against — you guessed it — Miami. pic.twitter.com/AtuGGDRu0R – 5:43 PM
Miami guy Tim Hardaway Jr. featured on the Mavs’ giveaway tonight against — you guessed it — Miami. pic.twitter.com/AtuGGDRu0R – 5:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saben Lee and Luka Garza are here warming up. They were with the Cruise yesterday. Big benefit of having the G League team in the city. No more three-hour treks across state. – 4:49 PM
Saben Lee and Luka Garza are here warming up. They were with the Cruise yesterday. Big benefit of having the G League team in the city. No more three-hour treks across state. – 4:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo apparently serving as Udonis Haslem’s booking agent; personnel quirk impacting Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:12 PM
Bam Adebayo apparently serving as Udonis Haslem’s booking agent; personnel quirk impacting Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Erik Spoelstra stressing this is no time to believe the Heat hype. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:11 PM
From earlier: Erik Spoelstra stressing this is no time to believe the Heat hype. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Are the Heat limited with their Plan B amid Max Strus’ absence? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… And KZ Okpala (ankle) not an option tonight vs. Mavericks. – 4:10 PM
From earlier: ASK IRA: Are the Heat limited with their Plan B amid Max Strus’ absence? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… And KZ Okpala (ankle) not an option tonight vs. Mavericks. – 4:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Most of the time when a Mavs game is on the national network it’s on tonight, we’re not on the air. Tonight is an exception, Mavs vs Heat is on BSSW at 6:30p. Mavs 4-2 so far & 3-0 at home. Miami the early and runaway leaders in net rating so far at 16.5, thx to five 10+ pt wins – 3:59 PM
Most of the time when a Mavs game is on the national network it’s on tonight, we’re not on the air. Tonight is an exception, Mavs vs Heat is on BSSW at 6:30p. Mavs 4-2 so far & 3-0 at home. Miami the early and runaway leaders in net rating so far at 16.5, thx to five 10+ pt wins – 3:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis and Kleber are out tonight, as is Trey Burke (COVID protocols). – 3:18 PM
Porzingis and Kleber are out tonight, as is Trey Burke (COVID protocols). – 3:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from @MotorCityCruise. – 2:55 PM
The #Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from @MotorCityCruise. – 2:55 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 2:54 PM
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 2:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight is grateful for his G League opportunity with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat and Mavericks rule out additional players for tonight’s game in Dallas – 2:10 PM
Former Pine Crest star Brandon Knight is grateful for his G League opportunity with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat and Mavericks rule out additional players for tonight’s game in Dallas – 2:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So Heat expected to have 12 available players tonight, if Adebayo can go: Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Herro, Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent, Yurtseven and Haslem. – 1:58 PM
So Heat expected to have 12 available players tonight, if Adebayo can go: Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Herro, Dedmon, Morris, Martin, Vincent, Yurtseven and Haslem. – 1:58 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Bulls are back
🏀 The Celtics need leadership
🏀 The Heat are off to a blistering start
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6TOlTg… – 1:54 PM
🏀 The Bulls are back
🏀 The Celtics need leadership
🏀 The Heat are off to a blistering start
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6TOlTg… – 1:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce that KZ Okpala is out tonight due to a sprained right ankle. Team already is without Max Strus (knee). Bam Adebayo (knee) still listed as questionable. Might be time to get Marcus Garrett back from G League. – 1:51 PM
Heat announce that KZ Okpala is out tonight due to a sprained right ankle. Team already is without Max Strus (knee). Bam Adebayo (knee) still listed as questionable. Might be time to get Marcus Garrett back from G League. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Along with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett, the Heat has also ruled out KZ Okpala (sprained right ankle) for tonight’s game vs. Mavericks.
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) still questionable. – 1:48 PM
Along with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett, the Heat has also ruled out KZ Okpala (sprained right ankle) for tonight’s game vs. Mavericks.
Bam Adebayo (knee bruise) still questionable. – 1:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Mavericks:
Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:36 PM
Per Mavericks:
Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With a win tonight, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would tie Mike Dunleavy (613) for 26th on the NBA’s all-time victory list.
Trey Burke (protocols), Maxi Kleber (oblique) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for Mavs.
Max Strus (knee) out for Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable. – 1:32 PM
With a win tonight, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would tie Mike Dunleavy (613) for 26th on the NBA’s all-time victory list.
Trey Burke (protocols), Maxi Kleber (oblique) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for Mavs.
Max Strus (knee) out for Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable. – 1:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game (low back tightness) tonight against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:31 PM
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game (low back tightness) tonight against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:31 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:30 PM
Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:30 PM