Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) play against the Detroit Pistons (5-5) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 65, Detroit Pistons 44 (Q3 08:55)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice move by Cunningham to get a transition bucket. Pistons haven’t had many easy ones tonight – 8:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
‘We’ve got to get the feel’: Missed shots hampering #Pistons in early going: https://t.co/olzbkoZboI pic.twitter.com/WT8Yl1qbap – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just a guess…I imagine the #Bucks would like to hit the gas coming out of the half to give Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton a break through the fourth quarter. Those three have been carrying a heavy load. – 8:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis plays like a video game player 🤯
(via @Milwaukee Bucks)
pic.twitter.com/rCVMjazVZi – 8:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Bucks 57, Pistons 39.
Grant: 14 points, 5-6 overall shooting, 3-4 from 3
Everyone else: 9-35 overall shooting, 2-19 from 3 – 8:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Bucks 57, #Pistons 39
Grant: 14 pts
Lyles: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Olynyk: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts 2 rebs
MIL Giannis: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 7 assts – 8:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bucks 57, Pistons 39
Grant: 14 points
Lyles: 6 points
Detroit is 14-of-41 from the field, 5-of-23 from 3. – 8:02 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions players T.J. Hockenson, Julian Okwara and Amani Oruwariye are in attendance for the Pistons-Bucks game during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/faWRTbeGFS – 8:01 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Thanasis has taken over as the official dunker spot king on the Bucks. Needs to watch his feet on the baseline but he’s always hovering around there and getting good looks. – 8:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant is the only Piston making shots tonight. 14 points on 5-6 overall shooting and 3-4 from 3 after that triple – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just let Jerami Grant shoot all of the shots tonight. He’s 5-of-6. The rest of Detroit is 8-of-33. – 7:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks 46, Pistons 34 with 3:12 to go until halftime. Pistons are shooting 12-38 overall and 4-21 from 3. Only four turnovers so far, but doesn’t matter much with those shooting percentages – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
More productive minutes for #Pistons Trey Lyles: 6 pts, 3 rebs in 9 mins. – 7:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 39-31, with 6:41 left in the second quarter. Connaughton up to 8 points. He’s hit both of his 3-point attempts.
Bucks are 6-of-16 overall from 3 thus far tonight, which is honestly a hot shooting night for them based on how they’ve shot it from deep this season. – 7:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ ball movement has been good. Doesn’t matter, though, when you can’t buy a 3. Detroit is 2-of-12 from 3 – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Bucks 27, Pistons 24.
Grant: 10 points
Olynyk: 4 points – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has been very, very good tonight. He’s 4-of-5 with 10 points. Good defensively, too. – 7:33 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bobby Portis under the basket right now. pic.twitter.com/7sK52tljKu – 7:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Two more blocks by #Pistons Josh Jackson, but the second one was called a foul. He argues and picks up a tech. – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen – both listed on the injury report with soreness in the knees – have combined for 14 points as the #Bucks lead 20-16. – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham looked nice coming off that curl and going straight up for the jumper. – 7:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Grayson Allen has matched a career-high with two blocks and we are only six minutes into the game. I always knew the Bucks acquired some added rim protection with the Allen trade. – 7:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks woes continue: Middleton to miss time after positive COVID test nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/buc… – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Detroit native and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose is in the building for #Pistons–#Bucks. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bucks 15, Pistons 8 with 6:42 to play in the 1st. Milwaukee is shooting 6-10 overall and 2-3 from 3. Detroit is 3-9 and 2-6, respectively – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bucks 15, #Pistons 8, 6:42 1Q
Grant: 6 pts, stl, blk
Steart: 2 pts, reb
MIL: Giannis: 8 pts – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing hoodrat things … already.
No friends needed. – 7:16 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing hoodrat things … already.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unfortunately, I’m not in Detroit tonight. #Bucks lead 7-6 early as Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened up with a couple of made jumpers. – 7:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#PIstons Cade Cunningham gets an open 3 look for Jerami Grant just because the defense had to respect him. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant with back-to-back 3s. He needed those. Second one came from a Cade behind-the-back assist. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant knocks down a pair of 3’s to get the Pistons on the board. Encouraging start for him – 7:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Slow-motion Grayson Allen pre-game shooting here in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/FPDthGxko5 – 7:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Once again, the #Bucks will run out Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and George Hill to start with Gianni Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen.
Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye are no longer on the injury report and appear ready to go as much as needed. – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 6:43 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
NBA Rookie Stock Watch:
Can Cade Cunningham Catch Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes?
Plus Rookie, Sophomore & Draft Prospects of the Week & a look G League Ignite prospect Fanbo Zeng
nbabigboard.com/p/nba-rookie-w… – 6:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer if it was accurate when he told me Middleton had a non-COVID illness after Sunday’s game.
Bud: “Yeah. We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness. And then didn’t feel good again the next day. And got tested and has come back positive.” – 5:57 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested – 5:56 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I just watched the restricted area video of the Bucks getting the championship rings.
I’ve heard Giannis talk a lot but hearing him say “golly” when he received the Nike shoes and case was the most Wisconsin thing ever. Said it with the true accent of a local 😂😂 – 5:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those wondering, here is a primer on what it means for #Bucks star Khris Middleton to be in the NBA health and safety protocol – including the steps for him to come back to play.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have had a ridiculously tough schedule: opponents’ record is 27-16. – 5:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he wants to assess things after a 20-game sample size to figure out the strengths and weaknesses. “The second-year guys are still figuring things out with crowd noise and opposing gyms. It’s a new world for them too.” – 5:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said despite the shooting woes, they’re getting the looks they want: “We’re getting the right shots and we’re turning down some good shots.” – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he isn’t aware of a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham tonight. – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t think there’s a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham. – 5:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey will play. Dwane Casey didn’t know he was on injury report. “Don’t scare me like that.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey (ankle) is fine and went through shootaround this morning. – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on rules changes: “It’s accomplishing exactly what the league wants, allowing defense and physicality to be part of the game.” – 5:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on link between new basketballs and lower 3-point shooting: “I know the league is looking into it and researching it. Any time you change equipment like that, there are things that guys have to get used to.” – 5:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saben Lee and Luka Garza are here warming up. They were with the Cruise yesterday. Big benefit of having the G League team in the city. No more three-hour treks across state. – 4:49 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next up on NBA Today: @Marc J. Spears sits down with No. 1 pick @Cade Cunningham, who talks about what it would mean to bring a championship to Detroit and more. – 3:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from @MotorCityCruise. – 2:55 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 2:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a 118-100 win over the Cavs.
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is the one of three players to record at least 35p/15r/10a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/stnTbeVAsa – 2:01 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One guy the Bucks need to step up, especially with Khris out: Jordan Nwora. He’s improved his defensive effort and decision-making on both ends, but he’s gone ice cold as a scorer during a period when Bucks need it. Just 31% FG and 26% from 3 since strong opening night vs. Nets. – 1:39 PM
