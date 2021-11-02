Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 29, Phoenix Suns 20 (Q1 02:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Said on WWL radio today that all this off court/Zion stuff sucks as it distracts from a team that is battling out there on the court – 10:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Paul has seven assists so far – passing Mark Jackson for No. 4 on the all-time list and tying him with Steve Nash for No. 3.
He checks out with those seven and will presumably pass Nash when he checks back in during the second quarter. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul now passes Mark Jackson for 4th and is now tied with Steve Nash for 3rd on the all-time assist list.
Booker was on the receiving end of the assist. #Suns – 10:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
TNT just showed Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson sharing a good laugh on the bench. – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Already with his 7th assist tonight, Chris Paul (10,335) has passed Mark Jackson (10,334) for 4th on the NBA’s all-time career assists list, tying him with Steve Nash in 3rd place pic.twitter.com/vZHXCuYoAn – 10:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas should be able to eat Frank Kaminsky ALIVE. #FeedHim – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul ties Mark Jackson for 4th on #NBA all-time assist list. Has 6 already. #Suns – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Early timeout for Williams as Graham picks Chris Paul’s pocket.
17-13 Pels. #Suns – 10:14 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans not struggling on the offensive early, hold 17-13 lead about five minutes into the first quarter. Suns, meanwhile, have 4 turnovers to the Pels’ 0. – 10:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky will be the first sub to check in. Monty talked about giving JaVale McGee short stints tonight and throwing multiple guys at JV – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee’s mom, Hall of Famer Pamela McGee, is in the building.
JaVale scores first two #Suns buckets. 9-6 Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/zRiijSxEuU – 10:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Definitely a fan of SVG calling Suns-Pels. Definitely not too soon. – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee gets blocked.
JaVale McGee scores on a tip-in after two attempts.
JaVale McGee turns the ball over on a fancy pass and a man gets behind him for an alley-oop.
JaVale McGee scores in the pick-and-roll.
The JaVale McGee experience is in full force 3 possessions in – 10:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pels look they are switching everything right now except for JaVale/Jonas. – 10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Wow the past and present generations of Suns basketball pic.twitter.com/qCHahUiWH3 – 10:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Cameron Payne spoke highly of Willie Green in today’s Suns morning shoot around. pic.twitter.com/0aM0GE6XXk – 9:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Monty Williams about gang rebounding against Jonas Valanciunas, who is averaging 14.6 RPG. Monty said he likes the way his guards have been getting hands on the ball to tip it to a teammate. They want to be better at rebounding to start the year compared to last season. – 9:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
As expected, JaVale McGee is starting in place of Deandre Ayton.
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, McGee
Pelicans: Graham, Alexander-Walker, Jones, Hart, Valanciunas – 9:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Josh Hart
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Updated Pelicans Injury Report at Phoenix Suns (11/2/21)
Available
Devonté Graham – Left Adductor Tightness
Garrett Temple – Left Ankle Sprain
Out
Daulton Hommes – Right Fibular Stress Fracture
Brandon Ingram – Right Hip Contusion
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We talk about kids.”
Monty Williams on his conversations with former #Suns lead assistant and current Pelicans head coach Willie Green as New Orleans and Phoenix meet tonight. pic.twitter.com/K1dwfqzoqW – 8:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s surreal being back.”
Pelicans coach Willie Green as he returns to face his former team. #Suns pic.twitter.com/v78qAUppXd – 8:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs down 70-62 at half after leading by as many as 11 early. Miami shoots 17-25 in 2nd inc 8-9 from 3pt scored 46 in 2nd.Franchose record for pts allowed in a qtr is 48 vs PHX in Jan 2020. Luka 19. Herro 17 for MIA. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (hip) is OUT. Didnt do much in shootaround. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Va0H4bAKzx – 8:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Branon Ingram is out for tonight’s game vs Phoenix.
It’s the second straight game he’s missed with a right hip contusion. – 8:30 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out.
Says Devonte Graham and Garrett Temple are still probable and will make decisions on them once they go through their pregame warmups. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out for tonight. Devonte’ Graham is probable – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Brandon Ingram is out for the Pelicans vs. the Suns, per Willie Green – 8:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out. He’ll miss a second straight game with a right hip contusion. – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns vs. the Pelicans, per Monty Williams – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is out for tonight – 8:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Couple notes ahead of Pels-Suns:
– New Orleans is 27th in opponent 3P% at 39%
– Pels are +28 with Herb Jones on, -75 with him off
– Naji is yet to make a 3 this season. 0 of 7. – 7:55 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more (full question list below).
SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/j2FCzBo0VI pic.twitter.com/irG0AzwCB7 – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I see the same people in my mentions all the time about the Pelicans moving to some other city.
No one can seem to fathom Gayle Benson does not care about maximizing her asset.
It‘s a pro sports anomaly, but she cares far more about being beloved here than having more cash. – 5:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.
PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s the long-term status of Zion Williamson?
After Willie Green announced that Zion Williamson will undergo more scans in 2-3 weeks, @Brian Windhorst discusses how the #Pelicans have handled the situation with @EvCoRadio & @Brian Geltzeiler #WontBowDow pic.twitter.com/zbvRWNHuyx – 4:30 PM
