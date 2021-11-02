Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

The Sacramento Kings (3-3) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021
Sacramento Kings 59, Utah Jazz 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Sounds like Donovan Mitchell is planning on returning for the third quarter.
You can get a pretty good look at his turned ankle here.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/ZsTmUddpOp – 10:20 PM
Sounds like Donovan Mitchell is planning on returning for the third quarter.
You can get a pretty good look at his turned ankle here.
#TakeNote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/ZsTmUddpOp – 10:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Jazz shots all look like great shots but they are 4 of 25 from 3 and only making 33% coming in. Begs the question is the lack of passing impacting the shooting? The shots look good, but are they different than in the past? – 10:18 PM
The Jazz shots all look like great shots but they are 4 of 25 from 3 and only making 33% coming in. Begs the question is the lack of passing impacting the shooting? The shots look good, but are they different than in the past? – 10:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz transition defense was outstanding. Forced the Kings into 81% of their possession in half court which is higher than their usual when the Jazz missed a ton of shots.
Kings half court offense is 75 pts per 100 possessions
However, Jazz half court is just 78 – 10:17 PM
Jazz transition defense was outstanding. Forced the Kings into 81% of their possession in half court which is higher than their usual when the Jazz missed a ton of shots.
Kings half court offense is 75 pts per 100 possessions
However, Jazz half court is just 78 – 10:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings lead the Jazz 59-58 at the half after De’Aaron Fox goes to the floor for a steal and throws ahead to Harrison Barnes for a tough and-1 layup. Nice way to end the half for Sacramento. – 10:15 PM
Kings lead the Jazz 59-58 at the half after De’Aaron Fox goes to the floor for a steal and throws ahead to Harrison Barnes for a tough and-1 layup. Nice way to end the half for Sacramento. – 10:15 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Despite the high score this was a defensive game in the 1st half. Kings 59 Jazz 58. The game is on pace for 113 possessions.
Jazz defensive rating is 105 which is pretty great considering how bad the shooting has been against a great transition team – 10:13 PM
Despite the high score this was a defensive game in the 1st half. Kings 59 Jazz 58. The game is on pace for 113 possessions.
Jazz defensive rating is 105 which is pretty great considering how bad the shooting has been against a great transition team – 10:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz clearly weren’t energetic defensively in the first half. So the question is whether they can put together some good minutes in the second half on that end. – 10:11 PM
The Jazz clearly weren’t energetic defensively in the first half. So the question is whether they can put together some good minutes in the second half on that end. – 10:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kings up 59-58 after 1Q.
Jazz ORtg: 97
Jazz DRtg: 104
so a super high-pace game.
Jazz just 4-25 from 3… if they can make more of those in 2H, they’ll be fine. And, well, playing transition defense would be good too. And not having Rudy try the 1-on-3 fast break. – 10:10 PM
Kings up 59-58 after 1Q.
Jazz ORtg: 97
Jazz DRtg: 104
so a super high-pace game.
Jazz just 4-25 from 3… if they can make more of those in 2H, they’ll be fine. And, well, playing transition defense would be good too. And not having Rudy try the 1-on-3 fast break. – 10:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 59-58 at the half in Utah. And that’s with an 0-for-8 half from Fox. – 10:09 PM
Kings lead 59-58 at the half in Utah. And that’s with an 0-for-8 half from Fox. – 10:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Donovan Mitchell turned his right ankle and went to the locker room before half (under a minute).
Didn’t look *too* bad, but we’ll see if he’s out there to start 3Q. – 10:09 PM
Donovan Mitchell turned his right ankle and went to the locker room before half (under a minute).
Didn’t look *too* bad, but we’ll see if he’s out there to start 3Q. – 10:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan went straight to the locker room after the offensive foul in the final seconds, followed pretty quickly by Jazz brass. Didn’t look like anyone was prepared for that – 10:09 PM
Donovan went straight to the locker room after the offensive foul in the final seconds, followed pretty quickly by Jazz brass. Didn’t look like anyone was prepared for that – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell did something. He goes right to the lockerroom….he was limping noticeably – 10:09 PM
Mitchell did something. He goes right to the lockerroom….he was limping noticeably – 10:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell going straight to the locker room after that offensive foul. Didn’t spend any time on the floor, just walked off. – 10:08 PM
Donovan Mitchell going straight to the locker room after that offensive foul. Didn’t spend any time on the floor, just walked off. – 10:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Moe Harkless has been very solid tonight. 7 points in addition to his defense is great in this first half. – 10:04 PM
Moe Harkless has been very solid tonight. 7 points in addition to his defense is great in this first half. – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:17 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the kings 50-49….. – 10:01 PM
3:17 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the kings 50-49….. – 10:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox has zero points and the Kings are up 1 in Utah.
The rest of the team (for the most part) is doing their job. The star isn’t. Didn’t expect this at all. – 10:01 PM
De’Aaron Fox has zero points and the Kings are up 1 in Utah.
The rest of the team (for the most part) is doing their job. The star isn’t. Didn’t expect this at all. – 10:01 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Love a Jordan Clarkson flare screen, don’t even care if the shot goes in. – 10:00 PM
Love a Jordan Clarkson flare screen, don’t even care if the shot goes in. – 10:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson’s shooting is off off.
0-4 from the floor including 0-3 from three, 0-2 from the free-throw line, and just air balled an open corner three. – 9:59 PM
Jordan Clarkson’s shooting is off off.
0-4 from the floor including 0-3 from three, 0-2 from the free-throw line, and just air balled an open corner three. – 9:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halfway through the second quarter. The Jazz and Kings are tied at 43-43 – 9:52 PM
Halfway through the second quarter. The Jazz and Kings are tied at 43-43 – 9:52 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Kings without Richan Holmes this season are -20 per 100 possesions with the offense in the 6th percentile and the defense in the 7th percentile – 9:52 PM
Kings without Richan Holmes this season are -20 per 100 possesions with the offense in the 6th percentile and the defense in the 7th percentile – 9:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
What are the odds Jordan Clarkson breaks the Jazz single game three-point record in the first game that he really finds his shot? – 9:50 PM
What are the odds Jordan Clarkson breaks the Jazz single game three-point record in the first game that he really finds his shot? – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Note: Terence Davis has not played yet in the first half. Walton is using an 8 man rotation so far. – 9:49 PM
Note: Terence Davis has not played yet in the first half. Walton is using an 8 man rotation so far. – 9:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes takes a nasty spill and heads to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury. – 9:48 PM
Richaun Holmes takes a nasty spill and heads to the locker room with an apparent left knee injury. – 9:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Scary moment. Richaun Holmes is limping off the court. twisted left knee a bit. – 9:47 PM
Scary moment. Richaun Holmes is limping off the court. twisted left knee a bit. – 9:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is the first Kings player in double-figures after hitting another 3. – 9:46 PM
Davion Mitchell is the first Kings player in double-figures after hitting another 3. – 9:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield rolls his ankle, slow walks up the court and then drills a 28-footer. – 9:44 PM
Buddy Hield rolls his ankle, slow walks up the court and then drills a 28-footer. – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 33-29 after 1Q. Liked most of the process in that quarter, though; Jazz got a lot of open shots. Halfcourt defense has been great; transition defense poor. – 9:41 PM
Jazz up 33-29 after 1Q. Liked most of the process in that quarter, though; Jazz got a lot of open shots. Halfcourt defense has been great; transition defense poor. – 9:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Jazz 33-29 after 1Q. 5 different Kings with 5 points. – 9:40 PM
Kings trail the Jazz 33-29 after 1Q. 5 different Kings with 5 points. – 9:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The buddy hield bucket might count…they are loooking to se if he was in his motion before the foul – 9:38 PM
The buddy hield bucket might count…they are loooking to se if he was in his motion before the foul – 9:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons just had what was probably the worst-shooting night of any team this season. Only made eight of 47 attempts. Only other performance that comes close is when Houston went 9-of-44 against the Jazz on Oct. 28. – 9:36 PM
Pistons just had what was probably the worst-shooting night of any team this season. Only made eight of 47 attempts. Only other performance that comes close is when Houston went 9-of-44 against the Jazz on Oct. 28. – 9:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell’s 3 puts Sacramento up 27-26. Kings hanging tough in the 1Q. – 9:33 PM
Davion Mitchell’s 3 puts Sacramento up 27-26. Kings hanging tough in the 1Q. – 9:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harkless with a 3-ball. If he can find his range, it opens up a lot of things for the Kings. – 9:32 PM
Harkless with a 3-ball. If he can find his range, it opens up a lot of things for the Kings. – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell used Davion Mitchell’s aggression against him. Davion overplays the screen, Donovan reverse pivots and hits a three. Pretty move. But also a product of Donovan’s film work. Jazz by 7 – 9:27 PM
Donovan Mitchell used Davion Mitchell’s aggression against him. Davion overplays the screen, Donovan reverse pivots and hits a three. Pretty move. But also a product of Donovan’s film work. Jazz by 7 – 9:27 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Twice now Donovan Mitchell has used a pivot spin move against Davion Mitchell in the first quarter resulting in a fade away mid-range jumper and now a three.
He’s got 9 points and 3 assists in the first quarter against the rookie who gave him trouble in Sacramento.
#takenote – 9:27 PM
Twice now Donovan Mitchell has used a pivot spin move against Davion Mitchell in the first quarter resulting in a fade away mid-range jumper and now a three.
He’s got 9 points and 3 assists in the first quarter against the rookie who gave him trouble in Sacramento.
#takenote – 9:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
And then since Davion Mitchell came in the game, Donovan’s looked to score on him one-on-one. To his credit, it’s largely worked: he has 9 pts. – 9:26 PM
And then since Davion Mitchell came in the game, Donovan’s looked to score on him one-on-one. To his credit, it’s largely worked: he has 9 pts. – 9:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Anyone else think too many of De’Aaron Fox’s shots are stepbacks, fadeaways and hanging, sideways floaters? I looked at every shot in the last game. They weren’t bad shots, but some of them were more difficult than they had to be. – 9:24 PM
Anyone else think too many of De’Aaron Fox’s shots are stepbacks, fadeaways and hanging, sideways floaters? I looked at every shot in the last game. They weren’t bad shots, but some of them were more difficult than they had to be. – 9:24 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
If the opening going is an indicator of the night the Jazz are getting amazing looks on the offensive end – 9:19 PM
If the opening going is an indicator of the night the Jazz are getting amazing looks on the offensive end – 9:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz are throwing the fewest passes in the NBA. It is different, but not necessarily bad. In fact, the Jazz are getting amazing looks tonight and 8 of the first 12 possessions have had 1 or fewer passes – 9:19 PM
Jazz are throwing the fewest passes in the NBA. It is different, but not necessarily bad. In fact, the Jazz are getting amazing looks tonight and 8 of the first 12 possessions have had 1 or fewer passes – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Kings 12-10…Utah still not making shots from the perimeter but the offense looks good. Generating good shots – 9:18 PM
6:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Kings 12-10…Utah still not making shots from the perimeter but the offense looks good. Generating good shots – 9:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM
Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes knocks down a triple to get himself on the board. Haliburton follows it up with a J. 9-8 Kings. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Barnes knocks down a triple to get himself on the board. Haliburton follows it up with a J. 9-8 Kings. – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM
The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM
Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz and the Kings are about to tip off. Join me and @1041straight on the broadcast on @ZoneSportsNet and on the @Utah Jazz app
We will have fun we promise you that
#rotgang – 9:07 PM
Jazz and the Kings are about to tip off. Join me and @1041straight on the broadcast on @ZoneSportsNet and on the @Utah Jazz app
We will have fun we promise you that
#rotgang – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Thirty-years ago today, Golden State defeated Sacramento by 62 points, 153-91, marking the largest margin of victory in franchise history and tying the fourth-largest winning margin in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/cGp3LGI3Jn – 8:53 PM
Thirty-years ago today, Golden State defeated Sacramento by 62 points, 153-91, marking the largest margin of victory in franchise history and tying the fourth-largest winning margin in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/cGp3LGI3Jn – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I know who the #Pistons are (or aren’t) but the #Bucks have gotten gradually better the last few quarters manufacturing offense without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. Didn’t start well vs. the #Jazz, but improved throughout that game. Has continued. – 8:49 PM
I know who the #Pistons are (or aren’t) but the #Bucks have gotten gradually better the last few quarters manufacturing offense without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. Didn’t start well vs. the #Jazz, but improved throughout that game. Has continued. – 8:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will again start De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless and Richaun Holmes tonight vs. Jazz – 8:31 PM
Kings will again start De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Moe Harkless and Richaun Holmes tonight vs. Jazz – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz – 11/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:30 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz – 11/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM
A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There is a scenario in which Utah does not win the Pac-12, but goes to the Rose Bowl anyway, and thinking about it is giving me a headache. – 7:54 PM
There is a scenario in which Utah does not win the Pac-12, but goes to the Rose Bowl anyway, and thinking about it is giving me a headache. – 7:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Luke Walton on Marvin Bagley III’s chances of getting into the rotation at some point: “The chances are great. Everyone on our team is going to get opportunities this year. We’re going to need everybody. Every practice we’ve had, including the one yesterday, is high energy.” 1/1 – 7:50 PM
Luke Walton on Marvin Bagley III’s chances of getting into the rotation at some point: “The chances are great. Everyone on our team is going to get opportunities this year. We’re going to need everybody. Every practice we’ve had, including the one yesterday, is high energy.” 1/1 – 7:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:
“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:
“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić is basically averaging the same points per possession coming off screens this year as Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry, which is hilarious to me. 1.6 possessions per game too. – 5:46 PM
Nikola Jokić is basically averaging the same points per possession coming off screens this year as Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry, which is hilarious to me. 1.6 possessions per game too. – 5:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing new brewing with the Kings’ injury report. Same four guys who are with the G League team (King, Queta, Ramsey and Woodard). Utah is without Rudy Gay (heel) and Udoka Azubuike (G League). – 5:22 PM
Nothing new brewing with the Kings’ injury report. Same four guys who are with the G League team (King, Queta, Ramsey and Woodard). Utah is without Rudy Gay (heel) and Udoka Azubuike (G League). – 5:22 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.
PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM
Kings vs. Pelicans tomorrow at G1C. Both will be on the second night of a B2B. Here’s the NOP injury report vs. Suns tonight.
PROBABLE – Devonte’ Graham (adductor); Garrett Temple (ankle). DOUBTFUL – Brandon Ingram (hip). OUT – Daulton Hommes (fibula); Zion Williamson (foot). – 4:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA’s 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It’s the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler. pic.twitter.com/gIewi0dzbX – 4:12 PM
Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA’s 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It’s the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler. pic.twitter.com/gIewi0dzbX – 4:12 PM