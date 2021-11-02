Khris Middleton tests positive for COVID-19

Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks woes continue: Middleton to miss time after positive COVID test nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/buc… – 7:24 PM
Bucks woes continue: Middleton to miss time after positive COVID test nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/buc… – 7:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer if it was accurate when he told me Middleton had a non-COVID illness after Sunday’s game.
Bud: “Yeah. We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness. And then didn’t feel good again the next day. And got tested and has come back positive.” – 5:57 PM
Asked Budenholzer if it was accurate when he told me Middleton had a non-COVID illness after Sunday’s game.
Bud: “Yeah. We thought he just had a head cold or some type of non-COVID illness. And then didn’t feel good again the next day. And got tested and has come back positive.” – 5:57 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested – 5:56 PM
Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested – 5:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For those wondering, here is a primer on what it means for #Bucks star Khris Middleton to be in the NBA health and safety protocol – including the steps for him to come back to play.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:54 PM
For those wondering, here is a primer on what it means for #Bucks star Khris Middleton to be in the NBA health and safety protocol – including the steps for him to come back to play.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:54 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton is in the NBA health and safety protocol. What does that mean? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:42 AM
The #Bucks Khris Middleton is in the NBA health and safety protocol. What does that mean? jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:42 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Bucks 48. Granted, no Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, DiVincenzo for Milwaukee, but the Jazz looked really good that half. 10-24 from 3, Conley with 14p on 4-6 from deep. Negatives: JC’s shooting is still off (1-7), too many O-rebs allowed (9). – 8:05 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Bucks 48. Granted, no Middleton, Holiday, Lopez, DiVincenzo for Milwaukee, but the Jazz looked really good that half. 10-24 from 3, Conley with 14p on 4-6 from deep. Negatives: JC’s shooting is still off (1-7), too many O-rebs allowed (9). – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton gets the call to start for the #Bucks with Khris Middleton a late scratch.
T. Antetokounmpo joins G. Antetokounmpo in the front court & George Hill continues to fill in for Jrue Holiday. – 6:43 PM
Pat Connaughton gets the call to start for the #Bucks with Khris Middleton a late scratch.
T. Antetokounmpo joins G. Antetokounmpo in the front court & George Hill continues to fill in for Jrue Holiday. – 6:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After the media session was over, Quin stuck around to ask Milwaukee media if Giannis and Khris Middleton had expressed the same frustrations regarding physicality, which they said the two had. He then joked, “It’s like Joe Dumars is out there.” – 5:47 PM
After the media session was over, Quin stuck around to ask Milwaukee media if Giannis and Khris Middleton had expressed the same frustrations regarding physicality, which they said the two had. He then joked, “It’s like Joe Dumars is out there.” – 5:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Bucks tonight vs. the Jazz, but Khris Middleton will not due to non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Bucks tonight vs. the Jazz, but Khris Middleton will not due to non-COVID illness. – 5:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Khris Middleton is sick, and won’t play tonight for the Bucks, Mike Budenholzer says. – 5:17 PM
Khris Middleton is sick, and won’t play tonight for the Bucks, Mike Budenholzer says. – 5:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3Q: Spurs 69, Bucks 67
Another defensive quarter for both teams, with SA winning it 24-20
White 15 pts | Middleton 16 pts
Forbes 14 pts | Giannis 15 pts
Young 10 pts
SA +12 in the paint
MIL +6 from mid-range
MIL +6 from three – 9:48 PM
3Q: Spurs 69, Bucks 67
Another defensive quarter for both teams, with SA winning it 24-20
White 15 pts | Middleton 16 pts
Forbes 14 pts | Giannis 15 pts
Young 10 pts
SA +12 in the paint
MIL +6 from mid-range
MIL +6 from three – 9:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Middleton with 16 points, he’s able to score from anywhere:
Paint: 8 pts
Mid-range: 4 pts
3PT line: 3 ps
FT line: 1 pt – 9:35 PM
Middleton with 16 points, he’s able to score from anywhere:
Paint: 8 pts
Mid-range: 4 pts
3PT line: 3 ps
FT line: 1 pt – 9:35 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Which player from the past does Khris Middleton remind you the most of?
His ability to just shake guys with old school, smooth methodical moves is just so beautiful. – 9:34 PM
Which player from the past does Khris Middleton remind you the most of?
His ability to just shake guys with old school, smooth methodical moves is just so beautiful. – 9:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Giannis now with 10 of his 15 points in the paint.
Giannis matches White with 15 points.
Middleton with 14 points now.
Bucks by 1 – 9:29 PM
Giannis now with 10 of his 15 points in the paint.
Giannis matches White with 15 points.
Middleton with 14 points now.
Bucks by 1 – 9:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Bucks by 2
MIL takes the 2Q 23-18, very low scoring quarter for both teams
White 14 pts | Middleton & Giannis 11 pts each
Forbes 8 pts | Hill 8 pts
SA with 17 of their 45 points on the fast break
MIL 11 turnovers & Spurs with 10 points off those TOs pic.twitter.com/VvwHMyuBYd – 9:09 PM
Half: Bucks by 2
MIL takes the 2Q 23-18, very low scoring quarter for both teams
White 14 pts | Middleton & Giannis 11 pts each
Forbes 8 pts | Hill 8 pts
SA with 17 of their 45 points on the fast break
MIL 11 turnovers & Spurs with 10 points off those TOs pic.twitter.com/VvwHMyuBYd – 9:09 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I must admit, I was not ready for Khris Middleton to choose the alley-oop to George Hill option there, but it worked. Hill threw it down with two hands.
Middleton hit a three on the previous possession as well and the Bucks and Spurs are tied at 34 in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM
I must admit, I was not ready for Khris Middleton to choose the alley-oop to George Hill option there, but it worked. Hill threw it down with two hands.
Middleton hit a three on the previous possession as well and the Bucks and Spurs are tied at 34 in the second quarter. – 8:48 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Middleton lob to George Hill for the dunk. Hill still got some bounce in those legs! – 8:47 PM
Middleton lob to George Hill for the dunk. Hill still got some bounce in those legs! – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. #Spurs lead 34-29. – 8:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have combined for 10 points on 5 of 11 shooting. #Spurs lead 34-29. – 8:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 3
White 14 points (9 from three) | Middleton 6 pts
Spurs are a +6 from the 3PT line
Bucks are winning the mid-range 8-0 – 8:39 PM
1Q: Spurs by 3
White 14 points (9 from three) | Middleton 6 pts
Spurs are a +6 from the 3PT line
Bucks are winning the mid-range 8-0 – 8:39 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Mike Budenholzer hand Bryn Forbes his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/Y27KsNGJnN – 8:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Mike Budenholzer hand Bryn Forbes his championship ring. pic.twitter.com/Y27KsNGJnN – 8:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Thanasis Antetokounmpo draw starts for the #Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. – 7:43 PM
George Hill and Thanasis Antetokounmpo draw starts for the #Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen. – 7:43 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton is the NBA’s latest player to enter the league’s health and safety protocols … after Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris yesterday. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 2, 2021
Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka says Al Horford is doing OK after testing positive for COVID-19. Based off when he tested positive (yesterday), he should miss the opener against the Knicks in New York next week. He could be back for the home opener against Washington next Friday. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 13, 2021
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka said he was likely going to rest the main guys tonight regardless of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford being out due to COVID. Coaches are still working with Brown and Horford remotely to do what work they can from home isolation. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / October 13, 2021