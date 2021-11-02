Kristaps Porzingis nearing return

Tim MacMahon: Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness. Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis is “progressing” and will “hopefully” play tomorrow night vs. Spurs, Jason Kidd said. Porzingis is out for fourth straight game due to lower back stiffness.
Maxi Kleber will be out at least 7-10 days due to an oblique strain. – 6:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Mavericks:
Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. – 1:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With a win tonight, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would tie Mike Dunleavy (613) for 26th on the NBA’s all-time victory list.
Trey Burke (protocols), Maxi Kleber (oblique) and Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for Mavs.
Max Strus (knee) out for Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee) questionable. – 1:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fourth straight game (low back tightness) tonight against Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:31 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kristaps Porzingis and Jaren Jackson Jr should watch John Collins tape from tonight. He’s writing the book on how to play the modern 4.5 position properly. – 9:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis again questionable, Maxi Kleber out for Mavs-Heat because of back injuries dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis getting some free throws up today at practice. pic.twitter.com/rMw4xzxxuH – 1:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs PF Maxi Kleber winced and grabbed his left oblique area after a dunk. He headed to the locker room at the next dead ball. Mavs already short-handed with Kristaps Porzingis (back) out for the third straight game. – 3:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber gets the start this time in Kristaps Porzingis’ spot. Jason Kidd clearly not afraid to mix things up in efforts to try to get off to a reasonable start. As a reminder, five games this season, five deficits after the first quarter. – 3:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Mavs PR:
Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will miss today’s game against Sacramento.
Sterling Brown (left ankle sprain) will be available. – 1:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Mavericks have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) for today’s game against the Kings. Sterling Brown (left ankle sprain) will be available. – 1:10 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will miss his third consecutive game this afternoon against Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR: Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 2, 2021
Brad Townsend: Maxi Kleber (back strain) is out for tomorrow’s game against Miami. Kristaps Porzingis (lower back tightness) is questionable. -via Twitter @townbrad / November 1, 2021
Callie Caplan: Kristaps Porzingis (out the last 3 games for lower back tightness) is doing some light shooting after Mavs’ practice during the portion open to reporters. Don’t see Maxi Kleber, who left yesterday’s game with a back strain. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / November 1, 2021