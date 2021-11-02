USA Today Sports

Pascal Siakam back within next two weeks?

Pascal Siakam back within next two weeks?

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
New York has hit 28 of its last 49 3PA, including 9-of-16 tonight. The Raptors could sure use the length of Scottie Barnes (and Pascal Siakam) to close out on these Knicks shooters. – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Scottie Barnes is doubtful with a thumb sprain for tonight’s game in New York against the Knicks. Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe remain out with injuries. – 9:38 AM
Pascal Siakam @pskills43
Don’t go mistaking me for a mogul,
I’m more like Fogell
Mc Lovin 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mMtVb9NDna3:57 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors blog off the back-to-back, including Scottie Barnes is good (big if true) and some thoughts on starting lineup once Pascal Siakam is back: https://t.co/OsOfIFk7dR pic.twitter.com/kHVMgdJcbU3:11 PM

