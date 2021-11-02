Paul George: New Wilson ball doesn't have the same touch

Andrew Greif: Asked Paul George about his theory behind the league-wide shooting drops and he said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse but the new Wilson basketball “is a different basketball. … It doesn’t have the same touch and softness that the Spalding ball had.”
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Because everyone is running with Paul George’s analysis of league-wide shooting dip, here’s the question and answer in its entirety. Worth noting, he’s averaging 28.3points per game on 49.2% shooting. pic.twitter.com/jRANusfpRs – 2:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George about his theory behind the league-wide shooting drops and he said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse but the new Wilson basketball “is a different basketball. … It doesn’t have the same touch and softness that the Spalding ball had.” – 1:37 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Darius Bazley defending Paul George “Baze is a competitor. I think one of the most versatile players in the league…He is going to continue to get better every day.” Said they knew he could do it tonight. – 1:33 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Q4 #Clippers defend w/out fouling in — committing 1 foul allowing 20 points 2 turnovers — Paul George scores 15, Luke Kennard 8, Reggie Jackson 7 #ClipperNation #ThunderUp #NBA pic.twitter.com/okQOvJibwi – 1:23 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George’s fourth quarter: 15 points, shot 6-7, 3-3 from 3 and added two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
For the game: 32 pts, 11-24, 5-8, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block.
And the win. – 1:15 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Paul George, Nic Batum & Luke Kennard combined 13-24 3FGs 54% — #Clippers 14-26 from 3 after starting 1-16 from 3 in win over #Thunder #ClipperNation #NBA #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Z11WS0qDVv – 1:15 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Darius Bazley’s turnovers “He was good on [Paul George], he did a great job on Paul. It was a situational sub for defense. The turnovers are going to happen, the last one was tough. They pressured us. That’s on me too.” – 1:13 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Clippers close on 17-3 run over final 2:44 to win Paul George (8 points), Luke Kennard (5), Reggie Jackson (4) #ClipperNation #ThunderUP #NBA – 1:06 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 99, Thunder 94
Clippers (2-4) get a bravura fourth quarter from Paul George. He has 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He accounted for 51% of LAC’s points. – 12:56 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has seven of the Thunder’s 16 turnovers. Rollercoaster game for him tonight with more lows than highs. Not made any easier by having to guard Paul George. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George’s 4th-quarter performance. He’s also assisted on a Kennard three-pointer. pic.twitter.com/oY0qRQVDly – 12:50 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this is one of those Paul George games which explains why his fans fall on their shield defending him. crazy talent on display tonight. – 12:48 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul George and Terrance Mann sharing a warm embrace as they go up 3 with 36 seconds left as if they won the finals…only problem is it’s November and against *this* Thunder team. The Clippers are still in trouble no matter how this game ends. – 12:48 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Clippers are on a 10-1 run. Huge shots from Paul George, a key three from Luke Kennard, a tough finish from Reggie Jackson.
Clippers lead 95-92 with 37 seconds left. – 12:48 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hit back-to-back threes, got a piece of SGA’s shot on a drive, then found Luke Kennard for the game-tying three after almost losing his dribble. PG has 30, 8 and 7. – 12:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has spent this timeout talking with an official about why his last drive didn’t yield a call. He’s gone to the line a game-high 6 times tonight and made 5. Clippers haven’t generated almost anything inside the paint for long stretches. – 12:41 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley blocked Paul George down the stretch of a meaningful game. You love to see it. Building Block Bazley committee party of one (me) lives! – 12:40 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is completely unfazed by the pressure of a tight game in crunch time.
He’s made a couple big baskets late… on all-world defender Paul George. – 12:39 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey has controlled and dominated this final stretch of the game. While going up against Paul George. – 12:37 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s not even debatable at this point right? Knowing what we know now you’d much rather have Kawhi and SGA plus the picks and the season of Gallo than Paul George in a perfect world? Obvious Kawhi had his demands but what a missed opportunity. – 12:18 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
How many 1st round picks would the Clippers have to include to trade Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? – 12:06 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Daigneault calls timeout prior to two FTs for Paul George. His Thunder lead 56-49 with 7:58 left in third quarter. Slightly more competent offense to start the second half for both teams, which is an admittedly low bar to clear. – 11:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
You might think Paul George’s 5 points on 1/9 FGs was the worst part of his first half…
But I’d say that George needing to play the entire second quarter is worse. He’s already at 20:25.
Again… it’s only November 1. – 11:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
JRE’s foul against Paul George was reviewed for a possible flagrant. Ruled a common foul. – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George tried to give Jeremiah Robinson-Earl the same welcome Isaiah Stewart got last year… and George definitely got the worst of the meeting at the summit.
Official review on the foul while George makes sure his teeth are still intact – 11:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George came out of the game about one minute earlier than usual and now is back before the first quarter ends. Both changes align with Ty Lue’s stated switch to get him a couple breathers in the first half. – 11:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said he’s not making any starting lineup changes. But he said he’ll test out giving Paul George shorter rest bursts to minimize potential runs – 10:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty said tonight, and moving forward, he’s going to try to shorten how often Paul George plays at any one time to minimize how long he’s off the floor. – 8:49 PM
Chris Mannix: CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA, suggested players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. Says he will discuss it with players this week to “get feedback.” -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / November 2, 2021