Quin Snyder: Our team is built around Rudy Gobert

He averaged a triple-double for the fourth time, helped lead the Wizards to the playoffs and broke the NBA’s all-time triple-double record. Oscar Robertson, the man whose record he broke, believes Westbrook should’ve gotten MVP buzz last season as well. “I look at Westbrook, and he got triple-doubles this year and no one even noticed it, they didn’t think it was such a big deal,” Robertson said on The Knuckleheads podcast. “I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won [MVP] again. If he [averaged] a triple-double again, and he didn’t win [MVP], so why keep stats then?” -via NBC Sports / August 26, 2021