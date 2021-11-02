Quin Snyder: Our team is built around Rudy Gobert

Ben Anderson: Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate and the respect he deserves: “Our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team that’s built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
Source: Twitter @BensHoops
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM
Mitchell and Gobert have both been fantastic to start this game, just open corner 3s not going down for the Jazz. 12-10 lead anyway, midway through the first. – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM
The first chance the Jazz had to get the ball into Gobert they take advantage. This was a talking point from Sunday from Utah. The Jazz didn’t give the ball to him enough when he had position – 9:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM
Jazz got Gobert involved early on a low-post mismatch — I suspect they’re going to try to do more of that after a low FGA game from Rudy vs. MIL. – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM
A little pregame reading as you settle in for Kings-Jazz tonight. Rudy Gobert’s Rodman-like rebounding numbers, Davion vs. Donovan Mitchell Part II and Luke Walton’s pregame remarks on Marvin Bagley III.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:
“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM
Quin Snyder on Rudy Gobert as an MVP candidate:
“Rudy would be happy scoring 30 and 15. The way our team is structured, our team is built around Rudy. If you’re going to have a team built around you in many respects — that says something right there.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 7:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA’s 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It’s the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler. pic.twitter.com/gIewi0dzbX – 4:12 PM
Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll defense vs. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies last night. Nuggets have the NBA’s 4th-best defense and are allowing only 91 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the floor. It’s the 4th-best individual DRtg in the league behind Gobert, Adebayo and Butler. pic.twitter.com/gIewi0dzbX – 4:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is Rudy Gobert playing at an MVP level? How does Rudy Gay fit in? And why the Utah Jazz are embracing the obvious. A story on the season to this point, is here – theathletic.com/2929036/2021/1… – 1:17 PM
Is Rudy Gobert playing at an MVP level? How does Rudy Gay fit in? And why the Utah Jazz are embracing the obvious. A story on the season to this point, is here – theathletic.com/2929036/2021/1… – 1:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings Gameday Live: Jazz’s Rudy Gobert rebounding like Rodman; Davion vs. Donovan Part II.
Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates on tonight’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:09 AM
Kings Gameday Live: Jazz’s Rudy Gobert rebounding like Rodman; Davion vs. Donovan Part II.
Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates on tonight’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:09 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Player of the Week, Week 2 | Jimmy Butler and Rudy Gobert
sportando.basketball/en/nba-player-… – 3:41 PM
NBA Player of the Week, Week 2 | Jimmy Butler and Rudy Gobert
sportando.basketball/en/nba-player-… – 3:41 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:37 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week. – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is NBA East Player of the Week.
Per NBA:
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31). – 3:34 PM
Jimmy Butler is NBA East Player of the Week.
Per NBA:
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31). – 3:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. The award went to Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Utah’s Rudy Gobert won in the Western Conference. – 3:34 PM
RJ Barrett and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. The award went to Miami’s Jimmy Butler. Utah’s Rudy Gobert won in the Western Conference. – 3:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler wins East player of the week as expected
Rudy Gobert won West player of the week
Give me Butler’s defense>>>👀 – 3:33 PM
Jimmy Butler wins East player of the week as expected
Rudy Gobert won West player of the week
Give me Butler’s defense>>>👀 – 3:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert has been named Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:31 PM
Rudy Gobert has been named Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Heat forward Jimmy Butler named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Heat forward Jimmy Butler named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31). pic.twitter.com/LSVgBqmfbX – 3:30 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31). pic.twitter.com/LSVgBqmfbX – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Miami’s Jimmy Butler and
Utah’s Rudy Gobert were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Miami’s Jimmy Butler and
Utah’s Rudy Gobert were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week in the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA’s West and East Players of the Week for Week 2: Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. – 3:30 PM
NBA’s West and East Players of the Week for Week 2: Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. – 3:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trending Up
The rebounding of T. Herro: 6 games of 5+
LaMelo turnovers in wins (1.87) vs. losses (4.0)
The rebounding of R. Gobert: 4 games of 16+
S. Barnes and the restricted area (15-18)
C.Anthony: 11/16 from 3 last 2G
The rebounding of K.Kuzma: 11.8rpg (6.1 last yr.) – 9:25 AM
Trending Up
The rebounding of T. Herro: 6 games of 5+
LaMelo turnovers in wins (1.87) vs. losses (4.0)
The rebounding of R. Gobert: 4 games of 16+
S. Barnes and the restricted area (15-18)
C.Anthony: 11/16 from 3 last 2G
The rebounding of K.Kuzma: 11.8rpg (6.1 last yr.) – 9:25 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up to Utah-Milwaukee. I’d say the Jazz weren’t super concerned about Thanasis being in the strong-side corner. Gobert actually had to remember to cleanse to not get a defensive 3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/UMwrEJ6tHz – 10:47 PM
Catching up to Utah-Milwaukee. I’d say the Jazz weren’t super concerned about Thanasis being in the strong-side corner. Gobert actually had to remember to cleanse to not get a defensive 3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/UMwrEJ6tHz – 10:47 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Crazy how automatic that block has become for Rudy Gobert.
A small guy challenging him sweeping across the lane is a block every time. George Hill should know better. – 9:14 PM
Crazy how automatic that block has become for Rudy Gobert.
A small guy challenging him sweeping across the lane is a block every time. George Hill should know better. – 9:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
That was a championship level sequence from the Jazz.
Good defense from Jordan Clarkson, passed Grayson Allen off to Gobert for the block, turned into a steal from Mitchell, into a beautiful bounce pass from Mitchell to O’Neale for the dunk. – 7:55 PM
That was a championship level sequence from the Jazz.
Good defense from Jordan Clarkson, passed Grayson Allen off to Gobert for the block, turned into a steal from Mitchell, into a beautiful bounce pass from Mitchell to O’Neale for the dunk. – 7:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great catch and pivot and opposite find from Gobert to Conley for three. That’s the kind of play he used to not be able to make – 7:38 PM
Great catch and pivot and opposite find from Gobert to Conley for three. That’s the kind of play he used to not be able to make – 7:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz need more rebounding from non-Gobert players… they’re standing flat footed at the moment – 7:22 PM
Jazz need more rebounding from non-Gobert players… they’re standing flat footed at the moment – 7:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tony Bradley smiled when asked about the Gobert matchup, recalling many practice battles from his time with the Jazz. Said he just tried to bring energy and physicality. – 10:48 PM
Tony Bradley smiled when asked about the Gobert matchup, recalling many practice battles from his time with the Jazz. Said he just tried to bring energy and physicality. – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bulls beat the Jazz 107-99. Jazz struggled against Bulls’ defense tonight… props to Billy Donovan for putting that together.
Mitchell: 30p, 9-27 shooting.
Clarkson: 16p, 5-19 shooting.
Bogdanovic: 14 points, 5-14 shooting.
Gobert: 17 points, 19 rebounds.
Milwaukee tomorrow. – 10:30 PM
Bulls beat the Jazz 107-99. Jazz struggled against Bulls’ defense tonight… props to Billy Donovan for putting that together.
Mitchell: 30p, 9-27 shooting.
Clarkson: 16p, 5-19 shooting.
Bogdanovic: 14 points, 5-14 shooting.
Gobert: 17 points, 19 rebounds.
Milwaukee tomorrow. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And that’s it. The Jazz fall in Chicago 107-99. Utah’s first loss of the season. The Jazz drop to 4-1 on the season. 30 for Mitchell. 17 and 19 rebounds for Gobert. On to Milwaukee and the Bucks on Sunday night – 10:29 PM
And that’s it. The Jazz fall in Chicago 107-99. Utah’s first loss of the season. The Jazz drop to 4-1 on the season. 30 for Mitchell. 17 and 19 rebounds for Gobert. On to Milwaukee and the Bucks on Sunday night – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert having an extended convo with Scott Wall, Don having an extended convo with Rudy Gay … meanwhile, an inbounds pass is thrown away, and Chicago gets another bucket. – 10:02 PM
Rudy Gobert having an extended convo with Scott Wall, Don having an extended convo with Rudy Gay … meanwhile, an inbounds pass is thrown away, and Chicago gets another bucket. – 10:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bulls up 79-72 after 3Q. A lot of turnovers, a lot of forced bad looks. Butler looks out of place, Whiteside is getting beasted by Tony Bradley, Clarkson is making poor decisions, Gobert is getting a poor whistle. – 9:54 PM
Bulls up 79-72 after 3Q. A lot of turnovers, a lot of forced bad looks. Butler looks out of place, Whiteside is getting beasted by Tony Bradley, Clarkson is making poor decisions, Gobert is getting a poor whistle. – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Both teams having trouble finding complementary scorers tonight. Vuc is 2-for-13 from field; Jordan Clarkson 1-for-12.
Besides Mitchell, Jazz have just Gobert (11 pts) in double figures. #Bulls lead 71-65 late 3rd – 9:43 PM
Both teams having trouble finding complementary scorers tonight. Vuc is 2-for-13 from field; Jordan Clarkson 1-for-12.
Besides Mitchell, Jazz have just Gobert (11 pts) in double figures. #Bulls lead 71-65 late 3rd – 9:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert’s release point when he’s driving to the rim is so weirdly low. He tries to get shots off from his waist sometimes which is a big reason why they don’t have much touch. – 9:38 PM
Gobert’s release point when he’s driving to the rim is so weirdly low. He tries to get shots off from his waist sometimes which is a big reason why they don’t have much touch. – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
6 offensive rebounds for Gobert in 19 minutes so far… certainly possible he gets double-digit ORebs tonight – 9:33 PM
6 offensive rebounds for Gobert in 19 minutes so far… certainly possible he gets double-digit ORebs tonight – 9:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz continue to flip last year’s script on it’s head with Rudy Gobert having a negative +/- and Donovan Mitchell leading the team.
In the first half Gobert was -7 against the Bulls while Mitchell was +18. – 9:18 PM
The @Utah Jazz continue to flip last year’s script on it’s head with Rudy Gobert having a negative +/- and Donovan Mitchell leading the team.
In the first half Gobert was -7 against the Bulls while Mitchell was +18. – 9:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Couple unforced errors by the Bulls. LaVine turned his head and let Ingles get a wide-open look for 3, which he buried. Then a Caruso TO leads to Gobert FTs. Bulls have just 4 TOs but need better finish to half. – 9:05 PM
Couple unforced errors by the Bulls. LaVine turned his head and let Ingles get a wide-open look for 3, which he buried. Then a Caruso TO leads to Gobert FTs. Bulls have just 4 TOs but need better finish to half. – 9:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’m not in the “Gobert needs a back to the basket game” crowd, but you can see how nice it is for the @Utah Jazz have have a guy like Hassan Whiteside who is a threat to score as soon as he touches the ball within 8 feet.
His littles push shots are helpful. – 8:53 PM
I’m not in the “Gobert needs a back to the basket game” crowd, but you can see how nice it is for the @Utah Jazz have have a guy like Hassan Whiteside who is a threat to score as soon as he touches the ball within 8 feet.
His littles push shots are helpful. – 8:53 PM
More on this storyline
Harrison Wind: JaMychal Green on Nikola Jokic: “He’s gonna win MVP again.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 23, 2021
Spencer Dinwiddie: For example, this NBA MVP Prediction Model was created by self-proclaimed “NBA Nerd” and data scientist Peter Li. Li’s model predicted the 2018-19 season’s MVP would be James Harden, who in actuality came second to Giannis Antetokounmpo that year. The lingering question, however, is would there be a benefit to build an added layer of value on the fan-inclusion process? Potentially. The system could be built with analytics that tracked engagement in tandem with predictions made. These could then be cross-referenced with incumbent methods and integrated based on their efficacy, allowing amateur and professional analysts to financially prosper by participating. -via Sportico / September 16, 2021
He averaged a triple-double for the fourth time, helped lead the Wizards to the playoffs and broke the NBA’s all-time triple-double record. Oscar Robertson, the man whose record he broke, believes Westbrook should’ve gotten MVP buzz last season as well. “I look at Westbrook, and he got triple-doubles this year and no one even noticed it, they didn’t think it was such a big deal,” Robertson said on The Knuckleheads podcast. “I think that’s totally unfair. I think he should have won [MVP] again. If he [averaged] a triple-double again, and he didn’t win [MVP], so why keep stats then?” -via NBC Sports / August 26, 2021