Wolves have not contacted Philly about Ben Simmons in two weeks

Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers think the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving along fast enough? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/B8J2H9DJAR – 11:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: When is it realistic to expect Ben Simmons to be ready to play in a game for the #Sixers? https://t.co/RV9ibhYmyY #76ers pic.twitter.com/Dy4yXItnVk – 9:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Just like everyone predicted: the Sixers – without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons – are up 34-27 on Portland early in the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. – 6:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers said today was the most shooting he’s seen Ben Simmons do, by far. – 5:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons did more shooting today than he has this season. – 5:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says of Ben Simmons “today was the most I’ve seen him working by far.”
He says Simmons is still broadly doing the “same stuff.” – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons continues to work out on his own, and that today was the most shooting he’s seen him do “by far.” That said, he had no update on any change to his status moving forward. – 5:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
On the 76ers side, Grant Riller (left knee; injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Joel Embiid (rest) are out for tonight’s game – 12:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller ( left knee surgery recovery) will remain sidelined for tonight’s game vs. #Portland #Blazers. – 6:06 AM
Australian NBA star Ben Simmons has put his lavish mansion in New Jersey on the market. The contemporary five-bedroom property, which is located in the upscale township of Moorestown, currently has an asking price of AUD $6,676,248 (USD $4,999,999), according to Zillow. -via Daily Mail / October 26, 2021
Marc Stein: The Sixers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed games and practices given that he is now out for personal reasons, one source close to the situation says, confirming a report this afternoon from @Ramona Shelburne on the NBA Today. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 25, 2021
Although league sources concur that no Simmons trade is imminent and that Morey is likely to wait until after Dec. 15 when more players are eligible to be dealt leaguewide before he pursues a deal with greater intent, we should also note that he vowed to take a so-called gap year with family members after his abrupt departure from the Houston Rockets in October 2020. Morey accepted the Sixers’ offer to take over their front office two weeks later. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 24, 2021