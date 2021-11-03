Ben Simmons still not mentally ready to play

Shams Charania: Sources: 76ers president Daryl Morey approached All-Star Ben Simmons today about his return to game action, but Simmons restated that he is not yet mentally ready to play and is continuing to seek professional help. There’s no timetable on Simmons‘ return to the floor.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons tells Morey he is still not ready to return to action nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/03/rep… – 4:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Daryl Morey spoke to Ben Simmons about returning to play, but Simmons said he is not mentally ready and is continuing to seek professional help, per @Shams Charania.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers president Daryl Morey approached All-Star Ben Simmons today about his return to game action, but Simmons restated that he is not yet mentally ready to play and is continuing to seek professional help. There’s no timetable on Simmons‘ return to the floor. – 3:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A new episode of The Bell Ringer coming at you as @Nick_Friar and I discuss whether Ben Simmons will play a game this season for Philly. We also talk Tyrese Maxey, the bench additions, and Batman. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire – 11:05 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The communication failures continue in the Ben Simmons saga — what yesterday’s report means in practical terms phillyvoice.com/report-sixers-… – 9:35 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO w/ @Nate Duncan
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jazz-Kings was great. Such incredible skill on both sides. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are a beautiful combo.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:
Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍: Ben Simmons has not played a game as a 76er this season & former Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson tells @BallySports that he knows how passionate Philly fans are. “When you’re doing good and you’re working hard for them they love you.” -via Twitter / November 3, 2021
Anthony Slater: There are people within the building that would be intrigued by the idea. There’s definitely a contingent that asks how will that fit with Draymond? Simmons could fit in the Warriors’ read-and-react style, but he’d make the most sense in the Draymond role as the pick-and-roll guy with Curry. What matters most is that the guy up top, Joe Lacob, has literally been fined for giving his opinion about not believing in Simmons’ fit with the Warriors. If you talk to him behind the scenes on or off the record, he’s transparent that he’s not giving up the young guys, particularly for a flawed type of star like Simmons. It would have to be a home-run type of thing for them to move off Wiseman or Kuminga. -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play, sources told ESPN. While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said. Instead, sources said, Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer. So far Simmons has yet to provide details of those meetings to the team, sources said. -via ESPN / November 2, 2021