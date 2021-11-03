Cade Cunningham really struggling early on

Eric Woodyard: #Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is 3-22 from the field through his first 2 games. In the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55), that’s the second-worst start from the floor through a player’s first two career games (min. 15 FGA), per @ESPNStatsInfo .
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Another tough shooting night for Cade Cunningham.
2-14 FG, 0-9 3P. 2 reb, 3 ast, 2 TO.
The good news? He played 29 minutes. And again, I don’t think shooting will be a long-term problem for Cade. – 10:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “It’s his second game after being off for a month. His rust is still there.” – 9:48 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is 3-22 from the field through his first 2 games. In the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55), that’s the second-worst start from the floor through a player’s first two career games (min. 15 FGA), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/uyHUBfYSxW – 9:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Reading that some of you are trying to put #Pistons Cade Cunningham’s struggles on John Beilein … and I’m leaving the chat. – 8:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham looked nice coming off that curl and going straight up for the jumper. – 7:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#PIstons Cade Cunningham gets an open 3 look for Jerami Grant just because the defense had to respect him. – 7:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tonight’s starters:
Killian Hayes
Cade Cunningham
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 6:43 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
NBA Rookie Stock Watch:
Can Cade Cunningham Catch Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes?
Plus Rookie, Sophomore & Draft Prospects of the Week & a look G League Ignite prospect Fanbo Zeng
nbabigboard.com/p/nba-rookie-w… – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he isn’t aware of a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham tonight. – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t think there’s a minutes restriction on Cade Cunningham. – 5:22 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🔥NEW on NBA Big Board🔥
NBA Rookie Stock Watch: Can Cade Cunningham Catch Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes?
Plus Rookie, Sophomore & Draft Prospects of the Week & a look G League Ignite prospect Fanbo Zeng
nbabigboard.com/p/nba-rookie-w… – 11:31 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits: https://t.co/DlJ7GVRVzn pic.twitter.com/G66GsNrYYF – 9:07 AM
