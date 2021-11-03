Damian Lillard, Blazers would love to have Draymond Green in Portland

Anthony Slater: The Blazers would love to have him. (Damian) Lillard has been obsessed with getting him there for a while. Late last season, they went 15-5 down the stretch, and they went small without Wiseman, which fits Draymond. His foot healed, his conditioning was back, the stakes were back. Green kind of needs high stakes basketball to care. He always kind of stinks when his team stinks because he just stops caring.
Forgot to mention Kevin Johnson. He was dynamite. An early Dame Lillard. pic.twitter.com/OGiWZs50KP – 1:05 AM
The Chuck Guarantee has seemingly turned the corner. Bucks now Braves. – 12:05 AM
What’s your level of concern about Damian Lillard’s play? pic.twitter.com/XDkdN0mKHR – 4:26 PM
In four losses, Lillard shot a combined 4 of 40 (10%) on threes. In the Blazers’ three wins, Lillard went a combined 11 of 25 (44%) on threes. – 1:48 PM
Draymond Green is a big fan of the NBA rule change that has made it harder for offensive players to draw fouls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/01/dra… – 1:00 PM
At @BleacherReport: Damian Lillard has earned the benefit of the doubt amid the worst shooting stretch of his career bleacherreport.com/articles/29500… – 12:13 PM
Sat down with Draymond Green to discuss his increased offensive aggression.
“When a lane is there, take the lane. When a layup is there, take the layup. When a shot is there, take the shot. Not overthinking too much. Be who I can be.”
And you can say all you want about the Trail Blazers so far, but the fact is, Damian Lillard is shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 23.1 from three-point range. Until those numbers get where they are supposed to be, wins aren’t going to be easy. Patience. – 10:56 AM
Will we see Damian Lillard in a Sixers jersey soon?
Three things to know: Damian Lillard continues to struggle, as does Portland nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/thr… – 9:16 AM
On the Damian Lillard Experience, which he showed once again Monday is more than points, big shots and late-game dramatics.
76ers fans chant “we want Lillard,” after game he responds “I’m 10 toes in Rip City” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/76e… – 7:50 AM
Damian Lillard is getting to the line at a career-low rate. He’s averaging 3.9 free throw attempts per game, down from 7+ the last 2 yrs. Huge drop off in number of shooting fouls he’s drawing, per @Ben Falk pic.twitter.com/N4eF3AOhNy – 3:34 AM
New ESPN story: Damian Lillard is off to the worst start of his career. But he remains confident things will turn around — and said after Monday’s loss to the shorthanded 76ers that enduring these struggles is a sign of “true character.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:01 AM
Lillard on the “We want Lillard”chants tonight in Philadelphia: “I’ve got 10 toes in Rip City.” – 10:19 PM
Lillard on the cheers and chants from the Philly crowd. “I’m a Trail Blazer … I’m ten toes in Rip City.” – 10:03 PM
Lillard on the chants from the Philadelphia crowd, “the City of Brotherly Love … they showed me love.” – 9:56 PM
Tired: Beating the Blazers to convince Lillard to force a trade to Philly
Final: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. What a wild game. Four starters out, “We Want Lillard” chants in the arena, and Philly wins anyway. This loss hurts for Portland. Damian Lillard finishes with 20 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7-for-20 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3. – 9:14 PM
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
Blazers down the stretch going four guards (Lillard, McColllum, Powell and Simons) and Nurkic. Not one I’ve seen Chauncey Billups go to often. – 9:05 PM
Damian Lillard is showing some signs of life. Now two straight driving layups, including an and-one layup here, to get Portland back within 5. Somehow, though, this shorthanded Sixers team is hanging onto the lead. – 9:03 PM
Another and-1 for Niang, takin advantage of the much smaller Lillard guarding him. He’s got 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His career-high in scoring is 24. – 8:55 PM
Damian Lillard checks back in with 8:50 to go and the Blazers down 91-88. Would be a fine time for him to finally get going after a rough first three quarters. Portland was down as many as 12, but has made this a one-possession game with a late surge. – 8:51 PM
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Who cursed Damian Lillard? Halloween is over. You can lift that mess now. – 8:06 PM
Halftime here in Philly, with the Sixers leading 54-53. Dame Lillard’s season-long cold streak continues, as he’s now 2-for-11 in the first half, and 1-for-7 from 3. Seth Curry leads a balanced Philly attack with 10 points. Sixers have had all 10 players score, but have no FTAs. – 8:01 PM
Improbably, Sixers lead 54-53 at the half. Big reason is that Lillard is 2-11 from the field and 1-8 from deep. Sixers took zero free throws, though they did get some easy shots at the rim with ball movement. All ten Sixers scored at least one bucket. – 8:01 PM
Halftime: Sixers 54, Blazers 53
Good Sixers things: Lillard and McCollum are a combined 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-14 from 3.
Bad Sixers thing: They have not shot a free throw.
After missing another wide open 3-pointer, Damian Lillard put his hands on his knees and shook his head. He’s now 1-for-8 overall and 1-for-5 from 3 in this game. For the season, he’s now shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 22.9 percent (14-for-61) from 3-point range. – 7:54 PM
Lillard’s bizarre shooting struggles have continued into the first half of this one. Now 1-6 from the floor, 1-3 from three. Entered the game shooting 23.2% from three. – 7:52 PM
I don’t think Dame is down, but I do think he’s at a loss. Some of these misses are inexplicable. – 7:51 PM
“We want Lillard!” chants break out in Philly 🙃
“We want Lillard!” chants happening now as Dame shoots free throws. – 7:15 PM
A “WE WANT LILLARD” chant breaks out… while he’s at the foul line. THE THIRST. – 7:15 PM
lolololol, the fans did the “sucks” chant after every player and then Dame Lillard got all cheers – 7:03 PM
Four out of the five starters get the standard Philly “SUCKS!” treatment except for Dame, who gets a strong round of applause… – 7:03 PM
Loud cheers from #Sixers fans as Damian Lillard gets introduced tonight #Blazers – 7:03 PM
Dame Lillard gets lots of cheers when introduced as part of the Blazers’ starting lineup. – 7:03 PM
Advice to Sixers fans in attendance tonight: In pregame intros, give Damian Lillard a standing ovation. – 6:23 PM
Draymond Green is a big fan of the NBA rule change that has made it harder for offensive players to draw fouls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/01/dra… – 6:00 PM
The #Blazers’ Damian Lillard shooting pregame 3-pointers Monday: pic.twitter.com/RI5GQugcqG – 5:31 PM
Dame Lillard gearing up for his matchup against the #Sixers tonight pic.twitter.com/rbK2wq0bmF – 5:29 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the #Blazers’ starting backcourt of Lillard and McCollum: ‘You rarely see guards who can make plays for themselves and others.’ – 5:20 PM
Von just got traded, Shump is on Dancing with the Stars and Dame is still Dame youtube.com/watch?v=hj6j0e… – 12:51 PM
Trending down
Damian Lillard from 3 in losses: 2/31
Giving free points away: 13 teams below 75% FT
Houston in the 1H: -40 in last 2G
Draymond Green is a big fan of the NBA rule change that has made it harder for offensive players to draw fouls. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/01/dra… – 8:11 AM
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Blazers game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Dame Lillard. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 7:18 AM
Another poor shooting night for Damian Lillard, who goes 5-for-20 from the field and 2-of-14 from 3-point range. He did have 12 assists but is now shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point range (13-of-56). – 9:19 PM
This Lillard shooting thing is weird. He scored 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting while going 2 of 14 on threes during a 125-113 loss at the Hornets. – 9:15 PM
currently working on a project spotlighting the surge in Take Fouls and look at this one from last night. Draymond runs around like a Mario Kart red shell trying to make contact with a Thunder player and give one, eventually succeeds, wipes Kenrich Williams 3 off the board. woof. pic.twitter.com/yduoFmkj0r – 4:38 PM
📅 On this day in 2012, #NBA75 member Damian Lillard had 23 points and 11 assists in his NBA debut with the @Portland Trail Blazers.
Draymond’s a big fan of the new NBA rules limiting foul calls on non-basketball moves, he told reporters last night 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jfvNHTY2Rg – 12:28 PM
Draymond Green is a regular user of the take foul in transition to stop fastbreaks, which some are pushing to be legislated out to improve flow.
Draymond Green: “Can I also say how satisfying it’s been to watch the game of basketball without all those bullshit fouls?” pic.twitter.com/n9KxZrP2L1 – 12:13 PM
Draymond Green loves watching NBA “without all those bulls*** calls” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/31/dra… – 12:05 PM
Last year’s top scorers haven’t been scoring as much this season.
Steph: 32.0 ➡️ 28.7
Beal: 31.3 ➡️ 24.4
Dame: 28.8 ➡️ 19.2
Joel: 28.5 ➡️ 21.0
Luka: 27.7 ➡️ 22.4
LaVine: 27.4 ➡️ 25.5
Spida: 26.4 ➡️ 22.0
Jokic: 26.4 ➡️ 24.0
Book: 25.6 ➡️ 22.6
Trae: 25.3 ➡️ 22.3
