Damian Lillard, Blazers would love to have Draymond Green in Portland

Anthony Slater: The Blazers would love to have him. (Damian) Lillard has been obsessed with getting him there for a while . Late last season, they went 15-5 down the stretch, and they went small without Wiseman, which fits Draymond. His foot healed, his conditioning was back, the stakes were back. Green kind of needs high stakes basketball to care. He always kind of stinks when his team stinks because he just stops caring.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype