Damian Lillard had offseason meeting with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The day before Lillard was to shoot his music video, he made a surprise appearance at a WNBA game, featuring the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces. Upon arriving, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was already sitting courtside. On the way to his seat, James stood up to acknowledge his “Space Jam: A New Legacy” cast member. The two shook hands and exchanged a laugh. Later that evening, James sent Lillard an invitation to his mansion in Brentwood. “He was like, ‘Pull up. Let’s have lunch to talk shop,’ ” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “So I pulled up.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
We gotta fast forward to the Dame trade. I can’t take another six Lillard centric articles treating the Blazers org like dirt. – 5:01 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dame admitting he took free-agency meetings with three guaranteed years left on his contract: 👍
the bucks in 2019 saying what amounted to “we’ll do whatever it takes to keep giannis:” 👎 pic.twitter.com/2T5ov1C47Q – 4:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t like players leaking who recruited them, let alone speaking on the record about it.
That said, we’ve now heard about the LeBron/AD meetings with both Lillard and Russ, and I demand to know who else they speed-dated this offseason. Was Buddy present at the rose ceremony? – 4:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t know if the Blazers going to turn this thing around and compete with Dame, but if they don’t, this whole PR campaign he’s undertaken to profess his undying love for Portland and how he’s totally committed could really backfire if he eventually does realize he wants out. – 4:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Inside Damian Lillard’s most uncertain offseason, inside his private meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles, and how ultimately the decision was made to keep Dame Time in Portland. sports.yahoo.com/amid-chaotic-o… – 4:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, LeBron James tied the @Cleveland Cavaliers single-game record with 57 points in a 130-122 win over the Wizards.
Including the postseason, there have been 13 50-point games in franchise history. James is responsible for 10 of them. pic.twitter.com/2MgJCzs08A – 12:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The LeBron-AD-Westbrook trio has been 23.5 points per 100 possessions better without DeAndre Jordan than they have been with him thus far this season.
They’re even rebounding better without him. pic.twitter.com/WCmnBga30O – 12:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss Tues’ win over Houston, featuring some good (LeBron/AD/Russ excelling as a trio), the bad (defense) and ugly (still the defense). #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:56 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
In his 19th campaign, LeBron James is sending a crystal clear scary reality to the rest of the NBA without saying a single word.
#LakeShow #Lakers #LakersNation
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 11:44 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Mike Richman @mikegrich
New episode of @LockedOnBlazers — @Jason Quick joins the show to talk about the Blazers 0-2 start to the road trip, Damian Lillard embracing the struggles, and Anfernee Simons balling
Listen wherever you get podcasts linktr.ee/Mikegrich
Watch on YouTube youtu.be/OjiBzqR1N64 – 11:26 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
It’s early, which makes it interesting that the Lakers are exploring how to best stagger LeBron and Westbrook, and which one does better with Anthony Davis. ziller.substack.com/p/the-staggeri… – 11:22 AM
It’s early, which makes it interesting that the Lakers are exploring how to best stagger LeBron and Westbrook, and which one does better with Anthony Davis. ziller.substack.com/p/the-staggeri… – 11:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 10 AST
✅ 2 STL
James (36 years, 307 days) passed John Havlicek to become the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a 30-point, 10-assist game.
The oldest player to achieve the feat is Steve Nash (37 years, 359 days). pic.twitter.com/KWHLt8BFOF – 9:21 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI from @ByNateUlrich: OBJ not traded by #Browns after dad shared video of missed chances, LeBron James lobbied for freeing him before deadline beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:15 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
What you might expect would happen when LeBron and Westbrook play without each other is, in fact, happening. But Anthony Davis complicates the narrative. ziller.substack.com/p/the-staggeri… – 7:59 AM
What you might expect would happen when LeBron and Westbrook play without each other is, in fact, happening. But Anthony Davis complicates the narrative. ziller.substack.com/p/the-staggeri… – 7:59 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on tweeting he was excited to play (1/2): “I just felt like I had a great 48 hours after the game on Sunday as far as my preparation, as far as my ankle & as far as me getting back to feeling like myself…” – 2:33 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron vs. 2 years ago (1/2): “I wouldn’t say there is any difference now than 2 years ago. He’s still playing at a super high level. Until he rolled his ankle the other day, he was probably shooting the ball better than 2 years ago…” – 2:30 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jalen Green didn’t have a perfect game (7 TOs were rough), but the highlight package was tantalizing vs. the Lakers. A ton of self-created offense. Multiple pull-up 3s (including the nasty stepback vs AD late). A nice little floater. A drive around traffic to finish. 24 points. pic.twitter.com/wUAOifFxu5 – 1:50 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
LeBron had 14 points in the 4th Q vs HOU to get the Lakers a win. Here are 5 straight possessions at the start of the 4th where you see he literally just decided “There is no way we are losing to the Rockets” and scored 10 straight
Incredible he can do this still after 19 years pic.twitter.com/OToAHYjAIQ – 1:39 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis said that he, LeBron and Coach Vogel were trying to explain to the refs that they lost a possession due to the removal of those points (Bazemore FT’s). – 1:10 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers survive against the Rockets, 119-117…Ugly game, no Defense for the LakeShow, but it is the 3rd WIN in a row
-LBJ 30pts 10ast 2stls
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 119, Rockets 117
The Lakers improve to 5-3 after Kevin Porter Jr.’s 3-point attempt rattles in and out. LeBron James led LA with 30 points and 10 assists and took over in the fourth. Anthony Davis had 27. Russ had 27, 9 and 7.
Up next: vs. OKC on Thursday. – 1:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers 2nd game with AD at the 5:
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kevin Porter Jr 3 ball back of rim, as Lakers escape with 119-117 win over Rockets. LeBron James had 30 points, 10 assists, AD 27 points, 9 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 27 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists. – 1:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers improve to 5-3 with a 119-117 win over HOU, surviving a Kevin Porter Jr. 3 at the buzzer that would have won it. LeBron 30p on 13-of-21 10a 2s; Westbrook 27p on 10-of-21 9r 7a; AD 27p on 11-of-18 9r 3b 2s; Melo 15p on 6-of-9; DJ 8p 9r. LAL hosts OKC on Thursday. – 1:00 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green hits back to back 3s to make this a one-point game.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ridiculous Jalen Green stepback on AD, who was trying his hardest to take away the 3 and still couldn’t keep up with the ground he covered. Rockets down 1, Lakers ball with 8 seconds left. – 12:56 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jalen Green a moon ball three-pointer over AD to pull Rockets to within 118-117 of Lakers with 8.2 seconds left. – 12:55 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers ranked purely by how they’ve played this season:
1. LeBron
2. AD
3. Russ
4. Carmelo
5. Reaves
6. Bazemore
7. Bradley
8. Dwight
9. Monk
10. Rondo
11. DeAndre
Reaves vs. Bazemore was the only real debate for me. Monk has shown flashes and I think he’ll get better. – 12:53 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Raise your hand if you made a very cringy face when AD went down there… BK – 12:53 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Sometimes Anthony Davis is like watching a baby deer figure out its legs, except the deer has been fully grown for a decade. AK – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron drilled a jumper after that unique call, to put LAL back up by 5, then LAL got a stop.
AD’s FT’s on the other end have the Lakers in control, up 118-111 with 45.9 seconds left. – 12:51 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
WOAH. Rockets only had 4 fouls, and Kent Bazemore’s free throws are removed. It’s now a 3-point game.
LeBron responds with a basket, but what a big mistake. – 12:50 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green said LeBron was “like a superhero” last week. I’m sure he’s a little annoyed about the charges he’s drawn on him tonight. – 12:38 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Quite a shift from LeBron, who exits with LAL up 108-102. He’s +12 tonight.
Davis is back in, with 5:47 to go. – 12:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron picks his spots now, but he still has that gear nobody can match. Such a joy to watch play. – 12:34 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Westbrook (27 pts), LeBron (26 pts) and Anthony Davis (23 pts) are a combined 31-for-50 tonight. It’s the first time this season they’ve all gone for 20-plus points in the same game. – 12:33 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ten quick points for @LeBron James in the first 4 minutes of the 4th Q, enough to put LAL up 104-100.
He has 26 points, 10 assists, 4 boards and 2 steals, with Houston having little to slow him down. – 12:32 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James with five-consecutive buckets, four on drives to the rim, carries Lakers through a 10-3 run to a four-point lead, their largest of the game. – 12:32 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James just scored 10 straight points for the Lakers to help them take a 104-100 lead over the Rockets. He’s cooking with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. – 12:32 AM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Lakers take a 4-point lead with 7:27 remaining. LeBron James has scored the last 10 points for LA. – 12:31 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
lol LeBron just decided “We are not losing to the god damn rockets” – 12:31 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron just getting downhill off picks and the Rockets have nobody who can slow him. – 12:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russ is moving so well off the ball tonight and it’s only Game 8. Considering where we are in the season, you have to be encouraged with where we stand on the “what will Russ do when LeBron has the ball in the playoffs?” Front. – 12:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think I’ve legitimately reached the point where I’m more confident in Carmelo making 3’s than Anthony Davis making free throws. – 12:24 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First time with 10 assists for LeBron this season in the 6 games he’s played. His average dropping a bit was to be expected with Westbrook’s addition…
LeBron came in averaging 6.4 dimes (7.8 in 2020-21, 10.2 in 2019-20 when he played more PG). – 12:24 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Rockets 89, Lakers 87
That was a better defensive quarter for LA. LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo have combined 74 points (85.1% of LA’s total). The bench continues to struggle — LA might have to go starter-heavy for most of the fourth to close this one out. – 12:20 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Not many answers for the LeBron/AD screen/roll action with ‘Melo spaced out in the strong side corner, and the defense not wanting to leave him. Just led to AD backing Nwaba under the rim, and turning for quick bucket to cut the margin to 2. – 12:07 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers went to a zone. Sengun drove around LeBron to a layup. Rockets up 10. – 11:59 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
AD at the table. Looks like he’s coming in (DAJ started 3Q). – 11:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
DeAndre Jordan started the 2nd half for Anthony Davis, but Davis is heading straight to the scorer’s table to check in. – 11:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Rockets 70, Lakers 64
Lakers’ defense was subpar in the first half. Houston scored 40 points in the paint and made 8/18 3s (41.2%). LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo have combined for 53 points (82.8% of LA’s total). The bench has struggled to make an impact (outside of Melo). – 11:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 70, Lakers 64 at half. Rockets averaging 87 in their previous two games. Green with 18, Wood 15 and 10. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 31. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron had to go get an alley-oop from AD, and he … sure went and got it.
Entertaining stretch here, as LeBron then got a steal and kicked it up court for Bazemore, but he missed a layup, eventually resulting in Houston’s 7th 3, + a tech on ‘Melo. Rockets somehow up 52-49. – 11:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Rockets 35, Lakers 32
That quarter resembled an All-Star Game w/ the way both teams defended the paint. Anthony Davis leads LA with 11 points. The Lakers are taking care of the ball and getting good looks. The DJ-Melo-Monk-Russ quartet is problematic defensively. – 11:08 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
One thing to note: Christian Wood has not shied away from the Anthony Davis matchup in both of these games. Been aggressive in that aspect. Rockets looking sharper tonight, down 16-15 with 7:17 to go. – 10:50 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is playing against the Rockets.
The Lakers are using the same starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:03 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Silas credited Kevin Porter Jr. for his commitment to defense this season, highlighting some of his possessions guarding LeBron James. – 9:07 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Injury Update for tonight:
Ellington probably won’t play
Lebron game time decision
AD is in
Dwight is out
@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James game time decision and Dwight Howard out for second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James is a game-time decision again for the Lakers. Dwight Howard remains out. – 8:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters tonight vs. Houston as last game: Westbrook, Bradley, Bazemore, LeBron and Davis.
Vogel said LeBron is technically a game-time decision, but he’s expecting that he will play.
Dwight Howard (neck) is out for a second straight game. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he’s “expecting” LeBron James to play unless told otherwise, but was told to call him a game-time decision. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will be a game-time decision vs Rockets. Dwight Howard will be out for second consecutive game. – 8:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Dwight Howard is OUT tonight. LeBron James is a game-time decision. – 8:46 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your level of concern about Damian Lillard’s play? pic.twitter.com/XDkdN0mKHR – 4:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
In four losses, Lillard shot a combined 4 of 40 (10%) on threes. In the Blazers’ three wins, Lillard went a combined 11 of 25 (44%) on threes. – 1:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport: Damian Lillard has earned the benefit of the doubt amid the worst shooting stretch of his career bleacherreport.com/articles/29500… – 12:13 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
And you can say all you want about the Trail Blazers so far, but the fact is, Damian Lillard is shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 23.1 from three-point range. Until those numbers get where they are supposed to be, wins aren’t going to be easy. Patience. – 10:56 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will we see Damian Lillard in a Sixers jersey soon?
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine react to the fans in Philly chanting for Damian Lillard last night pic.twitter.com/Opj1yFMaqo – 10:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to know: Damian Lillard continues to struggle, as does Portland nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/thr… – 9:16 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On the Damian Lillard Experience, which he showed once again Monday is more than points, big shots and late-game dramatics.
It’s about a mindset and a promise that greatness is waiting around the corner. theathletic.com/2929293/2021/1… – 8:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers fans chant “we want Lillard,” after game he responds “I’m 10 toes in Rip City” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/76e… – 7:50 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Damian Lillard is getting to the line at a career-low rate. He’s averaging 3.9 free throw attempts per game, down from 7+ the last 2 yrs. Huge drop off in number of shooting fouls he’s drawing, per @Ben Falk pic.twitter.com/N4eF3AOhNy – 3:34 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Damian Lillard is off to the worst start of his career. But he remains confident things will turn around — and said after Monday’s loss to the shorthanded 76ers that enduring these struggles is a sign of “true character.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:01 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard on the “We want Lillard”chants tonight in Philadelphia: “I’ve got 10 toes in Rip City.” – 10:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard on the cheers and chants from the Philly crowd. “I’m a Trail Blazer … I’m ten toes in Rip City.” – 10:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard on the chants from the Philadelphia crowd, “the City of Brotherly Love … they showed me love.” – 9:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tired: Beating the Blazers to convince Lillard to force a trade to Philly
Wired: Beating the Blazers without three starters to convince Lillard to request a trade to Philly phillyvoice.com/sixers-blazers… – 9:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 113, Blazers 103. What a wild game. Four starters out, “We Want Lillard” chants in the arena, and Philly wins anyway. This loss hurts for Portland. Damian Lillard finishes with 20 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7-for-20 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3. – 9:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
To recap the Sixers’ day: Joel Embiid sits out, Tobias Harris in health and safety protocols, Danny Green hurt hamstring, still no Ben Simmons, fans chanting “We want Lillard!” all night, all sorts of weirdness.
They beat the full-strength Blazers by 10. Remarkable performance. – 9:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Blazers down the stretch going four guards (Lillard, McColllum, Powell and Simons) and Nurkic. Not one I’ve seen Chauncey Billups go to often. – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Damian Lillard is showing some signs of life. Now two straight driving layups, including an and-one layup here, to get Portland back within 5. Somehow, though, this shorthanded Sixers team is hanging onto the lead. – 9:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another and-1 for Niang, takin advantage of the much smaller Lillard guarding him. He’s got 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. His career-high in scoring is 24. – 8:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Damian Lillard checks back in with 8:50 to go and the Blazers down 91-88. Would be a fine time for him to finally get going after a rough first three quarters. Portland was down as many as 12, but has made this a one-possession game with a late surge. – 8:51 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Lillard from field this season:
Phoenix 6-of-11
At LAC 4-of-15
Memphis 6-of-22
LAC 9-of-17
At Char 5-of-20
At Phil 2-of-11 (first half)
That’s 33% FG. He’s 14-of-63 on 3-pointers (22.2%)
Don’t think I’ve ever seen such drastic and prolonged slump from him. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Who cursed Damian Lillard? Halloween is over. You can lift that mess now. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime here in Philly, with the Sixers leading 54-53. Dame Lillard’s season-long cold streak continues, as he’s now 2-for-11 in the first half, and 1-for-7 from 3. Seth Curry leads a balanced Philly attack with 10 points. Sixers have had all 10 players score, but have no FTAs. – 8:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Improbably, Sixers lead 54-53 at the half. Big reason is that Lillard is 2-11 from the field and 1-8 from deep. Sixers took zero free throws, though they did get some easy shots at the rim with ball movement. All ten Sixers scored at least one bucket. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Blazers 53
Good Sixers things: Lillard and McCollum are a combined 7-of-25 from the floor and 3-of-14 from 3.
Bad Sixers thing: They have not shot a free throw.
Good sportswriter thing: That half was less than an hour (so prep for five OTs) – 8:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After missing another wide open 3-pointer, Damian Lillard put his hands on his knees and shook his head. He’s now 1-for-8 overall and 1-for-5 from 3 in this game. For the season, he’s now shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 22.9 percent (14-for-61) from 3-point range. – 7:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard’s bizarre shooting struggles have continued into the first half of this one. Now 1-6 from the floor, 1-3 from three. Entered the game shooting 23.2% from three. – 7:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I don’t think Dame is down, but I do think he’s at a loss. Some of these misses are inexplicable. – 7:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“We want Lillard!” chants break out in Philly 🙃
(via @NBCSPhilly)
pic.twitter.com/xK5ZR6FVma – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“We want Lillard!” chants happening now as Dame shoots free throws. – 7:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A “WE WANT LILLARD” chant breaks out… while he’s at the foul line. THE THIRST. – 7:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
lolololol, the fans did the “sucks” chant after every player and then Dame Lillard got all cheers – 7:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Four out of the five starters get the standard Philly “SUCKS!” treatment except for Dame, who gets a strong round of applause… – 7:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Loud cheers from #Sixers fans as Damian Lillard gets introduced tonight #Blazers – 7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Dame Lillard gets lots of cheers when introduced as part of the Blazers’ starting lineup. – 7:03 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Advice to Sixers fans in attendance tonight: In pregame intros, give Damian Lillard a standing ovation. – 6:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Blazers’ Damian Lillard shooting pregame 3-pointers Monday: pic.twitter.com/RI5GQugcqG – 5:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Dame Lillard gearing up for his matchup against the #Sixers tonight pic.twitter.com/rbK2wq0bmF – 5:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the #Blazers’ starting backcourt of Lillard and McCollum: ‘You rarely see guards who can make plays for themselves and others.’ – 5:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Von just got traded, Shump is on Dancing with the Stars and Dame is still Dame youtube.com/watch?v=hj6j0e… – 12:51 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trending down
Damian Lillard from 3 in losses: 2/31
Giving free points away: 13 teams below 75% FT
Houston in the 1H: -40 in last 2G
Jayson Tatum FGA: 3 games of 28+ (2 last year) – 9:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Blazers game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Dame Lillard. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly – 7:18 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Another poor shooting night for Damian Lillard, who goes 5-for-20 from the field and 2-of-14 from 3-point range. He did have 12 assists but is now shooting 23.2 percent from 3-point range (13-of-56). – 9:19 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This Lillard shooting thing is weird. He scored 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting while going 2 of 14 on threes during a 125-113 loss at the Hornets. – 9:15 PM
More on this storyline
While Lillard waited for his Uber, James showed him the rest of the house and around the backyard. The Uber showed up after 20 or so minutes and whisked Lillard away. This much was clear: There was no way Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey would ever trade Lillard to the Lakers. Though joining the Lakers wasn’t at the top of his list, that Lillard took the meeting with James showed how much he respected the four-time NBA champion and how much he was receptive to the idea of trying something new. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021
“The whole time I knew I was a Trail Blazer, but obviously coming off that playoff loss, I was like, ‘We got to do something to show we’re actually trying to win it,’ ” Lillard told Yahoo Sports of his conversation with management. “There are so many teams in the league where some want to tank; some teams just want to be a playoff team and see if they can make things interesting; and then there are a few teams with the mindset of winning a championship. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021
“So for me, I was in that position where I was wondering if we’re actually trying to win a championship. I want to be a part of something where winning a title is everybody’s mission. I was asking my team, ‘Is that what we’re really trying to do? What are we doing to show that’s what we really want?’ Those were my questions, and I presented them that way. Like, ‘What are we doing? How are we honestly saying we want to win it all? What steps are we taking?’ I just had a decision to make.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021