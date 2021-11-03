Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris' symptoms: He's doing OK, not great

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Doc Rivers coached Tony Bradley for 20 games in 20-21, including Bradley’s big game vs. Bulls. Said he’s one of those players who knows his role, buys into it.
Rivers: “Tony is just a pro, man. On time. Great guy. Great teammate. Great locker room guy. He’s one of my favorites” – 6:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives health updates on both Tobias Harris and Danny Green moving forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/03/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who is COVID positive: “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. That’s the most I’m gonna say about it. But it hit him, for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now.” – 5:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who has COVID-19: “He’s doing okay, but not great honestly… Yeah, it hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.” – 5:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Shake Milton is no longer on a minutes restriction, although head coach Doc Rivers cautioned that he is still “on a lungs restriction” as he works himself back into shape. Milton sprained his ankle in camp and missed the first few games. – 5:29 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Shake Milton is no longer on a minutes restriction #Sixers – 5:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers on how long Danny Green (hamstring) will be out: “My guess is at least a couple of games. At least.” – 5:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Guess is Danny Green (left hamstring) will miss at least a couple of games. – 5:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers guesses that Danny Green will miss a couple of games #Sixers – 5:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe. – 12:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols.
Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week. – 12:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:39 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (health & safety protocols) are out for the Sixers Bulls game tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. – 7:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Tobias Harris to miss a 2nd #Sixers game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP pic.twitter.com/kqoLsCH8O4 – 6:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) are listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. – 6:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris will miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to being in the NBA Health and Safety protocols. – 5:52 PM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “not great.” Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 3, 2021
Dallas Mavericks PR: Trey Burke (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain), and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will all miss tonight’s game against Miami. -via Twitter @MavsPR / November 2, 2021