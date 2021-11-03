Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 3, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 24, Brooklyn Nets 22 (Q1 02:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Twitter account for the Houston Rockets trolled LeBron James by promoting James Harden as the new King James. http://t.co/kNTshcj4z7 – 10:52 PM
The Twitter account for the Houston Rockets trolled LeBron James by promoting James Harden as the new King James. http://t.co/kNTshcj4z7 – 10:52 PM