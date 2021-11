Giannis Antetokounmpo soldiering on despite knee pain

Giannis Antetokounmpo (hyperextended left knee). Recovery: Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks, and although he played each game of the NBA Finals, it’s unclear how much he’s still dealing with the lingering effects of that injury. He told a Greek television channel recently that his knee was “still hurting,” but he said he felt good at the start of Bucks training camp while acknowledging he will need to listen to his body early on. The Bucks held him out of their first 5-on-5 practice last Tuesday. Return: It’s unclear whether this injury will cause Antetokounmpo to miss any time during the regular season, but the Bucks are likely going to manage him carefully as he ramps up during the preseason. -via ESPN / October 4, 2021