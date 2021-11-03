Giannis Antetokounmpo soldiering on despite knee pain

Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo said his knee was bothering him in the second half after this play vs. the #Jazz and it was suggested he not return to action: “But it’s not the time. It’s not the time to do that. … This is the time to lead.” pic.twitter.com/wwfTfgxVKr
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Giannis bullies Detroit
-Comfort level at the five and missing Brook
-Jordan Nwora produces rebound scoring performance
-Clarity on Khris Middleton in health and safety protocol
📺 https://t.co/EV2KHVk9Fn
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or75rZX pic.twitter.com/qO3YCmYbbF – 12:41 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo said his knee was bothering him in the second half after this play vs. the #Jazz and it was suggested he not return to action:
“But it’s not the time. It’s not the time to do that. … This is the time to lead.” pic.twitter.com/wwfTfgxVKr – 10:31 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“We have to appreciate Brook, what he does for us. I always talk about Brook, people are going to think I’m in love with him..appreciate your teammates. Sometimes he doesn’t block the shot but they’re scared of him. He’s boxing out. I appreciate Brook.”
Giannis on Brook Lopez. – 10:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant on guarded/being defended by Giannis: “I just have to come prepared … every night, you’re going to have somebody who’s skilled on the other end…I just come with a mindset that I have to be prepared on both ends of the court.” – 10:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“Jim, Kane, Eric…we won! I thought we were going for the number one pick..”
Giannis as he sits down for postgame media 😂 – 10:20 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Slow-motion replays of Giannis blocks are my favorite things. pic.twitter.com/6YMUIIb8Mo – 9:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Despite tweaking that knee on Sunday and being probable with knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo messed around in Detroit and nearly got a triple-double in 27 minutes. #Bucks star was 7-for-7 from the FT line and made nine of his 16 shots. (28p/9a/8r/4b) – 9:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on defending Giannis: “He had nine assists and 28 points, so we didn’t do a great job…He plays with such force, he’s just that type of player. He made us play when we did overhelp.” – 9:49 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
There aren’t many teams in the league less prepared to deal with Giannis. Even though he was the only starter available, it’s just been man among boys type stuff. But, for Milwaukee, it’s all about banking as many wins as you can while you try to get healthy so this is nice. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has exited with the #Bucks up 27 points and 8:51 left in this one. I would think* Mike Budenholzer would like to leave him on the sideline the rest of the way…. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I know who the #Pistons are (or aren’t) but the #Bucks have gotten gradually better the last few quarters manufacturing offense without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. Didn’t start well vs. the #Jazz, but improved throughout that game. Has continued. – 8:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’m trying to think of the last time it happened, but Giannis Antetokounmpo might take care of the assists for a triple-double tonight before the rebounds.
He has nine assists with a minute left in the third quarter, but just five rebounds to go along with his 21 points. – 8:47 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I was trying to figure out how Giannis blocked this. It’s a backhanded swat on his way down haha so silly. pic.twitter.com/t3iVYLb1t3 – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just a guess…I imagine the #Bucks would like to hit the gas coming out of the half to give Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen & Pat Connaughton a break through the fourth quarter. Those three have been carrying a heavy load. – 8:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis plays like a video game player 🤯
(via @Milwaukee Bucks)
pic.twitter.com/rCVMjazVZi – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Bucks 57, #Pistons 39
Grant: 14 pts
Lyles: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Olynyk: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts 2 rebs
MIL Giannis: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 7 assts – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen – both listed on the injury report with soreness in the knees – have combined for 14 points as the #Bucks lead 20-16. – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bucks 15, #Pistons 8, 6:42 1Q
Grant: 6 pts, stl, blk
Steart: 2 pts, reb
MIL: Giannis: 8 pts – 7:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing hoodrat things … already.
No friends needed. – 7:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Unfortunately, I’m not in Detroit tonight. #Bucks lead 7-6 early as Giannis Antetokounmpo has opened up with a couple of made jumpers. – 7:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Once again, the #Bucks will run out Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton and George Hill to start with Gianni Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen.
Bobby Portis and Semi Ojeleye are no longer on the injury report and appear ready to go as much as needed. – 6:45 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I just watched the restricted area video of the Bucks getting the championship rings.
I’ve heard Giannis talk a lot but hearing him say “golly” when he received the Nike shoes and case was the most Wisconsin thing ever. Said it with the true accent of a local 😂😂 – 5:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to play tonight, Mike Budenholzer said. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all out – 5:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (hyperextended left knee). Recovery: Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks, and although he played each game of the NBA Finals, it’s unclear how much he’s still dealing with the lingering effects of that injury. He told a Greek television channel recently that his knee was “still hurting,” but he said he felt good at the start of Bucks training camp while acknowledging he will need to listen to his body early on. The Bucks held him out of their first 5-on-5 practice last Tuesday. Return: It’s unclear whether this injury will cause Antetokounmpo to miss any time during the regular season, but the Bucks are likely going to manage him carefully as he ramps up during the preseason. -via ESPN / October 4, 2021
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his hyperextended knee injury: “It wasn’t a miracle. If you work hard, you don’t drink, don’t smoke, you work hard for 8-9 years. I shouldn’t have played in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. I was in a lot of pain. I’m still hurting. But I’ll be okay.” (Via COSMOTE TV) -via Twitter / September 24, 2021