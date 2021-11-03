Jakob Poeltl enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for San Antonio so far this season.
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Per Spurs, Jakob Poeltl is OUT for tonight’s game vs Dallas due to health and safety protocols. @Shams Charania reported Poeltl is expected to miss several games.
Doug McDermott is now available and Josh Primo has been recalled from the G-League and available. #KSATsports – 3:26 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per SA injury report: Spurs will be without Jakob Poeltl tonight (H&S protocol). He’s really important to what they do. Doug McDermott who missed th last three games with a sore knee is available to play. 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 2:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs: Jakob Poeltl enters health & safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/spurs-jakob… – 2:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Citing sources, @Shams Charania is reporting Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games.. – 1:37 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for San Antonio so far this season. – 1:10 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl leads the league in offensive rebounds, total points from the high post and field goals defended at the rim. He’s averaging more dunks + passes than he had in any other season of his career, too.
More thoughts on @Jorge Sierra: bit.ly/3w7Jm6a #PorVida – 2:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl on the loss to Indiana: “For some reason we just didn’t come out ready tonight. We didn’t bring the intensity.”
“Give them credit,” said Poeltl of the Pacers. – 9:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl through 6 games: 14.3 PPG, 10.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 TOs, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK in 31 mins
Primary defenders: Bamba, Jokic, Giannis, Jordan, Powell, Giannis
JP’s primary matchups on defense: Bamba, Jokic, Giannis, Anthony Davis, Powell, Giannis – 3:14 PM
The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time. Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night. A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 3, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA players testing positive have two avenues toward a return to play — waiting 10 days from testing positive or onset of symptoms, or passing consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. Finally, players who experienced symptoms must pass cardiac testing prior to a return. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 3, 2021
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 3, 2021