Lauri Markkanen to miss several games due to health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols. Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs announce forward Lauri Markkanen has entered health and safety protocols, joining Kevin Love. – 11:58 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lauri Markkanen will enter the league’s health and safety protocols, per the Cavs, and miss Cleveland’s game against Portland. – 11:55 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Lauri Markkanen will join Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love in the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced. – 11:53 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 11:53 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen has entered Health and Safety Protocols, team says. – 11:53 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol today. – 11:53 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs announce that Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol today and will be out for tonight’s game against Portland. – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Cavaliers say Lauri Markkanen will enter the NBA’s health and safety protocol today and will be OUT for tonight’s game against Portland. – 11:53 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs beat the Hornets 113-110 and wrap up their five-game road trip 3-2. The bigs dominated the stat sheet: Jarrett Allen finished with a team-high 24 pts and 16 boards. Lauri Markkanen had 21 pts and 8 rebounds. Evan Mobley finished with a double-double of 15 pts and 10 boards. – 9:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen getting these open 3s is a good sign. The kinds of looks Cleveland would like to generate. Actually *making* them would be a better sign. – 7:15 PM
More on this storyline
Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, per Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. Team thought he’d originally come down with a cold/flu, but when he didn’t improve he got tested -via Twitter @JamalCollier / November 2, 2021
Marc Stein: Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton is the NBA’s latest player to enter the league’s health and safety protocols … after Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris yesterday. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 2, 2021
Tim Bontemps: Ime Udoka says Al Horford is doing OK after testing positive for COVID-19. Based off when he tested positive (yesterday), he should miss the opener against the Knicks in New York next week. He could be back for the home opener against Washington next Friday. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 13, 2021