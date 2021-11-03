The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time. Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night. A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Sixers’ Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols.
Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week. – 12:00 PM
Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:55 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:39 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (health & safety protocols) are out for the Sixers Bulls game tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. – 7:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Tobias Harris to miss a 2nd #Sixers game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP pic.twitter.com/kqoLsCH8O4 – 6:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) are listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. – 6:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris will miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to being in the NBA Health and Safety protocols. – 5:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for San Antonio so far this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 3, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA players testing positive have two avenues toward a return to play — waiting 10 days from testing positive or onset of symptoms, or passing consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart. Finally, players who experienced symptoms must pass cardiac testing prior to a return. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 3, 2021
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 3, 2021