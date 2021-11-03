Warriors not giving up young talent for Ben Simmons

Anthony Slater: There are people within the building that would be intrigued by the idea. There’s definitely a contingent that asks how will that fit with Draymond? Simmons could fit in the Warriors’ read-and-react style, but he’d make the most sense in the Draymond role as the pick-and-roll guy with Curry. What matters most is that the guy up top, Joe Lacob, has literally been fined for giving his opinion about not believing in Simmons’ fit with the Warriors. If you talk to him behind the scenes on or off the record, he’s transparent that he’s not giving up the young guys, particularly for a flawed type of star like Simmons. It would have to be a home-run type of thing for them to move off Wiseman or Kuminga.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM
Report: Ben Simmons refusing Sixers mental help inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jazz-Kings was great. Such incredible skill on both sides. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are a beautiful combo.
I keep wondering if a De’Aaron Fox-Ben Simmons swap would benefit all involved (i.e. teams and players). – 11:50 PM
Jazz-Kings was great. Such incredible skill on both sides. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are a beautiful combo.
I keep wondering if a De’Aaron Fox-Ben Simmons swap would benefit all involved (i.e. teams and players). – 11:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/DAL; MIL/DET; Ben Simmons WATFO, Cade concern? Join me and @Danny Leroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 11:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar on with me to debate whether Ben Simmons ever plays another game here in Philly while also talking Tyrese Maxey and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/02/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:07 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM
Updated #NBA column: Sounds like Ben Simmons’ apparent recent progress isn’t getting him closer to playing for the #Sixers: https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH #76ers pic.twitter.com/9jlb48hXP6 – 7:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM
Report: 76ers frustrated by Ben Simmons not keeping them abreast of mental-health progress nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/rep… – 5:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are listed as out for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday night. – 5:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:
While Simmons has reportedly rejected to work with “team doctors,” he has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA. The original report was a bit misleading as it seemed like he was refusing help entirely. – 5:32 PM
Important note in the latest Ben Simmons update:
While Simmons has reportedly rejected to work with “team doctors,” he has been working with mental health professionals through the NBPA. The original report was a bit misleading as it seemed like he was refusing help entirely. – 5:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as during the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th, since he hasn’t scrimmaged yet? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/GXS9yJzAey – 4:00 PM
#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as during the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th, since he hasn’t scrimmaged yet? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/GXS9yJzAey – 4:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: When is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play in his first game of the 2021-22 season for the #Sixers? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/nCmdnMV9cQ – 12:25 PM
#NBA column: When is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play in his first game of the 2021-22 season for the #Sixers? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/nCmdnMV9cQ – 12:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving forward like it should? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/bVETb7QXg6 – 9:35 AM
#NBA column: What happens in a week or two if the #Sixers believe the Ben Simmons timeline isn’t moving forward like it should? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/bVETb7QXg6 – 9:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/9igi7B2uHI – 6:50 AM
#NBA column: Is it realistic to think Ben Simmons could play as soon as the #Sixers’ 6-game road trip that begins Nov. 13th? https://t.co/IAg3QCAXWH pic.twitter.com/9igi7B2uHI – 6:50 AM
More on this storyline
The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play, sources told ESPN. While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said. Instead, sources said, Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer. So far Simmons has yet to provide details of those meetings to the team, sources said. -via ESPN / November 2, 2021
On a regular basis at the team’s Camden, New Jersey practice facility, Simmons has engaged with teammates and members of the coaching staff in one-on-one scenarios but has not advanced to rejoin full team activities and it’s unclear when or if he will. The Sixers remain eager to help Simmons address his mental readiness so he can return to the team. There’s uncertainty whether he’s progressing with that same objective, sources said. -via ESPN / November 2, 2021
Darren Wolfson: (Wolves GM) Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks. -via Spotify / November 2, 2021