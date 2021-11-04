Deandre Ayton returns for Phoenix

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t. He also said he’s OK with players being uneasy about playing. #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t.
He also said he’s OK with players being uneasy about playing. #Suns – 8:26 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Andre Ayton will play tonight for the Suns. Cam Payne is out, per Monty Williams. – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the basketball front, Deandre Ayton is in and Cam Payne is out – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton will play tonight, Cam Payne is still out – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets.
Cam Payne (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns learning valuable lessons about JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky in Deandre Ayton’s absence – (via @PHNX_Suns) – https://t.co/4KujbKCNk2 pic.twitter.com/1Npvy1BxFd – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) injury status ‘wait and see’ as #Suns face #Rockets (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/7yK1pb6blm via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jA4RQNjmzx – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton did some court work today. Cam Payne did a little bit more too. Still limited, though, and obviously no chance to do 5-on-5 with game/practice/game – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky said Deandre Ayton was moving better today. #Suns – 3:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Cam Payne (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) did a little bit more today, especially Payne, but they were still limited and have yet to get up and down in 5-on-5 pic.twitter.com/kZo4pMmOOr – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne did some court work, but still easing them back. He said Payne did more work than Ayton. #Suns – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns overcame 20-point deficit, 19 turnovers that led to 30 Pelicans points and not having Deandre Ayton in Tuesday night’s 112-100 win on TNT.
Five takeaways as Phoenix (3-3) faces #Rockets on Thursday (w/postgame videos for days) #NBA75
https://t.co/LejlljizHQ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/BnrgxwqLr1 – 12:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With Deandre Ayton sidelined last night, the Suns learned some valuable lessons about how to best use Frank Kaminsky and JaVale McGee: bit.ly/2ZQRUCB – 11:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Frank Kaminsky off the bench tonight:
17 PTS
5-8 FG
1-2 3P
6-6 FT
4 STL
+18 +/-
Frank The Tank stepped up big in the absence of Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/NKzmt0svro – 12:29 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton stands on the bench and cheers as McGee gets a standing ovation in coming out the game as Kaminsky replaces him.
Has 18 points and five rebounds. Had a surge to start the fourth to give #Suns the lead.
Phoenix up 90-89 with 7:50 left in game. – 11:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pels 59, #Suns 48 H.
Jae Crowder 13 (5-of-6 FGs, 3-of-4 on 3s). Devin Booker 9 (3-of-11), Chris Paul 0 points (0-for-2), 8 assists to become 3rd on #NBA all-time assist list.
#Suns 14 turnovers that’s led to 22 Pelicans points. Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) OUT – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 33-20 to Pelicans, who don’t have Zion or Brandon Ingram.
Yes, #Suns are down Ayton and Cameron Payne, but wow, but it is early. #WontBowDown – 10:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
As expected, JaVale McGee is starting in place of Deandre Ayton.
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, McGee
Pelicans: Graham, Alexander-Walker, Jones, Hart, Valanciunas – 9:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is out for the Suns vs. the Pelicans, per Monty Williams – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams says Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is out for tonight – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now that’s 5:30 ET but with Brandon Ingram listed as doubtful and Zion Williamson still out after offseason foot surgery, this might be a game to rest Deandre Ayton as he’s still listed as questionable after injuring his leg against the Cavs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XSRKqRF5nM – 6:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Looks like Deandre Ayton is being somewhat limited at shootaround today in these drills with the bigs, but he’s still out there helping out pic.twitter.com/oHYUWH5pXA – 1:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton throwing passes in the paint?
That tells me all I need to know about his status tonight, but we’ll see. #Suns pic.twitter.com/39GOUxjt0W – 1:34 PM
