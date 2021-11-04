USA Today Sports

Donovan Mitchell out against Hawks with ankle sprain

November 4, 2021- by

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start the usual group: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Jazz. – 7:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Updated injury report from Utah: Donovan Mitchell is out tonight against Atlanta with a right ankle sprain.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With Mitchell out, Joe Ingles probably starts along side Mike Conley….Jared Butler and Jordan Clarkson the guards off the bench. – 6:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In addition to Mitchell being out, Jared Butler, Hassan Whiteside and Royce O’Neale are all available. Rudy Gay remains out – 6:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle sprain – 6:06 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell will not play tonight – 6:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell will be out tonight due to a right ankle sprain. Royce O’Neale will be available. – 6:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Utah Jazz tonight. Right ankle sprain – 6:03 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Sarah Todd: Jazz injury report: OUT – Rudy Gay QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain) PROBABLE – Jared Butler (non-COVID related illness) PROBABLE – Hassan Whiteside (left ankle sprain) OUT – Udoka Azubuike (G League) -via Twitter @NBASarah / November 3, 2021
“But now you’re adding back the jumping and the athleticism. The ankle feels good. I’ll be ready to go. I think last year definitely was shaky. There were just so many different obstacles with the ankle and whatnot, but — like I said — no slight to Phoenix or Milwaukee or the Clippers, you know, (but) I feel like if we were healthy, you know, we, we get to the Finals. I feel like we (would) win, but you know it’s all easy when you say ifs, ands or buts. It’s easy to say that.” -via The Athletic / September 13, 2021

