Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics (3-5) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021
Boston Celtics 51, Miami Heat 33 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen with a 3 to end the half and then choice words for the #Heat bench and they may have contained four letters. #Celtics up 51-33 at half. – 8:39 PM
Jaylen with a 3 to end the half and then choice words for the #Heat bench and they may have contained four letters. #Celtics up 51-33 at half. – 8:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The 10-point defensive third quarter in Orlando last night was promising, but we needed to see it against a top tier team.
Then the Celtics outscored Miami 33-9 in the second quarter by going back to switching across the board and never letting Miami get into transition. – 8:39 PM
The 10-point defensive third quarter in Orlando last night was promising, but we needed to see it against a top tier team.
Then the Celtics outscored Miami 33-9 in the second quarter by going back to switching across the board and never letting Miami get into transition. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Celtics 51, Heat 33. Miami scored two points in the final 7:20 of the first half. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Celtics 51, Heat 33. Miami scored two points in the final 7:20 of the first half. – 8:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with a 9-point second period. No, really. Down 51-33 at half. – 8:38 PM
Heat with a 9-point second period. No, really. Down 51-33 at half. – 8:38 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Romeo picks it up and puts it ⬇️ #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/toOjPzNxmS – 8:37 PM
Romeo picks it up and puts it ⬇️ #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/toOjPzNxmS – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
These Heat uniforms are an atrocity. They went from some of the best alternates in the league to these ransom notes? – 8:35 PM
These Heat uniforms are an atrocity. They went from some of the best alternates in the league to these ransom notes? – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler makes a free throw to end the Heat’s scoring drought at 5:38. – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler makes a free throw to end the Heat’s scoring drought at 5:38. – 8:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Another 25-3 Celtics run.
This is getting nuts.
Boston up 46-31, late 2nd with Jayson Tatum 0-5. – 8:34 PM
Another 25-3 Celtics run.
This is getting nuts.
Boston up 46-31, late 2nd with Jayson Tatum 0-5. – 8:34 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
In addition to the defense, the #Celtics are getting to the FT line while in the bonus – 8:32 PM
In addition to the defense, the #Celtics are getting to the FT line while in the bonus – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston has now outscored Miami 26-7 to begin the second quarter. Celtics have the potential to have a really good defensive team, and they are putting it together here in a way they rarely have this season. – 8:32 PM
Boston has now outscored Miami 26-7 to begin the second quarter. Celtics have the potential to have a really good defensive team, and they are putting it together here in a way they rarely have this season. – 8:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
26-7 Celtics in the second quarter and and Miami hasn’t scored since the 7:20 mark, a 4:12 drought – 8:30 PM
26-7 Celtics in the second quarter and and Miami hasn’t scored since the 7:20 mark, a 4:12 drought – 8:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics bench (23 points) outscoring Celtics starters (21 points) thus far. – 8:30 PM
Celtics bench (23 points) outscoring Celtics starters (21 points) thus far. – 8:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat scoring droughts tonight: 2:56, 2:34, 2:21 and 4:12 (the last one, and counting).
That’s basically 12 minutes of scoreless streaks in a game that’s 21 minutes old.
That’s really tough to do. – 8:29 PM
Heat scoring droughts tonight: 2:56, 2:34, 2:21 and 4:12 (the last one, and counting).
That’s basically 12 minutes of scoreless streaks in a game that’s 21 minutes old.
That’s really tough to do. – 8:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Run expands to 23-3 for #Celtics and #Heat have been scoreless for 4:12. – 8:29 PM
Run expands to 23-3 for #Celtics and #Heat have been scoreless for 4:12. – 8:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Also, it’s early, and Miami is really good, but this is exactly what the Celtics defense is capable of. There are way too many plus defenders on that team for them to be as bad as they have been to start the season. – 8:29 PM
Also, it’s early, and Miami is really good, but this is exactly what the Celtics defense is capable of. There are way too many plus defenders on that team for them to be as bad as they have been to start the season. – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat down 11 to the Celtics even with Tatum scoreless on 0 for 5. – 8:27 PM
Heat down 11 to the Celtics even with Tatum scoreless on 0 for 5. – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics defense has been exceptional in this half. #Heat shooting 31.4% – 8:27 PM
#Celtics defense has been exceptional in this half. #Heat shooting 31.4% – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Only seven points in eight minutes so far in this second quarter for Miami. This has been a really impressive effort from Boston so far, especially on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. – 8:26 PM
Only seven points in eight minutes so far in this second quarter for Miami. This has been a really impressive effort from Boston so far, especially on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. – 8:26 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics defensive rebounding has been far better this second quarter. Finishing possessions every time. – 8:26 PM
Celtics defensive rebounding has been far better this second quarter. Finishing possessions every time. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Boston’s switching limiting the Heat’s opportunities in the paint. Miami shooting 32.4 percent. – 8:26 PM
Boston’s switching limiting the Heat’s opportunities in the paint. Miami shooting 32.4 percent. – 8:26 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Heat are turning it over a ton on those extra passes inside. Celtics have 9 points on 9 Heat turnovers – 8:25 PM
Heat are turning it over a ton on those extra passes inside. Celtics have 9 points on 9 Heat turnovers – 8:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
This is the best Celtics transition defense has looked all season. Heat trying to attack it but C’s are getting their asses back. – 8:21 PM
This is the best Celtics transition defense has looked all season. Heat trying to attack it but C’s are getting their asses back. – 8:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Among the issues I’ve had with Ime Udoka early has been his reluctance to play his younger guys. Payton Pritchard got some early minutes in Orlando, played well. Now Aaron Nesmith is getting hot. Right call to turn to them. – 8:20 PM
Among the issues I’ve had with Ime Udoka early has been his reluctance to play his younger guys. Payton Pritchard got some early minutes in Orlando, played well. Now Aaron Nesmith is getting hot. Right call to turn to them. – 8:20 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
it’s almost like Aaron Nesmith should have been playing a little more idk – 8:19 PM
it’s almost like Aaron Nesmith should have been playing a little more idk – 8:19 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
In a game between the best and one of the worst-scoring benches, it’s Boston’s bench leading that battle 18-9 – 8:18 PM
In a game between the best and one of the worst-scoring benches, it’s Boston’s bench leading that battle 18-9 – 8:18 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford have a combined 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. They’re providing some really nice energy for the Celtics in this second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford have a combined 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. They’re providing some really nice energy for the Celtics in this second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Lowry keeps grabbing that wrist, and he was very upset as he went to the bench during the timeout. Idk if he’s yelling at teammates, his own body or the officials, but he’s not happy that the Heat have last their eight-point lead. Trail the Celtics 31-29 with 7:40 left in the 2Q. – 8:17 PM
Lowry keeps grabbing that wrist, and he was very upset as he went to the bench during the timeout. Idk if he’s yelling at teammates, his own body or the officials, but he’s not happy that the Heat have last their eight-point lead. Trail the Celtics 31-29 with 7:40 left in the 2Q. – 8:17 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
How long before Aaron Nesmith is trending on Twitter? He’s making hustle plays and now a team-high 8 points on 3-4 shooting (2-3 3pt) – 8:17 PM
How long before Aaron Nesmith is trending on Twitter? He’s making hustle plays and now a team-high 8 points on 3-4 shooting (2-3 3pt) – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sneaking peeks at Celtics-Heat…No one tell my family!
Welcome back Aaron Nesmith! Also, I like that Boston is playing really hard. This effort is needed against Miami. – 8:17 PM
Sneaking peeks at Celtics-Heat…No one tell my family!
Welcome back Aaron Nesmith! Also, I like that Boston is playing really hard. This effort is needed against Miami. – 8:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Aaron Nesmith is now the Celtics’ leading scorer tonight with 8 points, which is probably the greatest moment of the season for 40% of the fan base. – 8:17 PM
Aaron Nesmith is now the Celtics’ leading scorer tonight with 8 points, which is probably the greatest moment of the season for 40% of the fan base. – 8:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Team-high 8 points for Aaron Nesmith along with some terrific defense has helped Celtics take the lead 31-29. – 8:16 PM
Team-high 8 points for Aaron Nesmith along with some terrific defense has helped Celtics take the lead 31-29. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has committed five turnovers in the first 4:05 of the second quarter. Celtics lead 31-29. – 8:16 PM
Heat has committed five turnovers in the first 4:05 of the second quarter. Celtics lead 31-29. – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
OK that’s 8 points for Aaron Nesmith in seven minutes a night after hitting his first basket of the season. Who had that in Vegas? #Celtics #Heat – 8:16 PM
OK that’s 8 points for Aaron Nesmith in seven minutes a night after hitting his first basket of the season. Who had that in Vegas? #Celtics #Heat – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami scored 46 in the second quarter last game
There hasn’t been one positive possession on that end this quarter tonight – 8:15 PM
Miami scored 46 in the second quarter last game
There hasn’t been one positive possession on that end this quarter tonight – 8:15 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
The Celtics’ transition defense has been terrible so far this season.
Aaron Nesmith is a positive change: pic.twitter.com/8hOTbuKpfh – 8:14 PM
The Celtics’ transition defense has been terrible so far this season.
Aaron Nesmith is a positive change: pic.twitter.com/8hOTbuKpfh – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Romeo Langford is still not taking a ton of 3s, but he’s now 6-for-11 from 3 this season. If he becomes a passable 3-point shooter, his ceiling goes up a level. – 8:13 PM
Romeo Langford is still not taking a ton of 3s, but he’s now 6-for-11 from 3 this season. If he becomes a passable 3-point shooter, his ceiling goes up a level. – 8:13 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Miami with four turnovers in its last 5 possessions – Nesmith forced two of them – 8:13 PM
Miami with four turnovers in its last 5 possessions – Nesmith forced two of them – 8:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith has been Celtics best bench player thus far in his return to rotation tonight. – 8:12 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been Celtics best bench player thus far in his return to rotation tonight. – 8:12 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Kyle Lowry jumping four feet forward but arguing he went straight up and down is pure Kyle Lowry and it’s hilarious – 8:12 PM
Kyle Lowry jumping four feet forward but arguing he went straight up and down is pure Kyle Lowry and it’s hilarious – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
These non-Tatum/Brown minutes are rough so far. #Celtics #Heat – 8:09 PM
These non-Tatum/Brown minutes are rough so far. #Celtics #Heat – 8:09 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Aaron Nesmith has five points in his first three minutes. He’s 2-of-3 FG. – 8:09 PM
Aaron Nesmith has five points in his first three minutes. He’s 2-of-3 FG. – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Rick Ross advertising his upcoming album during the break between the first and second quarters. #Miami pic.twitter.com/yXGaJOVh07 – 8:08 PM
Rick Ross advertising his upcoming album during the break between the first and second quarters. #Miami pic.twitter.com/yXGaJOVh07 – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics down 6… if they’d cleared a couple of defensive rebounds, they might have been tied. Good effort overall, nice defense. Seems weird to say a quarter where they scored 18 was a decent quarter, but they just left some good looks short. – 8:07 PM
Celtics down 6… if they’d cleared a couple of defensive rebounds, they might have been tied. Good effort overall, nice defense. Seems weird to say a quarter where they scored 18 was a decent quarter, but they just left some good looks short. – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat present Rick Ross with their new Nike jersey after 1Q, #75 with Big Bank on the back and he announces his new record release date — 12/10. – 8:07 PM
#Heat present Rick Ross with their new Nike jersey after 1Q, #75 with Big Bank on the back and he announces his new record release date — 12/10. – 8:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat lead #Celtics 24-18 in a defensive struggle. Brown 6, Tatum, 0; Robinson 9, Butler 6. – 8:05 PM
#Heat lead #Celtics 24-18 in a defensive struggle. Brown 6, Tatum, 0; Robinson 9, Butler 6. – 8:05 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics with their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season. Miami has been very solid defensively early on. – 8:05 PM
Celtics with their lowest-scoring first quarter of the season. Miami has been very solid defensively early on. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not a big fan of these lineups for Boston without both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Celtics are pretty starved for offense with these all bench groups. – 8:05 PM
Not a big fan of these lineups for Boston without both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Celtics are pretty starved for offense with these all bench groups. – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Celtics 18. Both teams shooting 8 of 24. – 8:05 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 24, Celtics 18. Both teams shooting 8 of 24. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 24, Celtics 18 at end of one. Robinson with 9 points for Heat on three 3-pointers. – 8:04 PM
Heat 24, Celtics 18 at end of one. Robinson with 9 points for Heat on three 3-pointers. – 8:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Some old bad blood between Markieff Morris and Al Horford. Horford fouled Morris on a jumper and Morris refused Horford’s offer to help him up. The two clashed several years ago in the #Wizards–#Celtics series – 8:03 PM
Some old bad blood between Markieff Morris and Al Horford. Horford fouled Morris on a jumper and Morris refused Horford’s offer to help him up. The two clashed several years ago in the #Wizards–#Celtics series – 8:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is such a mismatch killer
And funny enough, Kyle Lowry is so outstanding at finding the guy with the mismatch and getting it to him – 8:02 PM
Jimmy Butler is such a mismatch killer
And funny enough, Kyle Lowry is so outstanding at finding the guy with the mismatch and getting it to him – 8:02 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Aaron Nesmith gets his chance with Richardson out. Let’s see what he does with it – 8:02 PM
Aaron Nesmith gets his chance with Richardson out. Let’s see what he does with it – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin again about to enter in place of the injured Max Strus. – 8:01 PM
Caleb Martin again about to enter in place of the injured Max Strus. – 8:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The greatest pickleball player in the basketball world is in the Heat’s house tonight. – 7:59 PM
The greatest pickleball player in the basketball world is in the Heat’s house tonight. – 7:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Damon Stoudamire having a spirited chat with Jayson Tatum on the bench. Tatum already has three rebounds and as assist but seems bothered by PJ Tucker’s physicality. #Celtics #Heat – 7:58 PM
Damon Stoudamire having a spirited chat with Jayson Tatum on the bench. Tatum already has three rebounds and as assist but seems bothered by PJ Tucker’s physicality. #Celtics #Heat – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
This is a good back and forth. C’s are hanging in there and working hard for their offensive opportunities. The big question now is whether they can keep this collective effort up the whole game, especially if Miami strings a few shots together – 7:57 PM
This is a good back and forth. C’s are hanging in there and working hard for their offensive opportunities. The big question now is whether they can keep this collective effort up the whole game, especially if Miami strings a few shots together – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said earlier, PJ on Tatum and Jimmy on Brown is the way
Sending Kyle on these doubles in a Jimmy manner – 7:57 PM
As I said earlier, PJ on Tatum and Jimmy on Brown is the way
Sending Kyle on these doubles in a Jimmy manner – 7:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kyle Lowry holding his wrist after that play but has not gone to the locker room. – 7:56 PM
Kyle Lowry holding his wrist after that play but has not gone to the locker room. – 7:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
can we all agree that this Heat defense should be called Miami Vise. – 7:56 PM
can we all agree that this Heat defense should be called Miami Vise. – 7:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Marcus Smart just missed a 3-pointer as badly as an NBA player can miss one, then immediately sneezed twice, which makes me think that may have had something to do with it. – 7:55 PM
Marcus Smart just missed a 3-pointer as badly as an NBA player can miss one, then immediately sneezed twice, which makes me think that may have had something to do with it. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Huge 3-point answers by Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown to keep Miami from really extending their run. – 7:55 PM
Huge 3-point answers by Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown to keep Miami from really extending their run. – 7:55 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 7:55 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson 3 of 4 on threes with 5:42 left in opening period. – 7:53 PM
Duncan Robinson 3 of 4 on threes with 5:42 left in opening period. – 7:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Seems to be the norm that Boston opens games in up to touch drop coverage just below the screen level on big man ball screens when Williams and Horford start together. Even staying in drop on Duncan Robinson, with Williams playing as high as he can while Smart chases over screen. – 7:52 PM
Seems to be the norm that Boston opens games in up to touch drop coverage just below the screen level on big man ball screens when Williams and Horford start together. Even staying in drop on Duncan Robinson, with Williams playing as high as he can while Smart chases over screen. – 7:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Off to another solid start 5 minutes into the game, leading Boston 9-4 – 7:52 PM
Off to another solid start 5 minutes into the game, leading Boston 9-4 – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami up 9 to 4 while shooting 1 for 6 from three
This defense has been incredible
The rotations always seem perfect – 7:51 PM
Miami up 9 to 4 while shooting 1 for 6 from three
This defense has been incredible
The rotations always seem perfect – 7:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with three offensive rebounds in the first 5:18 and leads Celtics 9-4. Boston timeout. – 7:50 PM
Heat with three offensive rebounds in the first 5:18 and leads Celtics 9-4. Boston timeout. – 7:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
PJ Tucker giving the #Heat multiple possessions and the #Celtics defense eventually breaks down. – 7:50 PM
PJ Tucker giving the #Heat multiple possessions and the #Celtics defense eventually breaks down. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Annnnd Al Horford finally gets Boston’s first bucket at the 8:35 mark. 4 minutes gone and it’s 5-3 Miami. Both teams are locked in defensively – 7:48 PM
Annnnd Al Horford finally gets Boston’s first bucket at the 8:35 mark. 4 minutes gone and it’s 5-3 Miami. Both teams are locked in defensively – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics really going at Duncan Robinson defensively but haven’t been able to take advantage. #Heat – 7:48 PM
#Celtics really going at Duncan Robinson defensively but haven’t been able to take advantage. #Heat – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s first steal moved him past Alvan Adams, into 73rd place on the NBA all-time list. – 7:48 PM
Kyle Lowry’s first steal moved him past Alvan Adams, into 73rd place on the NBA all-time list. – 7:48 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Miami Heat uniforms looking like a ransom note pic.twitter.com/pijzDatogl – 7:47 PM
The Miami Heat uniforms looking like a ransom note pic.twitter.com/pijzDatogl – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 55 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, two off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:46 PM
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 55 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, two off the franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The bad news: Heat has missed its first six shots.
The good news: Score is still tied 0-0. – 7:45 PM
The bad news: Heat has missed its first six shots.
The good news: Score is still tied 0-0. – 7:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat are 0 for 6 in the new uniforms. Unsure if plans to burn them with fire will happen after the first quarter or at halftime. – 7:44 PM
Heat are 0 for 6 in the new uniforms. Unsure if plans to burn them with fire will happen after the first quarter or at halftime. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat once had Tony Gonzalez with them in a summer league. Based on Kyle Lowry’s passing, he would fit in again. – 7:43 PM
The Heat once had Tony Gonzalez with them in a summer league. Based on Kyle Lowry’s passing, he would fit in again. – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Al Horford got back to stop that Jimmy Butler leak out. But he also fouled Butler. – 7:43 PM
Al Horford got back to stop that Jimmy Butler leak out. But he also fouled Butler. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat switch-a-matic defense on full display on Boston’s first possession. – 7:43 PM
Heat switch-a-matic defense on full display on Boston’s first possession. – 7:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Every time I watch the Celtics, the just-before-tipoff thought is the same: Which one is Time Lord? – 7:41 PM
Every time I watch the Celtics, the just-before-tipoff thought is the same: Which one is Time Lord? – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
KZ Okpala (ankle) is out tonight for the Heat. Also out: Strus, Garrett, Oladipo. – 7:34 PM
KZ Okpala (ankle) is out tonight for the Heat. Also out: Strus, Garrett, Oladipo. – 7:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MiamiMashup. See it right now.
📺 Bally Sports Sun and NBATV pic.twitter.com/dlLbZqZRQ0 – 7:30 PM
#MiamiMashup. See it right now.
📺 Bally Sports Sun and NBATV pic.twitter.com/dlLbZqZRQ0 – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala is out for the Heat tonight. Heat again has 12 players available, with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett also out. – 7:27 PM
KZ Okpala is out for the Heat tonight. Heat again has 12 players available, with Max Strus, Victor Oladipo and Marcus Garrett also out. – 7:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ömer has this Miami thing figured out. Tyler already knows what’s up 💧 pic.twitter.com/z8us5ZYK3i – 7:13 PM
Ömer has this Miami thing figured out. Tyler already knows what’s up 💧 pic.twitter.com/z8us5ZYK3i – 7:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Why the heck are the Dolphins using No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle like (as @WillManso said) Davone Bess? The some encouraging/some disturbing metrics on the situation, with thoughts from the involved parties: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:12 PM
Why the heck are the Dolphins using No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle like (as @WillManso said) Davone Bess? The some encouraging/some disturbing metrics on the situation, with thoughts from the involved parties: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Facing Ime Udoka tonight means that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has matched wits with 100 different coaches in his NBA career. (They went head to head in the preseason, but that doesn’t count.) – 7:07 PM
Facing Ime Udoka tonight means that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has matched wits with 100 different coaches in his NBA career. (They went head to head in the preseason, but that doesn’t count.) – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson ties Billy Thompson for 25th on the Heat all-time games-started list. – 7:03 PM
With tonight’s start, Duncan Robinson ties Billy Thompson for 25th on the Heat all-time games-started list. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM
Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pregame reading: Free-throw numbers are down around the NBA, but not for Jimmy Butler. He explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:02 PM
Pregame reading: Free-throw numbers are down around the NBA, but not for Jimmy Butler. He explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Josh Richardson for 18th on the Heat all-time games-started list. – 7:02 PM
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Josh Richardson for 18th on the Heat all-time games-started list. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual starters for the Heat tonight (in not-so-usual uniforms): Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:01 PM
The usual starters for the Heat tonight (in not-so-usual uniforms): Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tonight’s fit 👀🔥 #MiamiMashup
@Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/EJ0o4RWMdJ – 6:58 PM
Tonight’s fit 👀🔥 #MiamiMashup
@Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/EJ0o4RWMdJ – 6:58 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s a @MiamiHEATstore item available for $10 now through tonight’s game… find out what it is and see how you can watch and listen to us host Boston in our #MiamiMashup debut gohe.at/3q94QP1 – 6:36 PM
There’s a @MiamiHEATstore item available for $10 now through tonight’s game… find out what it is and see how you can watch and listen to us host Boston in our #MiamiMashup debut gohe.at/3q94QP1 – 6:36 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
“If we can put a whole game together on both ends, that’s really what I’m looking for,” Coach Udoka says heading into tonight’s matchup in Miami. “Defensively, I feel like we’re making improvements. Now we need to match it on the offensive end.” – 6:13 PM
“If we can put a whole game together on both ends, that’s really what I’m looking for,” Coach Udoka says heading into tonight’s matchup in Miami. “Defensively, I feel like we’re making improvements. Now we need to match it on the offensive end.” – 6:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Richardson (left foot contusion) out for Celtics tonight vs. Heat. – 6:09 PM
Josh Richardson (left foot contusion) out for Celtics tonight vs. Heat. – 6:09 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Romeo Langford played a season-high 23 minutes when Josh Richardson missed the season opener. He should see a bump in minutes tonight.
Time will tell if Aaron Nesmith finds his way onto the floor amid Richardson’s absence. – 6:05 PM
Romeo Langford played a season-high 23 minutes when Josh Richardson missed the season opener. He should see a bump in minutes tonight.
Time will tell if Aaron Nesmith finds his way onto the floor amid Richardson’s absence. – 6:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Boston Celtics won their first game following their players only meeting earlier this week.
However, @adaniels33 warns @Rick Kamla such a drastic move this early in the season could pose some issues if the Celtics face adversity later on in the year. pic.twitter.com/bmbOFIYrru – 5:57 PM
The Boston Celtics won their first game following their players only meeting earlier this week.
However, @adaniels33 warns @Rick Kamla such a drastic move this early in the season could pose some issues if the Celtics face adversity later on in the year. pic.twitter.com/bmbOFIYrru – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked what he has liked most about the Heat’s 6-1 start, Erik Spoelstra points to the “commitment to defense” and the unselfishness on the offensive end. – 5:52 PM
Asked what he has liked most about the Heat’s 6-1 start, Erik Spoelstra points to the “commitment to defense” and the unselfishness on the offensive end. – 5:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on what stands out so far with Miami:
“The commitment to defense. You have guys that care about that side of the floor…On the other side of the floor, just an overall unselfishness where guys want to help each other, and they enjoy when others are playing well.” – 5:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra on what stands out so far with Miami:
“The commitment to defense. You have guys that care about that side of the floor…On the other side of the floor, just an overall unselfishness where guys want to help each other, and they enjoy when others are playing well.” – 5:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Erik Spoelstra: “I’ve known Ime for a while and I think his story is great. They have a really talented staff and Ime is a great leader.” #Celtics #Heat – 5:50 PM
Erik Spoelstra: “I’ve known Ime for a while and I think his story is great. They have a really talented staff and Ime is a great leader.” #Celtics #Heat – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said the Heat will be making booster shots available to the players “pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra said the Heat will be making booster shots available to the players “pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat and rising COVID concerns around the league, “We’ll be making the booster shots available pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the Heat and rising COVID concerns around the league, “We’ll be making the booster shots available pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo says Heat players will have the booster shots available “pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Spo says Heat players will have the booster shots available “pretty soon.” – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ron Artest III did not make cut for final 12-player Skyforce roster. Heat G League roster includes;
— Two-way players Marcus Garrett, Caleb Martin.
— Camp cuts Micah Potter, DJ Stewart, Dru Smith, Javonte Smart.
— Plus Brandon Knight, Trey Mourning, Mike Smith, three others. – 5:19 PM
Ron Artest III did not make cut for final 12-player Skyforce roster. Heat G League roster includes;
— Two-way players Marcus Garrett, Caleb Martin.
— Camp cuts Micah Potter, DJ Stewart, Dru Smith, Javonte Smart.
— Plus Brandon Knight, Trey Mourning, Mike Smith, three others. – 5:19 PM
Marc D’Amico @celtics
Josh Richardson liked what he saw last night in Orlando and says it’s time for the team to now carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/Q1FhOBH5RU – 5:14 PM
Josh Richardson liked what he saw last night in Orlando and says it’s time for the team to now carry that momentum into tonight’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/Q1FhOBH5RU – 5:14 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
You know things are bad for the Celtics when Dan Shaughnessy shows up in a zoom and Felger & Mazz do multiple segments on the team within a week – 4:56 PM
You know things are bad for the Celtics when Dan Shaughnessy shows up in a zoom and Felger & Mazz do multiple segments on the team within a week – 4:56 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 4:45 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 4:45 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
2 things I enjoy about watching the Cavs…
1. JB Bickerstaff barking defensive instructions, a la Thibs.
2. Cavs pbp guy John Michael calling it like he’s still doing radio: “Sexton, between the circles, deals to Allen…”
(Also imagining what Mobley will be in 3 years…) – 4:22 PM
2 things I enjoy about watching the Cavs…
1. JB Bickerstaff barking defensive instructions, a la Thibs.
2. Cavs pbp guy John Michael calling it like he’s still doing radio: “Sexton, between the circles, deals to Allen…”
(Also imagining what Mobley will be in 3 years…) – 4:22 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Many who agree with Marcus Smart believe he should have kept it in house… But does anyone honestly think ball movement HASN’T been talked about inside the dressing room? (It has. And not just this year.)
At this point, doing it publicly was probably worth a shot. We’ll see. – 4:20 PM
Many who agree with Marcus Smart believe he should have kept it in house… But does anyone honestly think ball movement HASN’T been talked about inside the dressing room? (It has. And not just this year.)
At this point, doing it publicly was probably worth a shot. We’ll see. – 4:20 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 4:17 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @NekiasNBA is here to answer 21 Questions! We run through the Heat, Bulls, Celtics, foul calls, Evan Mobley, Zion, and plenty more
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 4:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📼 Track 4: 2011 Championship Win over the Heat.
Dirk, JET and the Mavs scaled the NBA mountain and planted their flag to win their first championship.
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZYcFjVI3tT – 4:00 PM
📼 Track 4: 2011 Championship Win over the Heat.
Dirk, JET and the Mavs scaled the NBA mountain and planted their flag to win their first championship.
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ZYcFjVI3tT – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat notebook (updated): Jimmy Butler on his parade to foul line, “People actually foul me.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Dewayne Dedmon appreciation grows; and (just added) Heat players offer thoughts on tonight’s Miami Mashup debut. – 3:14 PM
Heat notebook (updated): Jimmy Butler on his parade to foul line, “People actually foul me.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Dewayne Dedmon appreciation grows; and (just added) Heat players offer thoughts on tonight’s Miami Mashup debut. – 3:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 2:32 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I talk about the season so far- offensive struggles plus the Heat, Knicks, Bulls, Raptors and many other teams: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/264627… – 2:32 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Al Horford’s current block rate is twice his career high & his DReb rate is 7% higher (which came during his rookie year).
While the younger C’s fight over who rides shotgun, Horford’s been driving the bus defensively, and Boston is wasting it.
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/04/kar… – 2:19 PM
Al Horford’s current block rate is twice his career high & his DReb rate is 7% higher (which came during his rookie year).
While the younger C’s fight over who rides shotgun, Horford’s been driving the bus defensively, and Boston is wasting it.
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/04/kar… – 2:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free-throw numbers are down around the NBA, but not for Jimmy Butler. He explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler: “I don’t think that I flop. People actually foul me and if you don’t call it, you don’t call it.” – 1:37 PM
Free-throw numbers are down around the NBA, but not for Jimmy Butler. He explains why miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler: “I don’t think that I flop. People actually foul me and if you don’t call it, you don’t call it.” – 1:37 PM