Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 52, Los Angeles Lakers 62 (Q3 08:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I would’ve much preferred Josh Giddey to attack DJ off the dribble there. – 11:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis returns to game with right thumb taped. Lakers said he has a sprained right thumb. – 11:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a right thumb sprain for Anthony Davis, who just returned to the game. – 11:52 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
AD appears to be ready to check in with some sort of black thumb sleeve on his right hand – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Neither LeBron nor AD are on the team bench to open the second half. – 11:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony started the 2nd half for AD, who’s still back in the locker room area as we await an update. – 11:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony is starting the second half in Anthony Davis’ place. – 11:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis did not return to the court during post half-time warmups. Second half about to start – 11:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Second quarter surge brings us within 4 👀
Catch the second half on @BallySportsOK 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ht2ZGrqpAt – 11:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
☔️ CORNER POCKET ☔️
@Ty Jerome caps off a 23-8 run 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bxx4ibePdp – 11:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
What a run from OKC.
Lakers led by 19.
At halftime, Thunder trail by 4.
Ty Jerome has been fire: 13 points with 3 3s.
Young Thunder just aren’t shook by the Lakers. – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough final 1:23 for LAL to close the 2nd Q. They led 52-40, then gave up 8 straight, including B2B open 3’s in transition, off a live ball turnover, and then a fastbreak after Anthony Davis hurt his hand going for his own layup miss and didn’t get back. Stay tuned for AD update. – 11:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
A Thunder lineup of SGA, Giddey, Dort, Jerome and Bazley outscored the Lakers 15-6 in the last three minutes of the first half. – 11:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 52, Thunder 48
Disappointing end to the half for the Lakers for the second consecutive game against the Thunder. Anthony Davis has 18 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 14 points. The Lakers have nearly as many turnovers (8) as assists (9). – 11:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ty making it happen!
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/azh2pFIcpr – 11:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Halftime.
@Anthony Davis: 18 pts, 12 reb
@Russell Westbrook: 14 pts pic.twitter.com/8zDiOCudnJ – 11:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into halftime up just 52-48 on the Thunder after leading by as many as 19 and with Anthony Davis holding his right hand in pain. – 11:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
AD clutching his right hand while sitting on the bench. Lakers trainers are taking a look at him. – 11:34 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Was AD holding his finger? wrist? too hard to tell from where I’m seated – 11:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD holding right hand in pain as first half ends. He has 18 points, 12 rebounds for Lakers, who have 52-48 lead over Thunder at half. – 11:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Just give the ball to Melo or HBK and get the hell out the way… #CHAMPIONSHIP – 11:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Any questions for Locked on #Thunder tonight? Gonna be a late night of recording and this might be a not so fun second half. – 11:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether because they’re working without LeBron or because they’re just a week removed from blowing a 26 point lead to these same Thunders, the Lakers have maintained more persistent focus against a bottom feeder team than the last few matchups. AK – 11:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Besides SGA and Giddey, who have you enjoyed watching on the offensive end of the floor this season? – 11:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Melo got everybody doing the celebration 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/kHrlCMVTZB – 11:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 12-2 run to start the 2nd Q from Westbrook plus LAL’s 2nd unit, capped by the 2nd 3 from Russ.
OKC continues to miss a bunch of open 3’s, and is 3 for 17 from distance. – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
That was a nice offensive sequence from Ellington: He curls off a pindown, gives a slight head-fake to create a driving lane, attacks the paint and finds Dwight Howard diving for a layup. – 11:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
You Only See What I Want You To See
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/gXgDwLOgpC – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Immediate defensive impact from @Dwight Howard, back after two games missed with a sore neck, as he impacted all 3 2nd Q OKC possessions (1 block, 1 steal, 1 deterrent/rebound).
LAL scored twice in transition, capped by a ‘Melo 3, to go up 30-21. – 11:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Bench going to work 💪
@Ty Jerome ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/BVhbBFhy6F – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 25, Thunder 21
Anthony Davis nearly double-doubled in the first (14 points, 9 rebounds) and was almost perfect from the field (7 of 8 FGs). Wayne Ellington made his Laker debut — shot just 1 of 4 so far, but you have to like his involvement in the offense. – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Yeah, AD is ridiculous.
@Anthony Davis: 14 pts (7/8 FG), 9 reb pic.twitter.com/MNE7R2596D – 11:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome hasn’t found it from three so far. He’s 0-of-2 tonight and 3-of-16 this season. – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 25-21 lead over Thunder after first quarter behind 14 points, 9 rebounds from Anthony Davis. – 11:05 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
That deep 3 pull-up from SGA just made me sit up and clear my throat. – 11:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I think Shai makes an all-star team really soon, man. If not this year, then next. – 11:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fast break perfection‼️
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/ndfHlS5ufU – 11:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Convinced Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is OKC’s best Anthony Davis defender after two possessions.
One turnover and one air ball. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is getting back to the All-NBA First Team level he reached in his first year in L.A., after the shortened offseason clearly impacted his 2nd year:
2019-20: 26.1P, 9.3R, 2.3B
2020-21: 21.8P, 7.9R, 1.6B
2021-22: 25.0P, 11.1R, 2.4B – 10:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I would watch a 30 for 30 about Rondo’s passes to Anthony Davis. AK – 10:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has made his first 7 shots and has 14 points so for in the first quarter to go along with 5 rebounds. – 10:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Defense to offense 🔋
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Ocjpf8zyXt – 10:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A little more info from pregame today about LeBron’s injury and the plan for his absence: ocregister.com/2021/11/04/lak… – 10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 5-for-5 start for @Anthony Davis gives LAL a 14-8 margin 5 minutes into this one. – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
10 points. 5-for-5 shooting. 5 minutes.
@Anthony Davis making his mark early. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
AD is aggressive and efficient. Russ is aggressive and inefficient. – 10:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder trying to give the Lakers a 26 point lead to start the game.
3D chess. – 10:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
It’s showtime ⚡️
Presented by @enablemidstream pic.twitter.com/olBJHH8xst – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Quick start for LAL, who get 2 buckets from Davis and one apiece from Westbrook and Bradley plus 3 stops to open an 8-0 lead over OKC. – 10:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Thanks for the save, @Anthony Davis 😅 pic.twitter.com/JwlAegH2xw – 10:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Austin Reaves are tonight’s captains. It’s only right. pic.twitter.com/aL2HMRmmhF – 10:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tonight’s 78 points are the fewest the Heat has scored in a game since totaling 74 points in a Jan. 17, 2016 loss to the Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
78 was the #Heat‘s lowest regular-season point total since Jan. 17, 2016, when they lost 99-74 at OKC. #Celtics – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back to the opening shift, Avery.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/EaP0oTUwuA – 10:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 9:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on the Lakers: “They’re going to be out for blood. I’m excited to see how we respond.”
Come for Dort vs Russ.
Stay for Baze vs Russ. – 9:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gabriel Deck (left heel contusion) is out tonight. Daigneault said Deck is still sore. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Lakers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 9:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu’s back in action tonight, 9:30PM CT on @BallySportsOK ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rYFJU2Hjio – 9:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Wayne Ellington will make his debut tonight. Vogel joked Ellington will play all 48 minutes or 53 if there’s OT. In reality, limited minutes – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bradley will start in LeBron’s absence, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington will see minutes off the bench tonight. Rajon Rondo will also see some action, with playmaking more of a need sans LeBron. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said medical staff has determined LeBron James’ latest injury isn’t related to the groin injury he had in the 2018-19 season – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out:
“You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” – 8:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers starters tonight with LeBron out: AD, Russ, DJ, Bradley and Bazemore. – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to the two big lineup without LeBron James. LA’s starters vs. the Thunder, per Frank Vogel:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ injury: “Anytime LeBron is out and misses some time, there is concern. But hopefully this is minimal.” – 8:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder-Lakers Part 2. Should be a fun one after the drama last week. pic.twitter.com/bM8Bm5xn89 – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he “hopes it’s something minimal” in regards to LeBron’s injury. – 8:48 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
With LeBron James set to miss at least a week due to an abdominal injury, it opens up a promising opportunity for Russell Westbrook.
#LakeShow #Lakernation #Lakers
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i… – 8:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening with Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk going small vs. big, Laker rebounding issues and the offseason meeting between LeBron, AD and Dame. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James could be out at least a week with abdominal strain latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 6:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Russ returns home and lives every LA kid’s dream by throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Tonight at 11p PT on @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/HjzDdMQ8cx – 4:51 PM
