Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

November 4, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 52, Los Angeles Lakers 62 (Q3 08:46)

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I would’ve much preferred Josh Giddey to attack DJ off the dribble there. – 11:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis has a right thumb sprain, per the Lakers. – 11:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis returns to game with right thumb taped. Lakers said he has a sprained right thumb. – 11:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis has tape around his right thumb – 11:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a right thumb sprain for Anthony Davis, who just returned to the game. – 11:52 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
AD appears to be ready to check in with some sort of black thumb sleeve on his right hand – 11:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis getting set to check in two minutes in with a black wrap on his right thumb. – 11:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
AD (right hand) back on the bench. – 11:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD is checking in. – 11:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis coming back to the bench in uniform. – 11:51 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD walking back now to the Bench… – 11:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Neither LeBron nor AD are on the team bench to open the second half. – 11:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Carmelo Anthony is starting in third quarter in place of AD – 11:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony started the 2nd half for AD, who’s still back in the locker room area as we await an update. – 11:49 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD not starting the 3rd qtr for the Lakers and not on the bench… – 11:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony is starting the second half in Anthony Davis’ place. – 11:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis did not return to the court during post half-time warmups. Second half about to start – 11:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Carmelo Anthony starting for AD in the second half. – 11:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Second quarter surge brings us within 4 👀
Catch the second half on @BallySportsOK 📺 pic.twitter.com/Ht2ZGrqpAt11:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
☔️ CORNER POCKET ☔️
@Ty Jerome caps off a 23-8 run 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bxx4ibePdp11:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
What a run from OKC.
Lakers led by 19.
At halftime, Thunder trail by 4.
Ty Jerome has been fire: 13 points with 3 3s.
Young Thunder just aren’t shook by the Lakers. – 11:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough final 1:23 for LAL to close the 2nd Q. They led 52-40, then gave up 8 straight, including B2B open 3’s in transition, off a live ball turnover, and then a fastbreak after Anthony Davis hurt his hand going for his own layup miss and didn’t get back. Stay tuned for AD update. – 11:37 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis is in pain, holding his right hand. Looked like he might have injured a finger as that rebound bounced around. Davis posted his first first-half double-double (18 and 12) since January to give the Lakers a 52-48 halftime lead. – 11:36 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Mucho resiliency shown by OKC in the second quarter. That came close to becoming a very manageable 26-point deficit. – 11:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
A Thunder lineup of SGA, Giddey, Dort, Jerome and Bazley outscored the Lakers 15-6 in the last three minutes of the first half. – 11:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 52, Thunder 48
Disappointing end to the half for the Lakers for the second consecutive game against the Thunder. Anthony Davis has 18 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 14 points. The Lakers have nearly as many turnovers (8) as assists (9). – 11:35 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers go into halftime up just 52-48 on the Thunder after leading by as many as 19 and with Anthony Davis holding his right hand in pain. – 11:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
AD clutching his right hand while sitting on the bench. Lakers trainers are taking a look at him. – 11:34 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Was AD holding his finger? wrist? too hard to tell from where I’m seated – 11:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD holding right hand in pain as first half ends. He has 18 points, 12 rebounds for Lakers, who have 52-48 lead over Thunder at half. – 11:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis is grabbing his right thumb like he might have injured it going for that rebound right before halftime. Not great: He’s scored 18 points with 12 rebounds so far, and the Lakers are already down LeBron. – 11:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Just give the ball to Melo or HBK and get the hell out the way… #CHAMPIONSHIP11:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Melo locked in! – 11:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Any questions for Locked on #Thunder tonight? Gonna be a late night of recording and this might be a not so fun second half. – 11:28 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers throwing arms up again over a lack of foul calls. They’ve only shot two free throws almost through an entire half. – 11:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“Short” is the theme of the Thunder’s offense this evening. – 11:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether because they’re working without LeBron or because they’re just a week removed from blowing a 26 point lead to these same Thunders, the Lakers have maintained more persistent focus against a bottom feeder team than the last few matchups. AK – 11:22 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a 15-4 start to the quarter for the Lakers. Dwight Howard, returning from two scratches, has been a big part of it. – 11:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Besides SGA and Giddey, who have you enjoyed watching on the offensive end of the floor this season? – 11:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Melo got everybody doing the celebration 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/kHrlCMVTZB11:15 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 12-2 run to start the 2nd Q from Westbrook plus LAL’s 2nd unit, capped by the 2nd 3 from Russ.
OKC continues to miss a bunch of open 3’s, and is 3 for 17 from distance. – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
That was a nice offensive sequence from Ellington: He curls off a pindown, gives a slight head-fake to create a driving lane, attacks the paint and finds Dwight Howard diving for a layup. – 11:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Immediate defensive impact from @Dwight Howard, back after two games missed with a sore neck, as he impacted all 3 2nd Q OKC possessions (1 block, 1 steal, 1 deterrent/rebound).
LAL scored twice in transition, capped by a ‘Melo 3, to go up 30-21. – 11:09 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Most of these Thunder players weren’t alive when Dwight Howard was winning DPOYs – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 25, Thunder 21
Anthony Davis nearly double-doubled in the first (14 points, 9 rebounds) and was almost perfect from the field (7 of 8 FGs). Wayne Ellington made his Laker debut — shot just 1 of 4 so far, but you have to like his involvement in the offense. – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Yeah, AD is ridiculous.
@Anthony Davis: 14 pts (7/8 FG), 9 reb pic.twitter.com/MNE7R2596D11:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ty Jerome hasn’t found it from three so far. He’s 0-of-2 tonight and 3-of-16 this season. – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 25-21 lead over Thunder after first quarter behind 14 points, 9 rebounds from Anthony Davis. – 11:05 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
That deep 3 pull-up from SGA just made me sit up and clear my throat. – 11:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I think Shai makes an all-star team really soon, man. If not this year, then next. – 11:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wayne Ellington finally nails one from the corner on his third 3-point try to get his first points as a Laker — er, this season anyway. – 11:03 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Wayne Ellington’s first Lakers bucket in six years is a corner 3 – 11:03 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
SGA just hit a 3 from what I think is Temecula? – 11:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Fast break perfection‼️
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/ndfHlS5ufU11:02 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Convinced Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is OKC’s best Anthony Davis defender after two possessions.
One turnover and one air ball. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is getting back to the All-NBA First Team level he reached in his first year in L.A., after the shortened offseason clearly impacted his 2nd year:
2019-20: 26.1P, 9.3R, 2.3B
2020-21: 21.8P, 7.9R, 1.6B
2021-22: 25.0P, 11.1R, 2.4B – 10:59 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
JRE forces a AD TO ASAP – 10:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I would watch a 30 for 30 about Rondo’s passes to Anthony Davis. AK – 10:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD has made his first 7 shots and has 14 points so for in the first quarter to go along with 5 rebounds. – 10:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wayne Ellington Debut Alert!!! AK – 10:55 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD already 5 for 5 with 10pts, Lakers up 14-8… – 10:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A little more info from pregame today about LeBron’s injury and the plan for his absence: ocregister.com/2021/11/04/lak…10:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A 5-for-5 start for @Anthony Davis gives LAL a 14-8 margin 5 minutes into this one. – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
10 points. 5-for-5 shooting. 5 minutes.
@Anthony Davis making his mark early. – 10:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis fueling this hot start with 10 of the Lakers’ first 14 points. He’s yet to miss. – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
AD is aggressive and efficient. Russ is aggressive and inefficient. – 10:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has his hands full tonight. – 10:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder trying to give the Lakers a 26 point lead to start the game.
3D chess. – 10:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
It’s showtime ⚡️
Presented by @enablemidstream pic.twitter.com/olBJHH8xst10:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Quick start for LAL, who get 2 buckets from Davis and one apiece from Westbrook and Bradley plus 3 stops to open an 8-0 lead over OKC. – 10:43 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
One Giddey potential assist… – 10:42 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers getting ready to tip off against the 1-6 Thunder. That one win tho … – 10:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Austin Reaves are tonight’s captains. It’s only right. pic.twitter.com/aL2HMRmmhF10:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tonight’s 78 points are the fewest the Heat has scored in a game since totaling 74 points in a Jan. 17, 2016 loss to the Thunder. – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back, @WayneEllington 👌 pic.twitter.com/UBJshmTPcS10:11 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
78 was the #Heat‘s lowest regular-season point total since Jan. 17, 2016, when they lost 99-74 at OKC. #Celtics10:08 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Welcome back to the opening shift, Avery.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/EaP0oTUwuA10:01 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Back in Gold
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/rIiZkljDTA9:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Derrick Favors – 9:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on the Lakers: “They’re going to be out for blood. I’m excited to see how we respond.”
Come for Dort vs Russ.
Stay for Baze vs Russ. – 9:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gabriel Deck (left heel contusion) is out tonight. Daigneault said Deck is still sore. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Lakers
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Favors – 9:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starter 🆎
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/h9iueiQ4Ux9:11 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu’s back in action tonight, 9:30PM CT on @BallySportsOK ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rYFJU2Hjio9:00 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Wayne Ellington will make his debut tonight. Vogel joked Ellington will play all 48 minutes or 53 if there’s OT. In reality, limited minutes – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bradley will start in LeBron’s absence, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington will see minutes off the bench tonight. Rajon Rondo will also see some action, with playmaking more of a need sans LeBron. – 8:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wayne Ellington will play tonight, Vogel adds. – 8:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Wayne Ellington is available for Lakers tonight. – 8:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Wayne Ellington is making his debut tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington will play tonight. – 8:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said medical staff has determined LeBron James’ latest injury isn’t related to the groin injury he had in the 2018-19 season – 8:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers will start DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley and Kent Bazemore. – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said LeBron noticed the strain in the abdominal area in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, though he did finish the game. There is always a level of concern with LeBron out:
“You can’t replace what LeBron does, but everybody else has to do what they do better.” – 8:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers starters tonight with LeBron out: AD, Russ, DJ, Bradley and Bazemore. – 8:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to the two big lineup without LeBron James. LA’s starters vs. the Thunder, per Frank Vogel:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
Kent Bazemore
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
DJ is back starting with LeBron out with abdominal injury. – 8:49 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron told the team he felt something “pulling” when he checked out in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Rockets. LeBron obviously played through. Of the abdominal strain, Vogel says “hopefully this is something that is minimal”. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ injury: “Anytime LeBron is out and misses some time, there is concern. But hopefully this is minimal.” – 8:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder-Lakers Part 2. Should be a fun one after the drama last week. pic.twitter.com/bM8Bm5xn898:48 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he “hopes it’s something minimal” in regards to LeBron’s injury. – 8:48 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
With LeBron James set to miss at least a week due to an abdominal injury, it opens up a promising opportunity for Russell Westbrook.
#LakeShow #Lakernation #Lakers
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-i…8:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some pregame listening with Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We talk going small vs. big, Laker rebounding issues and the offseason meeting between LeBron, AD and Dame. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are…7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s appearance will tie Bam Adebayo with LeBron James for 18th on the Heat all-time regular-season games list. – 7:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James could be out at least a week with abdominal strain latimes.com/sports/lakers/…6:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Russ returns home and lives every LA kid’s dream by throwing the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Tonight at 11p PT on @SpectrumSN pic.twitter.com/HjzDdMQ8cx4:51 PM

Janis Carr @janiscarr
LeBron is hurt…again. Expected to be out a week, per ESPN. Sigh. – 4:30 PM

