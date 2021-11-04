Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers (6-2) play against the Detroit Pistons (6-6) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 74, Detroit Pistons 73 (Q3 05:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
buckets from all the angles tonight, @Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/7rxMvfjAU9 – 8:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham’s first 3-pointer — after starting 0-of-19 — comes from near the logo with the shot clock running out. – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Cade just put Seth Curry on the ground with that crossover. Couldn’t tell if he pushed from my seat on opposite end. Play ended in a Cade layup. – 8:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With his 3 rebounds in the first half, Embiid has 3,000 for his career. – 8:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The “bored in the house and I’m in my house bored” guy is the halftime act tonight in Detroit #reporting – 8:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Cunningham’s jumper still looking awkward, but Killian Hayes’ stroke is looking pretty darn smooth. Getting to some spots off the dribble, too. pic.twitter.com/Bp53yhkQJ7 – 8:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pistons lead 66-63 at the half. Grant leads all scorers with 22 points on 9-12 shooting. Curry has a team-best 16 for the Sixers, who have made 8 of 17 three-pointers. – 8:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Pistons 66, Sixers 63. Curry with 16 points and 3 assists. Milton with 12-3-2. Embiid is struggling from the floor again (2-of-7). Both teams are shooting more than 50 percent from the floor, but Pistons have 26 points in the paint and 21 bench points. – 8:10 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes has hit four of his last six 3-point attempts dating back to the last game. – 8:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jerami Grant has 19 points on 8-10 overall shooting after knocking down the 3. – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant is now 8-of-10 from the field with a game-high 19 points. Pistons down by one. – 8:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’ve also seen way too much Beef Stew semi-slander on here. He just turned 20 and is the team’s anchor defensively. Yes, the offense *might* operate better with Olynyk, but that defense wouldn’t be anywhere close to where it has been. His offense will come. – 8:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jerami Grant in the KB8s — a major classic. pic.twitter.com/JHvfxisSVm – 7:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart crossed Joel Embiid and had a nice finish with a 2-hand dunk. – 7:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart just crossed over Embiid something nasty. Yes, you read that correctly. Finished with a double-pump dunk. OK. – 7:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton is having a solid game, thus far. He has 12 points on 5-7 shooting as the small forward. Yes, small forward. #Sixers – 7:51 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A two offensive rebound possession on the second night of a back to back is a coach’s dream. Paul Reed’s activity has helped give this second unit a bit of life so far – 7:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Drummond is fired up after grabbing that rebound and feeding Milton for the 3. He’s got three assists, all in the last couple minutes, to go along with 7 points and 4 rebounds. Sixers lead 49-45 about midway through the second. – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The ball ends up in Josh Jackson’s hands late in the clock a lot. He’s one of the better difficult shot-makers on the team when he’s on, and seems like he takes a disproportionate amount of them. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I really don’t understand why people are booing Andre Drummond. – 7:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
12 points in 12 minutes for our #9 👀 pic.twitter.com/RR5VW66bBE – 7:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Olynyk exits with three fouls. Stewart is probably going to go the rest of these eight minutes. – 7:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Pistons first-quarter box. pic.twitter.com/mGVOBaVmmJ – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson’s knocked down a pair of corner 3’s early in the 2nd. He might’ve re-found his touch – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson hitting a pair of 3-pointers might be the sure sign of them getting out of this shooting slump…at least temporarily. – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey gets a low five from Doc Rivers after that feed to Milton for the and-1. Milton’s up to nine points in 11 minutes, continuing his strong start since returning from a sprained ankle. – 7:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Andre Drummond, trying to entertain. 😤 pic.twitter.com/WbOkblwxGX – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pistons 32, Sixers 31 at the end of the first after Olynyk hits the deep 3 at the buzzer. Curry has 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Sixers are shooting 65 percent from the floor, but Detroit has five more field-goal attempts and have 18 points in the paint. – 7:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
16 point first quarter for Seth Curry, as Sixers trail by a point after one in Detroit. He is playing pretty good right now. – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant flexes after going up strong and finishing over Drummond. – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons commit their first turnovers of the game at 50.8 1Q. That’s an improvement. – 7:32 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
I guess I understand the booing of Drummond here… but every time he touches the ball? Excessive IMO. If anything… #Cavs fans should be boo him. – 7:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Breaking: Seth Curry remains good at shooting. He’s got 15 first-quarter points, including three 3s. – 7:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Seth Curry has 15 points on 6-7 overall shooting, 3-3 from 3 in 10 minutes – 7:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond once again gets greeted with boos from the Pistons fans after entering the game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lGh4ijDqod – 7:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shorthanded roster means we’re getting Paul Reed first-quarter minutes. Drummond is also in the game with Milton, Niang and Curry. – 7:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons up 20-12 after Hayes hits the push shot. Very energetic start for the Pistons so far – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The other day, Casey talked about his team needing to be more aggressive in its trapping, swiping at the ball, and Hayes just had a nice strip of Embiid there. – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Fans give the loudest cheer I’ve heard in here for a while after multiple offensive rebounds, the latest by Cade leading to a foul. Best energy of the season from the Pistons. Cade setting tempo and getting everyone involved. – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
This looks like the playmaking Cade Cunningham that the #Pistons envisioned. He has 3 assts on their first 7 FG. – 7:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Shake Milton. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham has done a good job pushing the ball in transition so far. Fed Bey for a transition layup, and then found Grant at the top of the key who found Hayes for a transition 3. Pistons up 15-12 with 6:26 to play in the 1st. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is really getting the ball up the floor quick tonight. Playing with a noticeably faster pace. – 7:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cunningham assists a Stewart layup, and then knocks down a short jumper. Encouraging start. Pistons up 6-5 – 7:14 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
This 313 court is pretty sweet. Good to be back at the LCA. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/QqGbdqvy6y – 7:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#SmallBallFlow Shake, Maxey, Curry, Thybulle and Embiid in the starting lineup. – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Feels like someone is due to pop off tonight for the Pistons. Collective team slump can’t last forever – 6:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Joel Embiid WILL play tonight, while Furkan Korkmaz is OUT. – 6:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave an update on Isaiah Joe and the rest of the team after a round of testing and Joe entering the health and safety protocols #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/04/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:26 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said that the full team undergoing COVID testing disrupted their film session and walk-thru planned for today ahead of the Sixers’ game at Detroit. He hopes that they just played the Pistons will help, and said that “life happens.” – 6:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s skyline. #InItForMyCity pic.twitter.com/td73aHbaXr – 5:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA’s L2M report says officials got Embiid block on DeRozan call right after coach’s challenge. Billy Donovan said after the game the official was adamant there was no foul after review and he didn’t question ruling. pic.twitter.com/bSnKiVOP67 – 5:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said the rest of the Sixers players tested negative on their COVID tests. They have ten players available if Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz (who are both questionable) play. – 5:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he thinks “all the restrictions are off” for Cade Cunningham, but the medical staff will have the final say. – 5:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said it was a concern during the draft time about Cade Cunningham about losing about 17 pounds, but he’s put that weight back on. – 5:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He’s gotta get his timing back, the feel back. The young man, unfortunately, has played two NBA games. No preseason, no camp, and maybe one full practice where we’re going 100 miles an hour.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “He’s got to get his timing and his feel back. He’s played two NBA games and no exhibitions and no training camp. He’s had one (full-speed) practice.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “One thing I didn’t anticipate was the shooting; I thought that would be a little bit further along than it is.” – 5:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey: “We want to look at things in 20-game increments to see how they are and how they react…they’re our foundation. Their growth is the most important thing, and sometimes it’s going to look ugly and like they’ve never seen each other.” – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on learning from losses: “You have to learn from that type of situation and how you felt as a young player.” – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on getting back to playing like last year: “You’re probably going to have 5 or 6 clunkers out of 82 games.” – 5:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews status/injury report against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers: pic.twitter.com/XT11nHqiuy – 5:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is out for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons along with the Nets four rookies, who are with Long Island to kick off the G League season. – 5:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and Tobias Harris (health & safety protocols) are both out tonight for the Sixers. Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery) and Furkan Korkmaz (right wrist soreness) are questionable. – 5:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (right knee) intends to play tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton (illness) remains out, while Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, David Duke Jr and Kessler Edwards are all on G-League assignment for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons. #Nets – 4:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid (right knee recovery) and Furkan Korkmaz (right wrist soreness) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Pistons. Tobias Harris (protocols), Isaiah Joe (protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) are out. – 4:43 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Now add Joel Embiid to the list of #Sixers on the injury report tonight. He’s questionable due to “right knee injury recovery” – 3:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Isaiah Joe entered the #NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, prompting the #Sixers to test their entire team inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz is questionable with wrist soreness tonight #Sixers #Pistons – 2:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Seth Curry is off to a great start—-unlike his brother—Seth was not a lottery pick..in fact he was undrafted. G League- bounced around with Memphis, Cavs, Suns, Kings. Dallas twice, Portland etc. He’s worked on his game, his ball handling, his defense. @Seth Curry is a terrific. – 2:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source confirmed @Adrian Wojnarowski tweet, that Sixers guard Isaiah Joe had entered health and safety protocols and the entire team is being tested for Covid-19 out of precaution before tonight’s game vs. the Detroit Pistons. – 2:25 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
In our latest piece, @dakota_schmidt breaks down the games of Petr Cornelie (@Petr_Cornelie), McKinnley Wright (@McKinley Wright), Matt Lewis, DeJon Jarreau (@LaDeeky), Jamorko Pickett (@JamorkoP1), and Dru Smith. ridiculousupside.com/2021/11/3/2276… – 2:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia’s Isaiah Joe has entered health and safety protocols and Sixers are now testing the entire team for Covid-19 out of precaution ahead of game vs. Detroit tonight, source tells ESPN. – 1:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have recalled Isaiah Livers, Luka Garza and Saben Lee from @MotorCityCruise. – 1:27 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has recalled Isaiah Livers, Luka Garza and Saben Lee from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 1:26 PM