Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz (6-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday November 4, 2021
Utah Jazz 15, Atlanta Hawks 16 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 16-15 over the Jazz at the end of the first quarter.
Hunter: 6 points, 3/5 FG
Collins: 6 points, 2/2 FG
Young: 1/7 FG
Hawks shot 29 percent in the quarter, Jazz shot 25 percent and had 7 turnovers. – 8:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Absolutely remarkably, the Jazz are down only 1 after that quarter, 16-15. I’d recommend lighting the tape of it on fire, though. – 8:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are somehow down by one point after scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Ok. – 8:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Joc Pederson, pearls and all, is courtside for Hawks-Jazz along with a few teammates. – 8:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kind of a Catch-22 for Quin Snyder with the Trent Forrest/Jared Butler minutes right now.
Forrest runs the offense and plays defense, but he’s a non-threat to score and that’s what the Jazz need.
Butler doesn’t have a grasp of the offense, and fouls too often, but might score – 8:01 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Hawks have hit on just 3 of their last 15 shots. Keeping the Jazz in the game. – 7:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz are 0 for 8 with 3 turnovers since Mike Conley left the game.
Hawks 16 Jazz 9
Jazz fortunate to be within 7 and if you are Atlanta you have to wonder why you are not up by more – 7:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is in contention for the ugliest offensive quarter in Jazz history.
3-15 from the floor.
1-8 from three.
6 turnovers. – 7:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Hawks 16-9 – 7:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Four steals already for the Hawks, who lead the Jazz 16-9 with 1:26 left in the first quarter.
Six turnovers for the Jazz. – 7:57 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Should I try to force a Trent Forrest-Tr(a)ee Young pun here? – 7:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jordan Clarkson, misser of 17 straight 3s, just pulled one down from the corner and dribbled into a turnover instead. Scuffling start here for both sides. – 7:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A very early Trent Forrest sighting. Looks like he’s on Trae duty. – 7:52 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah tonight: Rollie Worster, David Jenkins, Marco Anthony, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson.
Same lineup as the secret scrimmage vs. Wyoming.
That’s 60% new dudes, but those five have 325 career games between them. – 7:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest gets the chance tonight before Jared Butler. My guess? Better defense on Trae. – 7:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has 900 for his career. – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest, Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside in for the Jazz – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:49 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Hawks 9-5….. – 7:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tonight’s Jazz/Hawks national anthem was played by a fiddler — he broke one of the strings on his bow during the performance, and still killed it. Georgia is great. – 7:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike · Joe · Royce · Bojan · Rudy
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/z5w1pXD7wB – 7:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have their regular starters.
Sharife Cooper is their inactive player (along with Okongwu). – 7:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start the usual group: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Jazz. – 7:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins are available to play tonight vs. Utah. – 6:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game vs. Utah:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is available.
John Collins (left foot strain) is available. – 6:40 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
We now interrupt the Utah football team’s march to Las Vegas to do a little basketball’ing. pic.twitter.com/MaUzcJbm18 – 6:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Updated injury report from Utah: Donovan Mitchell is out tonight against Atlanta with a right ankle sprain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
In addition to Mitchell being out, Jared Butler, Hassan Whiteside and Royce O’Neale are all available. Rudy Gay remains out – 6:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight against the Atlanta Hawks with an ankle sprain – 6:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says Hawks must do a better job of controlling the ball:
“There were a lot of breakdowns (vs. Nets) in terms of keeping the ball in front. Whenever the ball breaks the defense down & you have to consistently send help over, you give up what we gave up last night.” – 6:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Royce O’Neale, Hassan Whiteside and Jared Butler are all available to play – 6:04 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Utah Jazz tonight. Right ankle sprain – 6:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell will be out tonight due to a right ankle sprain. Royce O’Neale will be available. – 6:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and John Collins (left foot strain) will be game-time decisions, Nate McMillan says. – 5:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins are game-time decisions, Nate McMillian says. – 5:50 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins are both game-time decisions, per Nate McMillan. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is now listed as questionable on the Hawks injury report. – 5:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks now say that Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable for tonight vs. Utah. – 5:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks today recalled forward Jalen Johnson from the College Park Skyhawks, while two-way players and guards Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays have been transferred to the Hawks. – 4:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hopping on @thehalftimeapp to talk Hawks with @Jake Fischer now! 🥳 – 4:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In the 𝐀 📍
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @AttsportsnetRM
📻 @zonesportsnet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/bgARAy3TcY – 2:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game vs. the Jazz:
John Collins (left foot strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 1:49 PM
