Isaiah Joe enters COVID-19 protocol, entire Sixers team now being tested

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Isaiah Joe entered the #NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, prompting the #Sixers to test their entire team inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:36 PM
Isaiah Joe entered the #NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, prompting the #Sixers to test their entire team inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski that Isaiah Joe has entered health and safety protocols and Sixers are testing the entire team for COVID-19.
They had only 11 players active last night. Also, Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness. – 2:49 PM
Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski that Isaiah Joe has entered health and safety protocols and Sixers are testing the entire team for COVID-19.
They had only 11 players active last night. Also, Furkan Korkmaz is listed as questionable with right wrist soreness. – 2:49 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sixers’ Isaiah Joe enters health-and-safety protocol, team to be tested before tonight Pistons game
sportando.basketball/en/sixers-isai… – 2:42 PM
Sixers’ Isaiah Joe enters health-and-safety protocol, team to be tested before tonight Pistons game
sportando.basketball/en/sixers-isai… – 2:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source confirmed @Adrian Wojnarowski tweet, that Sixers guard Isaiah Joe had entered health and safety protocols and the entire team is being tested for Covid-19 out of precaution before tonight’s game vs. the Detroit Pistons. – 2:25 PM
A source confirmed @Adrian Wojnarowski tweet, that Sixers guard Isaiah Joe had entered health and safety protocols and the entire team is being tested for Covid-19 out of precaution before tonight’s game vs. the Detroit Pistons. – 2:25 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Philadelphia’s Isaiah Joe has entered health and safety protocols and Sixers are now testing the entire team for Covid-19 out of precaution ahead of game vs. Detroit tonight, source tells ESPN. – 1:57 PM
Philadelphia’s Isaiah Joe has entered health and safety protocols and Sixers are now testing the entire team for Covid-19 out of precaution ahead of game vs. Detroit tonight, source tells ESPN. – 1:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
First quarter run for Isaiah Joe tonight! Out there now:
Milton / Joe / Thybulle / Niang / Drummond – 7:28 PM
First quarter run for Isaiah Joe tonight! Out there now:
Milton / Joe / Thybulle / Niang / Drummond – 7:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed both getting opportunities early tonight, as they prepare to check in at the end of Q1. – 7:30 PM
Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed both getting opportunities early tonight, as they prepare to check in at the end of Q1. – 7:30 PM
More on this storyline
Aaron Rose: Khem Birch says he thinks he’s 100% recovered from COVID now -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 4, 2021
Yaron Weitzman: Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / November 3, 2021