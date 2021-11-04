Karl-Anthony Towns denies liking #FreeKAT tweet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on his Twitter being hacked, liking a “#FreeKAT” tweet: pic.twitter.com/t77e2bBiXi – 3:38 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on his Twitter being hacked, liking a “#FreeKAT” tweet: pic.twitter.com/t77e2bBiXi – 3:38 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Karl-Anthony Towns has just cracked the Top 250 list in three-pointers replacing… Larry Bird. – 1:45 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns has just cracked the Top 250 list in three-pointers replacing… Larry Bird. – 1:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves start to the season:
“We’re 3-4 in the season. I’d be remiss to say I think we should be about 6-1, 7-0.” – 11:19 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves start to the season:
“We’re 3-4 in the season. I’d be remiss to say I think we should be about 6-1, 7-0.” – 11:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Karl-Anthony Towns: “We’re on a three-game slide right now in the NBA. If I know one thing about slides here in Minnesota, it could go from three to 18 to 19, 20 really quick,” – 11:16 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns: “We’re on a three-game slide right now in the NBA. If I know one thing about slides here in Minnesota, it could go from three to 18 to 19, 20 really quick,” – 11:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on the one thing he would want to change from tonight:
“Slumps don’t last forever. The one thing we can control is our defense.” – 10:55 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on the one thing he would want to change from tonight:
“Slumps don’t last forever. The one thing we can control is our defense.” – 10:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Timberwolves best players play wayyyy more minutes this year.
19 and 18 first half minutes for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns here tonight.
Last season, pre-Finch, the game total minute cap was like 31. – 9:03 PM
The Timberwolves best players play wayyyy more minutes this year.
19 and 18 first half minutes for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns here tonight.
Last season, pre-Finch, the game total minute cap was like 31. – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
There are these bursts of time where Anthony Edwards is clearly the Wolves best player — and Karl-Anthony Towns is having an awesome year – 8:45 PM
There are these bursts of time where Anthony Edwards is clearly the Wolves best player — and Karl-Anthony Towns is having an awesome year – 8:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jackson off to a hot start with Clippers up 27-23 at the end of the first quarter; he and Karl-Anthony Towns (5 points, 5 rebounds) played entire first quarter.
Non-Jackson Clippers made only 5/15 FGs, 1/8 3s. Both teams with 6 turnovers. Clippers are outrebounding Minnesota too – 8:37 PM
Jackson off to a hot start with Clippers up 27-23 at the end of the first quarter; he and Karl-Anthony Towns (5 points, 5 rebounds) played entire first quarter.
Non-Jackson Clippers made only 5/15 FGs, 1/8 3s. Both teams with 6 turnovers. Clippers are outrebounding Minnesota too – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch starting:
Patrick Beverley
Josh Okogie
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns – 8:08 PM
Finch starting:
Patrick Beverley
Josh Okogie
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns – 8:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight at Minny:
Clips
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
T’Wolves
Josh Okogie
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Edwards
Patrick Beverley – 7:34 PM
Tonight at Minny:
Clips
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
T’Wolves
Josh Okogie
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Edwards
Patrick Beverley – 7:34 PM
More on this storyline
Karl-Anthony Towns: Just changed my password. We solid on here now -via Twitter @KarlTowns / November 4, 2021
Christopher Hine: Karl-Anthony Towns said he was asleep when the #freekat like happened on his twitter feed. Said his agent showed him and they took care of it. -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / November 4, 2021
Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns says only three people have his Twitter password — and that none of them hit the like, so someone hacked him -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 4, 2021