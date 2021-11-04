USA Today Sports

LeBron James out at least one week with abdominal strain

November 4, 2021

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers star LeBron James out at least a week to abdominal strain
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-star…3:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Quick thoughts on LeBron James being out for a week for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/news/lakers-le…3:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: LeBron James out at least a week with abdominal injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/04/rep…3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron is out tonight vs the Thunder.
LeBron also missed the last game against the Thunder.
Hmmm… I wonder why: pic.twitter.com/6QnlW84IOG3:14 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with an abdominal strain. pic.twitter.com/HJlGNQCvUC2:46 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:
– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)
– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable
– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable – 2:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is officially OUT for tonight’s game. Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/IfmQov1A2q2:22 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against OKC with an abdominal strain, per the team. – 2:20 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with rectus abdominis strain, Lakers said.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington upgraded to probable for Lakers vs OKC at Staples – 2:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LeBron James is officially OUT tonight vs the Thunder. – 2:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with a rectus abdominis strain, per the Lakers. – 2:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say LeBron James is OUT tonight with a rectus abdominis strain.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington are PROBABLE tonight against OKC. – 2:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lengthy injury report for the Lakers and Thunder tomorrow. LeBron James and Lu Dort are both questionable. pic.twitter.com/8UpUu0DtHj9:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant this season:
28.3 PPG (most since OKC)
8.6 RPG (career-high)
5.3 APG
59.2 FG% (career-high)
If that keeps up, he would join LeBron (2x) as the only non-bigs to average 25 PPG on 55% shooting in the last 35 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllU9:56 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Serious thoughts of leaving Portland, a meeting with LeBron in LA, the quick connection with new head coach Chauncey Billups and more.
@Chris Haynes takes you inside Damian Lillard’s most uncertain offseason.
➡️ https://t.co/TNlhO98QAP pic.twitter.com/XEcC1TtFkM6:59 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t like players leaking who recruited them, let alone speaking on the record about it.
That said, we’ve now heard about the LeBron/AD meetings with both Lillard and Russ, and I demand to know who else they speed-dated this offseason. Was Buddy present at the rose ceremony? – 4:33 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Inside Damian Lillard’s most uncertain offseason, inside his private meeting with LeBron James in Los Angeles, and how ultimately the decision was made to keep Dame Time in Portland. sports.yahoo.com/amid-chaotic-o…4:03 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 4, 2021
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against OKC: — Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable. — LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable. — Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 3, 2021

