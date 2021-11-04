LeBron James out at least one week with abdominal strain

Jovan Buha: LeBron James has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Thunder with a rectus abdominis strain, per the Lakers.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers star LeBron James out at least a week to abdominal strain
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-star… – 3:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron is out tonight vs the Thunder.
LeBron also missed the last game against the Thunder.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:
– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)
– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with rectus abdominis strain, Lakers said.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lengthy injury report for the Lakers and Thunder tomorrow. LeBron James and Lu Dort are both questionable. pic.twitter.com/8UpUu0DtHj – 9:58 PM
Lengthy injury report for the Lakers and Thunder tomorrow. LeBron James and Lu Dort are both questionable. pic.twitter.com/8UpUu0DtHj – 9:58 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 4, 2021
Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against OKC: — Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable. — LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable. — Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 3, 2021