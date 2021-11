Michael Malone: 'Every time Nikola Jokic comes out, everything falls apart'

Still, Jokic was sensational. He finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, carrying to the Nuggets to the brink of a road victory. “I told our guys just now, Nikola’s not a good player, (he’s) a great player,” Malone said. “But every time he comes out, everything just falls apart. It’s every night. I went to him in the fourth quarter, I called his name, and he looked at me, kind of like, ‘Already?’ And I feel for him. … Nikola’s gonna be worn down by Christmas at this rate.”Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post