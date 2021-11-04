Michael Malone: 'Every time Nikola Jokic comes out, everything falls apart'

Still, Jokic was sensational. He finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds, carrying to the Nuggets to the brink of a road victory. “I told our guys just now, Nikola’s not a good player, (he’s) a great player,” Malone said. “But every time he comes out, everything just falls apart. It’s every night. I went to him in the fourth quarter, I called his name, and he looked at me, kind of like, ‘Already?’ And I feel for him. … Nikola’s gonna be worn down by Christmas at this rate.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Every single player on the Nuggets roster has a positive net rating with Jokic on the court.
When Jokic is off the court, Denver is absolutley abysmal:
88.9 offensive rating
110.3 defensive rating
-21.4 net rating. – 12:55 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “They look to me as a leader. I need to be much better…It’s not them to blame. It’s me, then everybody else. It’s not one guy. You cannot say bench. You cannot say starters. You cannot say coach. It’s all collectively. It’s me first then the rest of the group.” pic.twitter.com/2Zs2TF2wBW – 12:10 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic told Michael Malone he got hit on the arm on his final shot tonight. “I will live with Nikola taking that shot regardless of the result 1,000 times out of 1,000,” Malone said. “You’ve got the MVP taking a shot that is definitely in his wheelhouse.” – 10:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “Every time (Nikola Jokic) comes out, everything just falls apart. It’s every night. I went to him in the fourth quarter and I called his name. He looked at me kind of like, ‘Already?’ And I feel for him…Nikola’s going to be worn down by Christmas at this rate.” – 10:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone is once again discussing the runs the bench is giving up when Jokic is not on the floor. To say this is a recurring theme would be a massive understatement. Denver cannot survive without Jokic on the floor right now. – 10:33 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets get the look that they want and go through the MVP of the league but cannot close it out as the chip shot falls short.
Jokic finishes with 34 points & 11 rebounds.
Nuggets fall 108-106 to Memphis. – 10:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Outstanding defense by Jaren Jackson on Nikola Jokic’s last second attempt with no double team help. Got enough of a contest to bother his fadeaway in the lane which came up short. – 10:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the stop on Jokic and the Grizzlies win. A streamer just hit me in the head. – 10:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JAREN JACKSON JUST STOPPED NIKOLA JOKIC AT THE BUZZER LET’S GO – 10:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Logo Jokic after the offense got stagnant.
That 3-pointer cuts the deficit and came at a time that the Nuggets were losing momentum.
Denver trails 97-94 with 6:33 left in the game. – 10:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It was a fall on Jaren but he was quite emphatic after rejecting Jokic’s shot off the glass – 9:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Noticed Nikola Jokic chatting with someone courtside. Looked up, it’s Mike Miller. – 9:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jokic is carving up Memphis now. 18 points and five assists. Nuggets by six. – 9:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets were down by as many as 20 points in the half but thanks to Will Barton taking over with the second unit, MPJ coming on offensively and Jokic starting to look more like himself Denver trails by only 1 at the half.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic knocked knees with Adams (yes, the same knee) but is staying in. He drew a foul on the ensuring possession and made both free throws. – 8:30 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Jokic should get his own custom flavor of Ricola called “Ricola Jokic” #hoopidea – 8:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic was down and grabbing that right knee again. He knocked into Adams’ knee.
Stayed in. Seems to have avoided anything serious. – 8:28 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Steven Adams is not having it this year. Holding his own against Jokic.
Keeping the MVP off of the boards and have to work for everything. – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Nikola Jokic went down and held his knee for a bit, after that bucket, then sprung back up to make the play to the FT line next offensive possession. Glad he seems fine, injuries suck – 8:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
no change in the starting lineups from Monday night.
Grizzlies: Ja – Melton – Bane – Jackson – Adams
Nuggets: Morris – Barton – MPJ – Gordon – Jokic – 7:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
A very fun pregame show going live right now.
✅ Is Nikola Jokic the face of Denver Sports?
✅ Updated NBA Power Rankings
✅ Preview of Nuggets-Grizzlies II
youtube.com/watch?v=ih_6ok… – 7:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame show for Nuggets/Grizzlies II goes live in 5 minutes
Why Nikola Jokic is the face of Denver sports — and it’s not close
youtube.com/watch?v=ih_6ok… – 7:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some interesting 4th quarter stats this season:
– Herro is 20th in total scoring, which ranks in front of guys like KD, Curry, Jokic, Doncic, etc
And yes, stats like that can be jumbled up by situation
– Bam is 2nd in FTA and FTM per game so far, which is very promising – 5:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This season,
RJ Barrett is shooting:
77.8% at the rim
and
54.5% on corner 3-point attempts
Barrett is the only two qualified players in the NBA shooting:
above 75% in the restricted area AND above 40% from 3-point range.
The other is Nikola Jokic. – 4:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone talked Jokic in detail, but Malone had that type of conversation with multiple Nuggets players, putting his arm around the guy, checking in. I saw him do it with Will Barton.
“Letting guys know you care about them…you’re a part of this family. Everybody matters.” – 11:54 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone had a long conversation with Nikola Jokic after the Nuggets practice yesterday. Malone said he worries about Jokic. “We’re only 7 games in and sometimes I look at him and feel like he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders.” – 11:28 AM
