Monty Williams speaks out on Robert Sarver allegations

Mark Medina: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams on the Robert Sarver allegations: “These allegations are sensitive. That’s an understatement. At the same time, there are things that are not clear yet.” Williams added the specifics of the story predates his time with the Suns
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here’s what Suns head coach Monty Williams had to say about ESPN’s report before tonight’s game: arizonasports.com/story/2880056/… – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams emphasized letting the NBA investigation play out before he could make any definitive statements.
This was his response when I asked him how he approaches that mentally with his team when that process could take a while to unfold: pic.twitter.com/IRi31hLWtw – 9:06 PM
Monty Williams emphasized letting the NBA investigation play out before he could make any definitive statements.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams believes the players will “rally around each other” as allegations directed at #Suns team owner Robert Sarver are swirling. pic.twitter.com/wQYplHEGod – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams also said he’s ok with players being uneasy about playing, but said they are good with playing to his knowledge. #Suns – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If any of that stuff happened while I was here, I wouldn’t be in this seat.” Monty Williams addressing Robert Sarver allegations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xYCrm51IvR – 8:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Suns coach Monty Williams: “My reaction is it’s a lot to process.” pic.twitter.com/aMRkNZ101o – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Monty Williams said he has not spoken to Robert Sarver since the report came out and no players have expressed hesitation about playing. – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t.
He also said he’s OK with players being uneasy about playing. #Suns – 8:26 PM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (leg) will play, Cameron Payne (hip) won’t.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Andre Ayton will play tonight for the Suns. Cam Payne is out, per Monty Williams. – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s my job and I have to do.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on taking questions from media about the Robert Sarver allegations. – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton will play tonight, Cam Payne is still out – 8:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on if he plans to talk to former Suns coach Earl Watson: “I’m not going to talk to Earl. That stuff happened before I was here. That doesn’t mean it’s not serious. But I’m going to wait until the investigation takes place and then we’ll know more.” – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Main thing Monty Williams emphasized is that the facts aren’t clear yet and there are 2 sides to the story. Still processing. He’s aware of the NBA’s investigation and they will see what comes of it from there. He has not spoken with Sarver since the story came out this morning. – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams admitted this is one of those days he doesn’t want to be here answering questions, but he will continue to be show up as the NBA’s investigation continues, answering our questions and trying to be at his best for the group of guys he’s tasked with leading – 8:24 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Monty Williams: For me, I have to do my job. Todays a day that I really don’t want to do this, but I have to. This affects a lot of people. I have a group in there that expects me to be my best. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams is understanding of the sensitivity of the Robert Sarver situation, but he also wants the facts to be clearer.
Williams has he talked to Sarver before the story came out, but hasn’t talked to Sarver since.
Said Sarver played a role in him taking the job. #Suns – 8:22 PM
Monty Williams is understanding of the sensitivity of the Robert Sarver situation, but he also wants the facts to be clearer.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on the Robert Sarver allegations: “It’s still hard for me to process and come to a conclusion.” – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns coach Monty Williams on the ESPN report this morning alleging racist and misogynistic behavior by Suns owner Robert Sarver pic.twitter.com/C6o3MRpv6E – 8:21 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Monty Williams says he hasn’t spoken to Robert Sarver since the story came out this morning. – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns coach Monty Williams on the ESPN report this morning alleging racist and misogynistic behavior by Suns owner Robert Sarver pic.twitter.com/E0kKla2BPx – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Suns coach Monty Williams on the ESPN report this morning alleging racist and misogynistic behavior by Suns owner Robert Sarver pic.twitter.com/2Q64gt9sqt – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Sarver story: pic.twitter.com/YKkjoxaSIq – 8:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said his reaction to the ESPN report is that it is a lot of process. He finds all of the allegations serious and sensitive. Said if any of that stuff happened when he was here he wouldn’t be in his current seat. – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philly’s Doc Rivers, who found himself coaching a team in a similar position to Phoenix in 2014 with the Clippers, when asked tonight if he has advice for the Suns’ Monty Williams:
“Monty’s my best friend in the NBA,” Rivers said.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:53 PM
Philly’s Doc Rivers, who found himself coaching a team in a similar position to Phoenix in 2014 with the Clippers, when asked tonight if he has advice for the Suns’ Monty Williams:
More on this storyline
Salman Ali: Stephen Silas on Suns report: “I’m kind of like everyone else. I’m on the outside looking in… We just happen to be in Phoenix on this day.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / November 4, 2021
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said the Suns’ locker room is strong. Said they have a ton of leaders in their locker room. He does not tell them what to say. Monty said it takes courage for those to come forward but also emphasized there are 2 sides. What happened in LA with Sterling was clear. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 4, 2021
Mark Medina: Suns coach Monty Williams on Chris Paul: “Chris and I talk a lot. Where I might be amiss, he’ll help me and vice versa. In this situation, we’ll rally around each other and hoop. That’s what we do. At the same time, these are uncomfortable situations.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 4, 2021