Richaun Holmes fined by NBA

JD Shaw: Kings big man Richaun Holmes has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, NBA says.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
This was the moment that earned Richaun Holmes his second technical last night. nba.com/watch/video/ne… – 7:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings forward-center Richaun Holmes has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for throwing his headband into the stands. – 7:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings center Richaun Holmes has been fined $15,000 for chucking his headband into the stands last night. pic.twitter.com/CvIVLQueMZ – 7:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kings’ Richaun Holmes gets ejected for arguing call, throwing headband into stands (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/04/kin… – 7:32 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
All of Harrison Barnes’ 13 points in the 3rd quarter came after Richaun Holmes was ejected. – 11:48 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tristan Thompson about to see his first action tonight for the Kings with the loss of Richaun Holmes – 11:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes looked like he knew he had the first technical and was pissed coming back to the Kings bench. He had no idea he was slapped with a second one. – 11:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Richaun Holmes just got tossed for arguing that call. Two techs after picking up that last foul. – 11:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes was tossed after his fourth foul – two quick T’s on the Kings starting center. Kings crowd erupts in anger and chanting toward the officials. – 11:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Richaun Holmes just got ejected after picking up his 4th foul. Wow.
That’s a big loss for Sacramento. Gonna be mostly on Alex Len to slow down Valanciunas. – 11:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings carry a 56-52 lead over the Pelicans into the half. A 34-18 points in the paint advantage and only 2 turnovers in the half for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes with 12 points & 6 boards. New Orleans gets 14 points from Devontae’ Graham. – 11:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings take a 56-52 lead into the halftime break. Richaun Holmes has 12 points. Harrison Barnes has 10. Devonte’ Graham has 14 for the Pelicans. – 11:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings will keep same starters vs. pelicans
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pelicans
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 11/3:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
