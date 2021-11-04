USA Today Sports

Wayne Ellington available for season debut

Wayne Ellington available for season debut

Wayne Ellington available for season debut

November 4, 2021

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Wayne Ellington will make his debut tonight. Vogel joked Ellington will play all 48 minutes or 53 if there’s OT. In reality, limited minutes – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Bradley will start in LeBron’s absence, alongside Westbrook, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Meanwhile, Wayne Ellington will see minutes off the bench tonight. Rajon Rondo will also see some action, with playmaking more of a need sans LeBron. – 8:54 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wayne Ellington will play tonight, Vogel adds. – 8:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Wayne Ellington is available for Lakers tonight. – 8:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Wayne Ellington is making his debut tonight, per Frank Vogel. – 8:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington will play tonight. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury updates for tonight vs. OKC:
– LeBron is out (Rectus Abdominis strain)
– Dwight Howard (neck) is probable
– Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is probable – 2:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron is officially OUT for tonight’s game. Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/IfmQov1A2q2:22 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James out tonight with rectus abdominis strain, Lakers said.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington upgraded to probable for Lakers vs OKC at Staples – 2:19 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say LeBron James is OUT tonight with a rectus abdominis strain.
Dwight Howard and Wayne Ellington are PROBABLE tonight against OKC. – 2:17 PM

Jovan Buha: The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against OKC: — Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are probable. This is the first time Ellington has been listed as probable. — LeBron James and Dwight Howard are questionable. — Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 3, 2021

