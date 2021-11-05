Bones Hyland on new Wilson basketball: At first it's terrible

Harrison Wind: Bones Hyland on the new Wilson basketball: “It feels like ashy, brand new. It’s hard to get broken in. Once they’re broken in though they do feel like the Spalding ball. At first it’s terrible, I ain’t gonna lie. When it’s broken in though it feels good.”
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland said today he feels bad for Jokić, because “he’s putting so much on himself.”
Bones said “I know what I can offer to help him.” Said that’s going to come with more reps, as well as where the team can help him out. – 4:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Among the 21 rookies with at least 50 minutes played this season, Bones Hyland ranks:
1st in PER
1st in WS/48
1st in BPM
5th in USG%
7th in TS%
2nd in AST%
2nd in STL% – 3:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Bones how much he’s putting on his shoulders when it comes to second unit production with the Nuggets:
“Trying to take that all on my shoulders because I know what I can do with the scoring ability I have. But also get in there and create a different type of flow.” – 2:42 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone today at practice officially said Bones Hyland is “in the rotation” now. He also said Bones can get into the paint whenever he wants.
“I love the amount of pressure he puts on the opposing defense.” – 2:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland on the new Wilson basketball: “It feels like ashy, brand new. It’s hard to get broken in. Once they’re broken in though they do feel like the Spalding ball. At first it’s terrible, I ain’t gonna lie. When it’s broken in though it feels good.” – 2:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Bones:
“He’s in the rotation now.”
Went on to complement Bones’ ability to get to the paint, as well as his length and discipline on the defensive end. – 2:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone’s obscure reference of the day: Ray Guy.
Said Bones Hyland’s shot sometimes looks like a Ray Guy punt. Hangs in the air for 4 seconds. – 2:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
One play in Memphis Wednesday night underscored why the Nuggets’ second unit needs Bones Hyland.
Now the only question is how quickly does the rookie become Denver’s unquestioned 6th man?
thednvr.com/bones-hyland-i… – 12:16 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Wed
Davion Mitchell, 12 pts, 2 reb, 8 ast
Evan Mobley, 11 pts, 11 reb, 1 blk
Ziaire Williams, 11 pts, 2 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk, 3-7 3P
Chris Duarte, 10 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl
Bones Hyland, 9 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl – 12:55 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets bench was outscored 34 to 17 tonight.
Bones had 9 points on 8 shots. Also had 3 assists.
Rest of the bench had 8 points on 4/13 shooting, no made threes between them. – 10:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland led the Nuggets’ bench in minutes tonight (21). His nine points were also more than the rest of Denver’s second unit combined. He was the Nuggets’ 6th man tonight — how quickly does he move into that as his full-time role? – 10:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland has his first career dunk and follows it up with another. He and the second unit has played well in this game.
Denver opens it up with their biggest lead of the night and the rookie has played well. – 9:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Will Barton has 11 points and has been the Nuggets best player on both ends of the floor so far. Most explosive he’s looked in years.
Bones Hyland has provided a spark and those two given the Nuggets some life. – 8:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland entered just before the 7 minute mark of the 1st quarter and has been on attack mode from the jump. His drive and dish leading to a foul was a great look. – 8:26 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey on link between new basketballs and lower 3-point shooting: “I know the league is looking into it and researching it. Any time you change equipment like that, there are things that guys have to get used to.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 2, 2021
For the first time in more than 30 years, NBA players will have a different ball in their hands as displayed at this year’s NBA combine and in arenas in Las Vegas, Sacramento,and Salt Lake City. The league ended its partnership with Spalding as the official basketball maker after the NBA Finals. Summer League players and NBA rookies who endured the draft process are the first to use the new Wilson basketball. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 14, 2021
Some players will peep the differences in a basketball’s texture with their eyes closed while others would hoop with a rock. Sixers guard Isaiah Joe is more of the former. “To me it kind of has a little bit of a harder feel,” Joe told The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “We’re still trying to break them in a little bit more, but they don’t stick quite like the Spalding ball once they get sweaty, so that’s just the biggest adjustment.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 14, 2021