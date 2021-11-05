Devin Booker on Earl Watson: 'That's my guy'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Devin Booker: In my seven years that I’ve been here, I haven’t noticed that
Devin Booker: In my seven years that I’ve been here, I haven’t noticed that
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul, Devin Booker talk Robert Sarver, allegations, NBA investigation (w/videos) #Suns #NBA75 https://t.co/witPpyGifw via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/0raBlCX3bB – 2:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact — This season Russell Westbrook is shooting:
Better than Steph, Booker, Spida and Fox on overall FG%.
Fun fact — This season Russell Westbrook is shooting:
Better than Steph, Booker, Spida and Fox on overall FG%.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul talked about staying focused and locked in amid Robert Sarver situation and Devin Booker said Monty Williams is “perfect person” to help #Suns navigate through this. pic.twitter.com/jCaZlWwxoj – 1:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I wasn’t aware of the situation and in my 7 years that I’ve been here, I haven’t noticed that but that doesn’t make me insensitive to the subject.” Devin Booker on alleged argument between Earl Watson and Robert Sarver and Sarver using N-Word in relation to Draymond Green. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LM8f9kERE6 – 1:21 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Devin Booker when asked if he overheard Sarver say a racist word in a game against Green, as reported in the ESPN story. “No, I did not. I wasn’t aware of the situation. In my 7 years I’ve been here, I haven’t noticed that. But that doesn’t make me insensitive to the subject.” – 1:16 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul: “I think right now, like Book said, we’re not insensitive to everything that was said or whatnot, but we don’t know all the details. So the NBA will do its investigation, and in that time, all of us on our team will continue to play and do what we do.” – 1:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on having a coach like Monty Williams through an ordeal like this: “The perfect person, man. I heard his quotes pregame…you can feel everything he says, and we’re sticking behind him.” – 1:02 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Does Devin Booker consider former Suns coach Earl Watson credible?
Does Devin Booker consider former Suns coach Earl Watson credible?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker and Chris Paul emphasized waiting for more information to come out first, but when asked if he believes Earl Watson is a credible source, Book said, “Yeah, that’s my guy.” – 1:01 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Devin Booker on if he thinks Earl Watson is credible: “Yeah, that’s my guy.” – 1:00 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said the NBA will do their due diligence with the investigation and he is looking forward to that producing some facts. Said he is not insensitive to the situation. – 1:00 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 123, HOU 111
Booker: 27-9-5, 8-18 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb
Shamet: 19 Pts, 4-8 3P
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-11 FG
Final: PHX 123, HOU 111
Booker: 27-9-5, 8-18 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb
Shamet: 19 Pts, 4-8 3P
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-11 FG
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker found Mikal Bridges in transition once again, then pointed at him with his head ducked like, “I see you.”
Devin Booker found Mikal Bridges in transition once again, then pointed at him with his head ducked like, “I see you.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker could find Mikal Bridges in transition through a blizzard – 12:14 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 93, HOU 86
Booker: 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-17 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb
Shamet: 13 Pts, 3-5 FG
Wood: 15 Pts, 13 Reb
End of 3Q: PHX 93, HOU 86
Booker: 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-17 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb
Shamet: 13 Pts, 3-5 FG
Wood: 15 Pts, 13 Reb
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much better night from Devin Booker: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7-16 FG, 3-6 3P
Much better night from Devin Booker: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7-16 FG, 3-6 3P
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 off turnover.
#Suns up six. Timeout Rockets with 1:28 left in third
Booker 3 off turnover.
#Suns up six. Timeout Rockets with 1:28 left in third
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker rejects rookie Jalen Green on one end at the rim, then comes back down the other end hits 3.
Crowd goes crazy.
#Suns down one, 76-75, Timeout Rockets with 5:02 left in the third.
Booker rejects rookie Jalen Green on one end at the rim, then comes back down the other end hits 3.
Crowd goes crazy.
#Suns down one, 76-75, Timeout Rockets with 5:02 left in the third.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker provides a much needed spark with some weak side rim protection and block of Green at the rim before hitting a 3PUJIT. Suns back within 1 – 11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker just welcomed Jalen Green to the association.
Devin Booker just welcomed Jalen Green to the association.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: HOU 61, PHX 56
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-6 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-10 FG
Shamet: 11 Pts, 5-5 FT
Halftime: HOU 61, PHX 56
Bridges: 12 Pts, 5-6 FG
Booker: 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-10 FG
Shamet: 11 Pts, 5-5 FT
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just a great defensive possession for Tate on CP3, who has been doing that sort of thing. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… Suns had missed seven straight shots before a Booker jumper. – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, HOU 30
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
End of 1Q: PHX 36, HOU 30
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker to Mikal Bridges in transition never gets old
Devin Booker to Mikal Bridges in transition never gets old
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on if he plans to talk to former Suns coach Earl Watson: “I’m not going to talk to Earl. That stuff happened before I was here. That doesn’t mean it’s not serious. But I’m going to wait until the investigation takes place and then we’ll know more.” – 8:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As a scholar of NBA-related press releases I believe “fulsomely” is a new word in the canon from Earl Watson. – 6:28 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from Raptors assistant coach Earl Watson re: Suns, Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/gzyfuxyxrz – 6:11 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Statement from Raptors assistant (and former Suns head coach) Earl Watson on the ESPN report regarding Robert Sarver: pic.twitter.com/FbfsHRalL3 – 6:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Earl Watson, former Suns head coach and now Raptors assistant, on today’s story from @Baxter Holmes about the Suns: pic.twitter.com/X8Uj3sSUvl – 6:10 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Earl Watson releases a statement through the Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/ggYB219taw – 6:10 PM
Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz
Is the book Fire and Blood the equivalent of the show House of the Dragon? – 4:15 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
My work is completed on my book after a year and a half of reflection on a wonderful ride through sports at all levels. It is now in the capable hands of the publisher. target.com/p/bingo-by-ral… – 1:48 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In 2018, I sat with Earl Watson and he revealed the ultimatum he was given to keep his job with the Phoenix Suns. @Baxter Holmes goes into great detail on that situation and the toxic, racist work environment created by owner Robert Sarver. https://t.co/EMkuic0a5w pic.twitter.com/gC29jFZYPI – 12:47 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
This Q&A with Scottie Pippen is … something.
This Q&A with Scottie Pippen is … something.
“As someone who is the caretaker of a program, I find all these things that are being said serious in nature,” Williams said Thursday before the Suns’ 123-111 win over the Houston Rockets. “It takes courage to come out and express yourself. But at the same time, I’m aware there are two sides to this equation. … We still have to wait to see how clear the facts can appear.” -via ESPN / November 5, 2021
Williams is in his third year as coach of the team. He pointed out that all of the allegations in the story took place before he came to the franchise in 2019. “If any of that stuff happened while I was here, I wouldn’t be in this seat,” Williams said. “The league is doing an investigation, and we’ll know more obviously once that is settled.” -via ESPN / November 5, 2021
Williams said he had spoken with team captain and leader Chris Paul about the matter. “As far as Chris is concerned, I think he probably feels the same way. I can’t speak for him,” Williams said. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021