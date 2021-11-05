Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets (5-3) play against the Detroit Pistons (7-7) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 39, Detroit Pistons 39 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets and #Pistons tied at 39-all at the half. Brooklyn scored a total of 11 points in the second quarter – their worst period of the season by far – on 3-of-20 shooting. #NBA – 8:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 39, Pistons 39
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (7 PTS, 6 REBS) & the Nets put up only 11 points in the 2nd quarter. Both teams are shooting under 35%, but this may not last. Brooklyn has to get it going offensively, this isn’t typical of them. – 8:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔴 🔴 ⚪ ⚪
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 2 AST / 2 REB
🔺 @Josh Jackson: 7 PTS / 2 REB / 3-6 FG
🔺 @Jerami Grant, @Frank Jackson, @KellyOlynyk, & @Dreamville_33 with 4 PTS each pic.twitter.com/nENEK7nmAL – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets should negotiate with the NBA to play all games against the Pistons in Brooklyn. Must be something in that Detroit water because the Nets just do not play well there lol – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets and Pistons tied at 39. Harris, Harden and KD all with seven. Nets shooting under 33 percent from the field and 3. Not scoring much in the paint or in transition. Detroit not playing much better. – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 39, Nets 39. Stay tuned for Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech next. – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 39, Nets 39. This is a Big Ten basketball game.
Cunningham: 9 points
J. Jackson: 7 points
Olynyk: 4 points, 9 rebounds
Pistons are 15-45 overall and 2-16 from 3. Nets are 13-40 and 5-17 – 8:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden has passed Clyde Drexler for 32nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. If you count ABA players, Harden ranks 37th. pic.twitter.com/GoPxAu57to – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are 2-of-15 from 3 and still beating the Nets. I don’t think that can hold up, but it’s been one hell of an experience this first half. – 8:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sharing is caring 🤝
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/1UWw146YeI – 8:04 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
With this three, @James Harden passed Clyde Drexler to move into 32nd on the all-time scoring list 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/LeQrSN2hxV – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mayor-elect Eric Adams to CNN on whether Kyrie Irving should get vaccinated: “It’s up to Kyrie. That is his determination. I don’t want to dictate for him. It’s his body. He has to make that determination on what he wants to do.” #Nets – 8:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets and #Pistons tied at 37-all with 2:33 left in the first half of an ugly brickfest. Brooklyn is shooting .371, while Detroit is .359 overall and 2-of-13 from deep. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Pistons tied at 37 with 2:33 left in the first half. Last few minutes were pretty meh. Pistons shooting 2-for-13 from 3. If they even doubled that percentage the Nets are probably two possessions or more. Harden is getting to the line a bit. Maybe encouraging? – 8:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Detroit is putting on a defensive masterclass this quarter. Brooklyn hasn’t even cracked double-digits in scoring for the period. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
37-37 with 2:33 left in the first half. Cade Cunningham still leads all scorers with 9 points. He and Stewart both have three fouls. – 7:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cade Cunningham looking a lot more comfortable and aggressive tonight. – 7:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden has OFFICIALLY passed Clyde Drexler at #32 on the all-time scoring list. – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has got to come out with his third foul. He was the catalyst the last three minutes in Detroit taking the lead. – 7:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk subs in for Stewart, who picked up his third foul on what looked like a pretty clean block on Harden. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden is blocked by Isaiah Stewart and needs a minute to get up. He looks okay. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart just tossed Harden’s layup into the front row. They called a SUPER late whistle. LCA is angry. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raise your hand if you had the CoJo-Frank-Bey-Lyles-Stewart lineup doing real damage? They just put in a real good shift. Pistons now lead by three. – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full quotes from Eric Adams on CNN today, where he said NYC will not change the vaccine mandate for Kyrie Irving #Nets
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge’s situation is unique given he suddenly retired in April, deep into the regular season. But if the NBA still had a comeback player of the year award he’d be an early leader to me. – 7:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets on roll since Bruce Brown has started playing more nypost.com/2021/11/05/net… via @nypostsports – 7:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔴 ⚪ ⚪ ⚪
🔺 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 3-6 FG
🔺 @Josh Jackson & @Cory Joseph with 3 PTS each
🔺 @SaddiqBey, @Jerami Grant, @FWJackson15, and @KellyOlynyk on the board with 2 PTS each pic.twitter.com/6gIkPzsti2 – 7:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Pistons 23
Kevin Durant (5 PTS, 5 REBS), Blake Griffin (5 PTS) and the Nets could not capitalize after jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes. Cade Cunningham (9 PTS) played big factor in keeping things close, but they still trail. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Nets 28, Pistons 23. Cade Cunningham with a game-high 9 points. Detroit is 8-of-21 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3. Brooklyn has 53-50-80 splits. Not sure how this is a five-point game lol – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 28-23. Very balanced scoring early. Four Nets with five points. DeAndre’ Bembry has looked good and the Nets have 10 assists on 10 field goals. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Nets 28, Pistons 23
Cunningham: 9 points, 3-6 overall shooting
Olynyk: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Durant has 5 points and 5 assists for Brooklyn – 7:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 Cade goin’ to WORK tonight! 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/qqmlIUeJJf – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash once again rolls with his reserve duo of Bembry and Carter with Durant, Mills and LA. – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mid-game read: Why the Pistons aren’t concerned about Cade Cunningham’s shooting freep.com/story/sports/n… – 7:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq Steals. Saddiq Slams.
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/BO3k8z3kKk – 7:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KD through traffic for @Blake Griffin 🚦 pic.twitter.com/CLYaCYCfYw – 7:29 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Cade Cunningham starts 3-6 from the field vs. Brooklyn. He has 7 points in the 1Q. – 7:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That in-and-out dribble seems to work well for Cade. Beat Durant and made the layup. Cade has seven points – 7:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade just bodied Durant on a drive. He’s got 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting. – 7:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Blake Griffin being booed in Detroit. Am I missing something here or has this place turned into the Apollo? – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Pistons 10-7 with 6:58 left in the first quarter. James Harden has struggled out of the gate. Airballed an uncontested layup and has three turnovers in five minutes. Joe Harris continues to shoot well from deep. – 7:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On CNN, New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams says the city will not be changing its vaccine requirements, effectively closing the door on an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets this season. – 7:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Back-to-back energy-filled first quarters for Detroit. A Saddiq steal and Jerami Grant block on Harden got the loudest cheers tonight, behind the Cade 3. – 7:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chalk this up to “never seen before”: James Harden airballs an uncontested layup. Left it short. Wayyy short – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham hits the wide-open corner 3. One of the loudest cheers I’ve heard in the LCA this season followed right after – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham gets his first non-logo 3 to fall. That’s followed by a Bey steal dunk. Pistons were down 7-0. Now 7-7. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk subs in for Stewart, who picked up two fouls in the first three minutes – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
New NYC Mayor elect Eric Adams on #CNN, when he was asked about #Nets star Kyrie Irving and the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates: “New York is not going to change their rules. It’s up to the #NBA and Kyrie Irving to work something out.” – 7:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mayor-elect Eric Adams on CNN about whether he’ll life the vaccine mandate so Kyrie Irving can play this season: “New York City is not going to change their rule, and again, it’s up to the NBA and Kyrie to come to an understanding on how to keep him on the Nets.” #Nets – 7:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons’ warmups might be the best of the City Edition stuff today. – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Detroit. First time here. I can vouch for the media dining. It backs the hype. First time on a road trip since the country shut down. Nets-Pistons tip in 10. Brooklyn going for four straight wins. Updates to follow. – 6:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at SAC, a few notes on Miles Bridges’ start to this season:
Bridges 32 points at GS on 11/3 gave him his fourth 30pt game this season. He has more games with 30 points this season than he had in the first three seasons of his career (3) #AllFly – 6:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s your weird, random stat of the night: Cade Cunningham will play his fourth NBA game tonight. He’s worn four different jerseys. – 6:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets recall Nic Claxton from Long Island. Nash said pregame his timeline hasn’t changed. – 6:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson will start in place of Killian Hayes tonight. Other four starters are the same — Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 5️⃣ in the (re)mix tonight ⚡
#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/FxbCgbLP5t – 6:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going with a starting lineup of Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden** for the 6th straight game. This lineup is 5-1 and is the lineup that made the most sense in training camp because all 5 players were on the roster last season. – 6:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at Detroit: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. Blake gets to greet Pistons fans quickly. – 6:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jumping on the Pistons Pregame show with @JohnnyKaneTV on @BallySportsDET. I might have on decent attire – 6:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
◽️James Harden
◽️Bruce Brown
◽️Joe Harris
◽️Kevin Durant
◽️Blake Griffin – 6:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We have some legends in the house tonight at Power Hour 👀 🏆
@DiscountTire | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/UtWaXVKtTV – 6:33 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Pistons guard Killian Hayes (Injury/Illness – Left Thumb; Sprain) is inactive tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
My prediction for Pistons starters tonight: Cade, Hami, Saddiq, Jerami and Stew – 6:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Pistons Game:
▪️DeAndre’ Bembry currently holds the best defensive efficiency on the team at 97.7.
▪️Jerami Grant is fresh off of scoring a season-high 27 points against the Sixers.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is on the inactive list. Looks like he’s out tonight – 6:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Young fan was holding a sign by the court that said “rock, paper, scissors and if I win I get about it shoes.” Killian Hayes, coming out for warmups, stopped and played. He lost. Shoes incoming. – 6:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The #Pistons ⚡ Remix ⚡ court has been activated.
@tiktok_us saw it first: https://t.co/l2f2O3bIUy pic.twitter.com/Z3FvqPUjly – 6:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/yuIKeN40As – 5:55 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Add some 🔥🔥🔥 to your wardrobe and grab our @SPORTIQE #Pistons jacket tonight!
🔗: https://t.co/9jC4IFVdnP pic.twitter.com/1ZeyNTCSeQ – 5:48 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash praises the Patty Mills-LaMarcus Aldridge tandem off the bench. He knows their recent success comes from their history with each other. – 5:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash believes Nic Claxton should be back ramping up in about two weeks with the team. – 5:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Livers is trending toward returning mid-November, Dwane Casey said. – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he thinks Isaiah Livers could play mid-November. “Don’t hold me to that.” – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Dwane Casey about the Pistons being last in the league at defending the 3 but top 10 in opponent points in the paint and what needs to change: “Our defense started being very good and we’ve plateaued a little bit…” (1/3) – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes will go through shootaround and see how his thumb feels. Game-time decision – 5:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Opening Night in Greensboro! Join us in wishing GOOD LUCK to the @greensboroswarm! 👏 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HbSRh7SSuM – 5:15 PM
Will Barton @WillTheThrillB5
Happy PTF day lil Adam. I see you soon bro. Love you ⛓🔒. Free my guy! – 5:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
How could we not participate on #NationalJerseyDay?
RT and tag a friend for a chance to win a signed @Josh Jackson jersey!
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/JlqsL82ON5 – 4:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
To celebrate the launch of the remixed 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, we’re giving away four jerseys and four lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Nets game on 11/12, the on-court debut of the new gear! 🔥
Enter here: https://t.co/JQixfNwb75 pic.twitter.com/VNQFcUpgKu – 4:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The @LongIslandNets roster includes Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton), David Duke (Providence), Justin Jackson (Maryland), Bryce Brown (Auburn) and Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine) pic.twitter.com/KT6HbiFNwg – 4:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That hasn’t been my experience with Robert.” Nets coach and former #Suns point guard Steve Nash on Robert Sarver allegations pic.twitter.com/Ic5x6yhLLT – 4:33 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
✈️ Detroit
✈️ Toronto
✈️ Chicago
✈️ Orlando
✈️ New Orleans
✈️ Oklahoma City
What to watch for as we embark on our longest road trip of the season: – 4:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Looking to get our rhythm back in tonight’s matchup vs the Kings! 💪
@sam_perley x #AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/Fwge5ZgFf2 – 3:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Join us in wishing a happy birthday to @Trey Lyles! 🎉🎉
@Cheurlin1788 | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/TC12vEJjrD – 2:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
ICYMI: @SamFarberLive was joined by @Rob Mahoney on the Hornets Hive Cast to discuss his recent feature on LaMelo Ball for the @ringer #AllFly
spreaker.com/user/hornets/h… – 2:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👀⚡️ Remixing our wallpapers today ⚡️👀
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/d90N6soRnC – 2:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Before the Detroit game, your three-point percentage was higher than Khris’.”
Giannis is coming for Khris in the 3PT title. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tjSP5rBun6 – 1:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
good vibes only at Friday morning shootaround pic.twitter.com/LxWs5RW33L – 1:40 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
After hearing Rodgers on pat mcafee, I know consider him my new least favorite athlete. Beating out all timer kyrie Irving – 1:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🎊🎊 Happy birthday, @Jerry Stackhouse! 🎊
@Cheurlin1788 | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/aHl3OpzOtK – 1:30 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kick ‘ em when they’re down? #NBA dregs may be worth gambling against, especially #Pelicans, #Pistons and #Rockets: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 1:14 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Isaiah Livers, Luka Garza and Saben Lee from the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate. – 1:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The squad is remixing different eras of #Pistons history in Motown tonight!
We’re giving away free “Mixtape” T-shirts to the first 5,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of @motorcitycasino. pic.twitter.com/rrt4jO3GDW – 1:07 PM
