Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings

The Charlotte Hornets (5-4) play against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 95, Sacramento Kings 108 (Q4 08:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hernangomez is in.
Jaxson Hayes still hasn’t played. Follows the pattern we saw in SAC.
Bad sign for the former No. 8 pick. – 11:53 PM
Hernangomez is in.
Jaxson Hayes still hasn’t played. Follows the pattern we saw in SAC.
Bad sign for the former No. 8 pick. – 11:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Plenty of time for a Miracle After Midnight.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/dvPl0cVswb – 11:52 PM
Plenty of time for a Miracle After Midnight.
#AllFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/dvPl0cVswb – 11:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 106-89 after 3Q. 23 points, 15 rebounds for Richaun Holmes. 17 points, 8 assists for Fox. 6 players in double-figures. – 11:50 PM
Kings lead 106-89 after 3Q. 23 points, 15 rebounds for Richaun Holmes. 17 points, 8 assists for Fox. 6 players in double-figures. – 11:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
17 point Kings lead heading to the 4th. With Charlotte’s offensive firepower, this one isn’t over. – 11:50 PM
17 point Kings lead heading to the 4th. With Charlotte’s offensive firepower, this one isn’t over. – 11:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings and Hornets both lost a point on review. Hield and Hayward had 3s turned into 2s. – 11:45 PM
Kings and Hornets both lost a point on review. Hield and Hayward had 3s turned into 2s. – 11:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/Tm9ulZOjjQ pic.twitter.com/0USw7M5cB3 – 11:41 PM
The Kings scored 100+ points! Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer!
@MYPMSTORE | https://t.co/Tm9ulZOjjQ pic.twitter.com/0USw7M5cB3 – 11:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have let off the gas and suddenly the Hornets are only down 14. – 11:39 PM
Kings have let off the gas and suddenly the Hornets are only down 14. – 11:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Highlighting @SacSelfHelp for their contribution to our Sacramento community.
💜 | @quickquack Community Starting 5 pic.twitter.com/4hqsbtqUdR – 11:33 PM
Highlighting @SacSelfHelp for their contribution to our Sacramento community.
💜 | @quickquack Community Starting 5 pic.twitter.com/4hqsbtqUdR – 11:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tyrese… 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣?
@Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/5EaQjTXiwo – 11:27 PM
Tyrese… 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣?
@Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/5EaQjTXiwo – 11:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mason Plumlee just picked up his 5th foul…with 9:42 to go in the 3Q. – 11:27 PM
Mason Plumlee just picked up his 5th foul…with 9:42 to go in the 3Q. – 11:27 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another look at LaMelo’s 1s in @Charlotte Hornets colors. pic.twitter.com/qYeUnzT9kE – 11:20 PM
Another look at LaMelo’s 1s in @Charlotte Hornets colors. pic.twitter.com/qYeUnzT9kE – 11:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento’s police department with quite the performance during halftime family feud here at the game. 😬 – 11:14 PM
Sacramento’s police department with quite the performance during halftime family feud here at the game. 😬 – 11:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings take 21-point halftime lead 👏
👑 @Buddy Hield 12pts 3rebs 3asts
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11pts 5rebs
👑 @Richaun Holmes 12pts 10rebs
👑 @Moe Harkless 10pts pic.twitter.com/GsBHVMxidR – 11:11 PM
Kings take 21-point halftime lead 👏
👑 @Buddy Hield 12pts 3rebs 3asts
👑 @Harrison Barnes 11pts 5rebs
👑 @Richaun Holmes 12pts 10rebs
👑 @Moe Harkless 10pts pic.twitter.com/GsBHVMxidR – 11:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings have had 7 players with double figures scoring in back-to-back games before tonight.
At half:
Hield – 12 points
Holmes – 12 points
Barnes – 11 points
Harkless – 10 points
Mitchell – 8 points
Haliburton – 7 points
Fox – 6 points – 11:09 PM
Kings have had 7 players with double figures scoring in back-to-back games before tonight.
At half:
Hield – 12 points
Holmes – 12 points
Barnes – 11 points
Harkless – 10 points
Mitchell – 8 points
Haliburton – 7 points
Fox – 6 points – 11:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings drop a cool 74 on the Hornets in the first half. Lead 74-51. 4 players in double-figures. 14 made 3s for Sacramento. 16 assists. – 11:08 PM
Kings drop a cool 74 on the Hornets in the first half. Lead 74-51. 4 players in double-figures. 14 made 3s for Sacramento. 16 assists. – 11:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the bank is open
@Buddy Hield 💰 pic.twitter.com/RgA04fNvFU – 11:05 PM
the bank is open
@Buddy Hield 💰 pic.twitter.com/RgA04fNvFU – 11:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings suddenly turning over the ball a lot and the Hornets are getting easy buckets in transition.
Kings still lead 63-47 – 11:02 PM
Kings suddenly turning over the ball a lot and the Hornets are getting easy buckets in transition.
Kings still lead 63-47 – 11:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
first @De’Aaron Fox dunk of the season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/m7pOS9ymr3 – 10:59 PM
first @De’Aaron Fox dunk of the season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/m7pOS9ymr3 – 10:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I’ve tweeted it like 5 times already but the Kings’ ball movement tonight is phenomenal. – 10:59 PM
I’ve tweeted it like 5 times already but the Kings’ ball movement tonight is phenomenal. – 10:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Charlotte’s defense is atrocious. Can’t remember ever seeing such bad defense in Sacramento. – 10:54 PM
Charlotte’s defense is atrocious. Can’t remember ever seeing such bad defense in Sacramento. – 10:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings getting a little too caught up in the track meet. Walton calls a timeout. 54-33 Kings with 6:51 remaining in 2Q. – 10:51 PM
Kings getting a little too caught up in the track meet. Walton calls a timeout. 54-33 Kings with 6:51 remaining in 2Q. – 10:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s not just that the Kings are shooting 63% from deep, its that most of the looks have come in transition or from guards penetrating. Beautiful basketball. – 10:48 PM
It’s not just that the Kings are shooting 63% from deep, its that most of the looks have come in transition or from guards penetrating. Beautiful basketball. – 10:48 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 threes
The most Kings 3PM in a quarter since the 2002-03 season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qpJjd3NjUO – 10:47 PM
𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐄 threes
The most Kings 3PM in a quarter since the 2002-03 season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qpJjd3NjUO – 10:47 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
The Kings made nine 3s in the first quarter tonight. That ties the most Sacramento has made in any quarter since the 2002-03 NBA season. – 10:42 PM
The Kings made nine 3s in the first quarter tonight. That ties the most Sacramento has made in any quarter since the 2002-03 NBA season. – 10:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The G1C crowd gets free tacos after the Kings hit 10 threes. With 11:18 to go in the 2Q, this has to be the quickest free tacos in Kings history. #Analysis – 10:42 PM
The G1C crowd gets free tacos after the Kings hit 10 threes. With 11:18 to go in the 2Q, this has to be the quickest free tacos in Kings history. #Analysis – 10:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s shift momentum in the 2nd.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ReEjnCFc0M – 10:41 PM
Let’s shift momentum in the 2nd.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ReEjnCFc0M – 10:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Moe Harkless with his 3rd triple. That’s 10 makes from long rage for Kings with 11:18 remaining in 2Q. FREE TACOS. – 10:40 PM
Moe Harkless with his 3rd triple. That’s 10 makes from long rage for Kings with 11:18 remaining in 2Q. FREE TACOS. – 10:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
A basket was taken away from the Hornets at the end of the quarter. Didn’t beat the buzzer. Kings lead 41-22 after 1 and quickly hit another three to lead 44-22. – 10:40 PM
A basket was taken away from the Hornets at the end of the quarter. Didn’t beat the buzzer. Kings lead 41-22 after 1 and quickly hit another three to lead 44-22. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta already has 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting in 12 minutes of play in Stockton. – 10:39 PM
Neemias Queta already has 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting in 12 minutes of play in Stockton. – 10:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead Hornets 41-24 after 1Q. Sac knock down 9 3s. Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell lead with 8 points each. – 10:37 PM
Kings lead Hornets 41-24 after 1Q. Sac knock down 9 3s. Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell lead with 8 points each. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings lead 41-24 at the end of the 1st quarter. Not a typo.
Sacramento shot 61% from the field, 60% (9 threes!) from 3pt range. – 10:37 PM
Kings lead 41-24 at the end of the 1st quarter. Not a typo.
Sacramento shot 61% from the field, 60% (9 threes!) from 3pt range. – 10:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mitchell just got shoved to the floor by Rozier and gets called for the foul. – 10:36 PM
Mitchell just got shoved to the floor by Rozier and gets called for the foul. – 10:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings led 19-10 when De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton both exited the game.
Tyrese comes back in with the Kings up 37-19. Great shift by Mitchell, Hield and Davis. – 10:33 PM
The Kings led 19-10 when De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton both exited the game.
Tyrese comes back in with the Kings up 37-19. Great shift by Mitchell, Hield and Davis. – 10:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis hits his first couple 3s. 8 quick points off the bench. Great to see! – 10:29 PM
Terence Davis hits his first couple 3s. 8 quick points off the bench. Great to see! – 10:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🎯👌
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eJS5Ea0Mhf – 10:28 PM
🎯👌
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eJS5Ea0Mhf – 10:28 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Shoutout to two rising stars in NBA broadcasting: @ashahahmadi and @momoragan.
Ashley kills it for the @Charlotte Hornets on @BallySportsSO pic.twitter.com/L8be3n68cg – 10:27 PM
Shoutout to two rising stars in NBA broadcasting: @ashahahmadi and @momoragan.
Ashley kills it for the @Charlotte Hornets on @BallySportsSO pic.twitter.com/L8be3n68cg – 10:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have their largest comeback win of the season, overcoming a 20-point first half deficit and evening their record to 4-4 after a 104-84 win in Minnesota.
These two teams will play next Saturday in LA as part of rubber match week. Clips home Sunday vs Hornets. – 10:27 PM
The Clippers have their largest comeback win of the season, overcoming a 20-point first half deficit and evening their record to 4-4 after a 104-84 win in Minnesota.
These two teams will play next Saturday in LA as part of rubber match week. Clips home Sunday vs Hornets. – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
off-and-𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜
Kings take 29-15 lead with 4:43 to play in the 1st pic.twitter.com/v8NxAjFJtj – 10:26 PM
off-and-𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜
Kings take 29-15 lead with 4:43 to play in the 1st pic.twitter.com/v8NxAjFJtj – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings’ ball movement is purdy tonight. 8 assists on 10 made field goals. 6/9 from 3pt range. – 10:26 PM
Kings’ ball movement is purdy tonight. 8 assists on 10 made field goals. 6/9 from 3pt range. – 10:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Richaun always has your back 💪 pic.twitter.com/iFzTEash5D – 10:22 PM
Richaun always has your back 💪 pic.twitter.com/iFzTEash5D – 10:22 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Jalen Rose, Robin Lopez, Crash Mengelt, Marvin Bagley, Jakob Poeltl and Zach and DeMar. So Ask Sam what it’s all about.
nba.com/bulls/features… – 10:19 PM
Jalen Rose, Robin Lopez, Crash Mengelt, Marvin Bagley, Jakob Poeltl and Zach and DeMar. So Ask Sam what it’s all about.
nba.com/bulls/features… – 10:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings start the game shooting 83% from the field. 5 assists on all 5 made baskets. – 10:15 PM
Kings start the game shooting 83% from the field. 5 assists on all 5 made baskets. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Hornets are playing some of the worst transition defense I have seen early in this game. 10-8 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Hornets are playing some of the worst transition defense I have seen early in this game. 10-8 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s game time. Big one for the #Hornets in Sacramentuo on this five-game road trip. Updated story on PJ Washington seeing a specialist next week.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:09 PM
It’s game time. Big one for the #Hornets in Sacramentuo on this five-game road trip. Updated story on PJ Washington seeing a specialist next week.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Late night coffee is encouraged ☕️ Tipoff coming soon!
📍 – Sacramento, CA
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/TfHcRkKAfr – 10:00 PM
Late night coffee is encouraged ☕️ Tipoff coming soon!
📍 – Sacramento, CA
🆚 – @Sacramento Kings
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/TfHcRkKAfr – 10:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Starting in SAC 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5UAWzOZPj9 – 9:38 PM
Starting in SAC 🖐️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/5UAWzOZPj9 – 9:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/BZ49998hnd – 9:34 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon 👇
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/BZ49998hnd – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
logo ‘rese
back-to-back from the logo for @Tyrese Haliburton 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8INxANWaqW – 9:28 PM
logo ‘rese
back-to-back from the logo for @Tyrese Haliburton 🎯 pic.twitter.com/8INxANWaqW – 9:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We want the track meet. We’re in. Let’s go. We’re totally game for that type of fight tonight.”
-Luke Walton on the Kings’ battle with the Hornets tonight – 9:17 PM
“We want the track meet. We’re in. Let’s go. We’re totally game for that type of fight tonight.”
-Luke Walton on the Kings’ battle with the Hornets tonight – 9:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How has Miles Bridges changed his game this year? Is it all sustainable? @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the Hornets have unleashed Bridges on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/S0PDPlkoi9 – 9:15 PM
How has Miles Bridges changed his game this year? Is it all sustainable? @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the Hornets have unleashed Bridges on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/S0PDPlkoi9 – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Always good to be home 👑 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/33ZYF9tNnw – 8:56 PM
Always good to be home 👑 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/33ZYF9tNnw – 8:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball (R Hip Contusion) is available.
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6HiDL9N5L3 – 8:54 PM
INJURY REPORT vs SAC
LaMelo Ball (R Hip Contusion) is available.
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/6HiDL9N5L3 – 8:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM
James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. He’s been upgraded and will be available to play tonight vs SAC #AllFly – 8:29 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. He’s been upgraded and will be available to play tonight vs SAC #AllFly – 8:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from the Stockton Kings. – 8:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from G League Stockton – 8:17 PM
Kings have recalled Robert Woodard II from G League Stockton – 8:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
⭐️ 1st 20 @golden1cu members to stop by Sec. 120 can participate in tonight’s Sideline Star Watch! pic.twitter.com/DO358rMB5O – 7:00 PM
⭐️ 1st 20 @golden1cu members to stop by Sec. 120 can participate in tonight’s Sideline Star Watch! pic.twitter.com/DO358rMB5O – 7:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings made 23 3-pointers in the month of October!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/1GJDIy7DaF – 6:58 PM
The Kings made 23 3-pointers in the month of October!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/1GJDIy7DaF – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at SAC, a few notes on Miles Bridges’ start to this season:
Bridges 32 points at GS on 11/3 gave him his fourth 30pt game this season. He has more games with 30 points this season than he had in the first three seasons of his career (3) #AllFly – 6:52 PM
Ahead of tonight’s matchup at SAC, a few notes on Miles Bridges’ start to this season:
Bridges 32 points at GS on 11/3 gave him his fourth 30pt game this season. He has more games with 30 points this season than he had in the first three seasons of his career (3) #AllFly – 6:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Need a fun way to get to tonight’s game? @ridespin has you covered!
Use promo code “SPINKINGS” for $5 off your next ride! pic.twitter.com/pNwMC6bCP5 – 6:00 PM
Need a fun way to get to tonight’s game? @ridespin has you covered!
Use promo code “SPINKINGS” for $5 off your next ride! pic.twitter.com/pNwMC6bCP5 – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
In case you missed it from yesterday, head coach Luke Walton dropped by The Kings Beat Podcast. Give it a listen and subscribe to The Kings Beat! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/catching-hea… via @James Ham – 5:35 PM
In case you missed it from yesterday, head coach Luke Walton dropped by The Kings Beat Podcast. Give it a listen and subscribe to The Kings Beat! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/catching-hea… via @James Ham – 5:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Hey gang I will have the incredible honor of pronouncing two dear friends husband and wife this weekend, so I’ll be taking a couple of days off from Kings coverage, but fear not. @ChrisBiderman has you covered tonight and I believe we’re sending the great @SacBee_JoeD on Sunday. – 5:17 PM
Hey gang I will have the incredible honor of pronouncing two dear friends husband and wife this weekend, so I’ll be taking a couple of days off from Kings coverage, but fear not. @ChrisBiderman has you covered tonight and I believe we’re sending the great @SacBee_JoeD on Sunday. – 5:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s Opening Night in Greensboro! Join us in wishing GOOD LUCK to the @greensboroswarm! 👏 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HbSRh7SSuM – 5:15 PM
It’s Opening Night in Greensboro! Join us in wishing GOOD LUCK to the @greensboroswarm! 👏 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/HbSRh7SSuM – 5:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 to leave a 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠. pic.twitter.com/YWPLwqUJNz – 4:17 PM
𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙙 to leave a 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠. pic.twitter.com/YWPLwqUJNz – 4:17 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
What’s your Friday night lookin like?!
How about a @Sacramento Kings game??
Two tickets for two lucky Kings fans! Ready go…..
(Make sure you’ve got your notifications turned on they got fast!) – 4:17 PM
What’s your Friday night lookin like?!
How about a @Sacramento Kings game??
Two tickets for two lucky Kings fans! Ready go…..
(Make sure you’ve got your notifications turned on they got fast!) – 4:17 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings and California Office of Traffic Safety Encourage Fans to Have a “Go Safely Game Plan”
📝 ⏩ https://t.co/1TtooPSBmO pic.twitter.com/zTOCYv3XQb – 4:00 PM
Kings and California Office of Traffic Safety Encourage Fans to Have a “Go Safely Game Plan”
📝 ⏩ https://t.co/1TtooPSBmO pic.twitter.com/zTOCYv3XQb – 4:00 PM