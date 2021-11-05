Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-4) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 35, Toronto Raptors 43 (Q2 06:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Pangos gets a shoutout on the video board here in Toronto – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie skip pass to the corner for a Fred 3-ball, and the Raptors lead is 10. They’re making this look easy. – 8:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nice video tribute to Kevin Pangos as part of the Canada Basketball series they do here – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Some recognizable names on the Mexico City Capitanes:
Matt Mooney (former Hustle player from ’19-20 season, had a NBA stint with the Cavs)
Alfonzo McKinnie (played for Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Lakers 2017-2021) – 8:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio and Cedi Osman just saved Evan Mobley from a pretty bad turnover. Mobley inbounded it poorly, Rubio collected the pumpkin and found Osman for the buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Clevelanders trail by one at the end of the first quarter. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 29-28 after a quarter. In a battle between the best two rookies to start the year, the leading rookie scorer is, naturally, Dalano Banton, with 6. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors missed at least 3 shots in the restricted area, fouled too much and gave up 8 FTs and up 1 after a quarter – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 2 at second timeout; fun game
Boucher seems to be the odd man out of the early rotation with Barnes back – 7:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Two Raptors end up on the floor on the defensive glass, and I think Nick Nurse believes Jarrett Allen used some excessive over-the-back force. – 7:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Look at Scottie Barnes pass out of the post when the double comes … – 7:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
3.5 minutes in and the Raptors have already turned Cleveland over 3 times, and 4 of their 5 starters have scored. Good start. – 7:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes – the 3rd and 4th picks of this past NBA draft – open the game guarding each other. – 7:41 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent OG Anunoby spotted in “Grinch” Kobe 6s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/28pgiw5wam – 7:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our guys are throwin’ it down 🔨
@Jarrett Allen currently leads the NBA in dunks this season (27). @Evan Mobley is #2 with 21. pic.twitter.com/fskn45qQAB – 6:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs sticking with the same starting five tonight here in Toronto: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The contracts of Sam Dekker/Isaac Bongo become fully guaranteed tomorrow. Nurse said they’ll talk it over after the game and make a decision. With guys getting healthy and the team straddling the tax line, expectation is that they’ll cut one of them and roster 14 players for now. – 6:21 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VhgctfIrGf – 6:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“You could feel it when he walks in the room that he’s a difference maker” – J. B. Bickerstaff on Scottie Barnes – 6:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes returns to the lineup after missing two games with a thumb strain. For review: how good has he been through the early stages of his rookie season? Good. Like, historically good: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra… – 6:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie returns to the starting lineup with Svi going back to the bench. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa vs Cleveland tonight. – 5:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says decisions on picking up guarantees for Isaac Bonga and Sam Dekker will be reviewed on Saturday, Nov. 6. – 5:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Yuta Watanabe is progressing too. He might be behind Siakam at this point, but his return is coming, too. – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. – 5:50 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes still has a brace on his right hand. pic.twitter.com/zh86ABj1Ah – 5:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep the road vibes going
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
SZN 10 – E04: 600 Days
Open Gym presented by @Bell
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
✈️ Detroit
✈️ Toronto
✈️ Chicago
✈️ Orlando
✈️ New Orleans
✈️ Oklahoma City
What to watch for as we embark on our longest road trip of the season: – 4:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tonight is the first non-playoff/play-in team from a year ago that #Cavs will play in the first 12 games. And the Raptors are 6-3 this season, riding a 5-game winning streak. The Cavs are underdogs for the 10th consecutive game. – 3:14 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Enter to win Exclusive Prizes from @CoorsLightCA from wherever you’re watching.
