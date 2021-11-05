Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers (3-6) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Indiana Pacers 88, Portland Trail Blazers 90 (Q4 08:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Simons with all 8 of Portland’s points thus far in the fourth quarter, the last of which gives the Blazers a 90–86 lead with 8:46 to play. – 11:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 82, Pacers 83 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211105/… – 11:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pacers 83, Blazers 82: end of third quarter. 23 points, 2 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @Robert Covington. – 11:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers positive in the 3Q for just the second time this season; the second time in three games.
Outscored the Blazers 30-23 and are up 1 entering the 4th after trailing by 16 in the 1H. Strange seeing Dame with just 4pts.
McConnell leading the Pacers with 17! – 11:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
20+ points in 3 straight games as a Blazer: N🔥RM pic.twitter.com/ubMxy9S9VO – 11:36 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lillard with just four points, 2 for 10. And in the last minute, he’s missed an open dunk and a layup. Some funk, indeed. – 11:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pacers take their first lead of the game at 72-71 midway through the third quarter – 11:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers are jumping at 3-pointers far too often to start the season. I know that’s not what they’re taught. Many players guilty, and the offensive player often blows past. – 11:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pacers score the first 4 points of the second half to extend their run to 14-0, cutting Portland’s lead to 59-57 with 11:23 to play in the third quarter. – 11:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
put em in a blender @TJ McConnell
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/n99yl1g4fz – 11:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
19 point first half for 3J
@CJ McCollum | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/XrnWN5wvpy – 11:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
still 2 quarters left.
@Justin Holiday 12p/2a/1s
@TJ McConnell 9p/5r
@kelan30_ 8p
@Domantas Sabonis 6p/5r/3a pic.twitter.com/JZrie6xZwn – 11:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Trail Blazers 59, Pacers 53 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211105/… – 11:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pretty remarkable that the Pacers are down just 6 at halftime. They didn’t played *bad* this half, but these games that go through so many runs just feel weird.
Pacers got 29 points, over half (!) of their scoring, from their bench that half, which kept them in the game. – 11:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he’s HEATING UP. 4️⃣ threes in the first half for @Justin Holiday
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/YSuuNNU4l4 – 11:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/VZMPs7Thax – 11:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers down by only six after a rough first half, always behind and by as many as 16. It’s 59-53.
Holiday has 12 and Martin with 8 off the bench. Blazers shooting 54% and having their way in transition. – 11:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
and-1, but make it ✨ fancy ✨ pic.twitter.com/MgQ18i9RjD – 10:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is going John Stockton tonight. Lillard has six assists with four shot attempts (two makes) and the Blazers lead 59-43 over Indiana late in the second quarter. – 10:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
💨 down the lane
@Torrey Craig | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/mPwDa8XdI4 – 10:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
There’s a reason his nickname is 3J pic.twitter.com/snJSE5ennq – 10:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Trail Blazers 24, Indiana Pacers 19 statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211105/… – 10:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Entirely possible the four-guard lineup with Dame-CJ-Norm-Ant plus Nurkic could be the Blazers’ starting lineup next season . . . – 10:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
😤 strong finish from the big man
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Omk23TnGPb – 10:44 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
What’s weird about Dame’s slump is he’s shooting 46.8% on 2-pointers still, which is below what he normally shoots but only 4-5% lower. Nothing close to the drop-off from high 30s/low 40s to low 20s from three. – 10:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers’ start is about what I expected in Portland, a place where they’ve struggled. They’ve started 2 for 13, including 0 for 8 from 3.
No flow whatsoever. – 10:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
putback bucket from @Chris Duarte 👊
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/3SZS8t23S7 pic.twitter.com/cq4JhnyloY – 10:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A rare @CJ McCollum dunk and the Pacers call time less than 2 minutes into the game while trailing 6-0 – 10:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Pacers so far lead the league in players who get cheers from Blazers fans in the lineup introductions, with Chris Duarte (played at Oregon) and Domantas Sabonis (son of Arvydas). – 10:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/8lX6cs9Zym – 10:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
starting 5️⃣ tonight
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/aByrnJXdFo – 9:32 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Great to see assistant coach Jannero Pargo back at Moda Center. Pargo is now on the Pacers staff. He’s been catching up with several Blazers during pregame tonight #RipCity – 9:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down the embarrassing loss to OKC, looming absences for LeBron and (maybe?) AD, and preview LAL-POR with @LockedOnBlazers @Mike Richman. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 9:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Indiana Pacers
⌚️7PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/SXtcO1cQKE – 9:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game at Portland:
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (non-COVID illness)
Jeremy Lamb – Out (left ankle)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/Z2CWjYA2jX – 9:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back in Portland and @Domantas Sabonis is honoring his dad with the customs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mona2Cw6xj – 8:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Update from Rick Carlisle: Malcolm Brogdon has a non-COVID illness and will not play tonight in Portland. – 8:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) are both out tonight in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I don’t post many sneakers of opposing players, but I’ll make an exception for Domantas Sabonis honoring his father Arvydas by wearing these @JustinTigner customs to Moda tonight pic.twitter.com/Yvl1sTDHcf – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks talked a lot about avoiding the slow start they had in Indiana. The talk did not solve it. Down 22-9 here in Milwaukee. – 7:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Special custom shoes for a special game — Domantas Saboinis playing in Portland, where his father Arvydas spent his NBA career (1995-2003)
Via his IG. pic.twitter.com/vGBvNfKYyW – 7:53 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
🎨 by Forest Wolf Kell pic.twitter.com/3hWXaPrReC – 7:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
As expected, Anthony Davis is questionable tomorrow against Portland. LeBron is out. pic.twitter.com/6BhRPSKoh2 – 6:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
ICYMI: A Q&A with Pacers guard T.J. McConnell on their start, Caris LeVert returning, playing for Rick Carlisle and more…
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/mcconnell-on… – 5:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on playing on big-market super team: ‘I don’t feel in my heart that that’s who I am or where I belong’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/05/dam… – 5:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis is “still questionable” with his sprained right thumb for tomorrow’s game in Portland. – 5:00 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said AD is questionable with sprained right thumb for Lakers at Portland – 4:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis remains questionable for tomorrow’s game in Portland with a sprained right thumb, per Frank Vogel. – 4:59 PM
