Game stream: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 92, Minnesota Timberwolves 76 (Q4 07:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels fouls out again.
McDaniels has 31 fouls and 31 points on the season. – 10:09 PM
Jaden McDaniels fouls out again.
McDaniels has 31 fouls and 31 points on the season. – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George had six turnovers about 4 minutes to go in the third quarter. He’s played six turnover-free minutes since then. – 10:08 PM
Paul George had six turnovers about 4 minutes to go in the third quarter. He’s played six turnover-free minutes since then. – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Threading the needle and throwing it down.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/y6B6GbdAf3 – 10:08 PM
Threading the needle and throwing it down.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/y6B6GbdAf3 – 10:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT split out wide right and the Clippers are guarding him with two cornerbacks and a safety over the top
And the Wolves can’t run the ball – 10:05 PM
KAT split out wide right and the Clippers are guarding him with two cornerbacks and a safety over the top
And the Wolves can’t run the ball – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have easily exceeded their previous season high for FTA with 9 minutes to play.
They’ve taken 26, making 21. Previous high for FTA was 21 on opening night. – 10:04 PM
Clippers have easily exceeded their previous season high for FTA with 9 minutes to play.
They’ve taken 26, making 21. Previous high for FTA was 21 on opening night. – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
And just like that, the Clippers have a 12-point lead. It was 49-29 Minnesota midway through the 2nd. Now it’s 84-72 Clippers. – 10:02 PM
And just like that, the Clippers have a 12-point lead. It was 49-29 Minnesota midway through the 2nd. Now it’s 84-72 Clippers. – 10:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
13-3 difference in transition points in the Clippers’ favor tonight. – 10:01 PM
13-3 difference in transition points in the Clippers’ favor tonight. – 10:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+3 after three. Buckle up.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/soHNeBgOnV – 10:00 PM
+3 after three. Buckle up.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/soHNeBgOnV – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Someone cut that Paul George pass to Mann right now.
That’s the kind of precision passing that you needed a vision cone to do in Madden.
Chris Finch has to call another timeout after his squad got torched in transition, only this time, the Clippers have an 81-72 lead in the 4th – 9:59 PM
Someone cut that Paul George pass to Mann right now.
That’s the kind of precision passing that you needed a vision cone to do in Madden.
Chris Finch has to call another timeout after his squad got torched in transition, only this time, the Clippers have an 81-72 lead in the 4th – 9:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George just threw a pass that had to have been laser-guided. Holy seeing-eye pass. – 9:58 PM
Paul George just threw a pass that had to have been laser-guided. Holy seeing-eye pass. – 9:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Despite Malik Beasley (5/12 3s) making more 3s than entire Clippers team (4/20) and Paul George (10 points, 3/15 FGs) having more turnovers than buckets… Clippers take a 75-72 lead into the final quarter of play.
Ivica Zubac has a double-double with 2 steals and a block. – 9:54 PM
Despite Malik Beasley (5/12 3s) making more 3s than entire Clippers team (4/20) and Paul George (10 points, 3/15 FGs) having more turnovers than buckets… Clippers take a 75-72 lead into the final quarter of play.
Ivica Zubac has a double-double with 2 steals and a block. – 9:54 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Barnes was riiiiight there. Left the tip-in off the OG miss short. Juuuust short. The rook would love that one back!
Tough loss for the Raptors. They didn’t trail for 47 min 55 sec ……
And they lose.
The 5 game winning streak ends w/ the Cavs beating Toronto 102-101 – 9:54 PM
Barnes was riiiiight there. Left the tip-in off the OG miss short. Juuuust short. The rook would love that one back!
Tough loss for the Raptors. They didn’t trail for 47 min 55 sec ……
And they lose.
The 5 game winning streak ends w/ the Cavs beating Toronto 102-101 – 9:54 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ AND ONEEE
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/b55J4ByVf1 – 9:53 PM
🗣️ AND ONEEE
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/b55J4ByVf1 – 9:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of three, the Timberwolves trail 75-72.
Edwards leads Minnesota with 17 points, nearing his sixth 20+ point game of the season.
Beasley nearing ninth career 20+ point game off the bench with 15 points. – 9:53 PM
At the end of three, the Timberwolves trail 75-72.
Edwards leads Minnesota with 17 points, nearing his sixth 20+ point game of the season.
Beasley nearing ninth career 20+ point game off the bench with 15 points. – 9:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Clippers 75, Wolves 72 after 3.
Wolves technically are in it, but they are not running any discernible offense. Can they overcome the FT disparity and get enough good looks in the fourth? – 9:53 PM
Clippers 75, Wolves 72 after 3.
Wolves technically are in it, but they are not running any discernible offense. Can they overcome the FT disparity and get enough good looks in the fourth? – 9:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 3rd quarter: Clippers 75, Wolves 72
LAC was +13 in the quarter despite shooting only 43% in the third. – 9:53 PM
End of 3rd quarter: Clippers 75, Wolves 72
LAC was +13 in the quarter despite shooting only 43% in the third. – 9:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson’s first three-pointer of the game (on his fifth try) falls in his 30th minute of tonight’s game. He has 17 points on 7-13 shooting. – 9:51 PM
Reggie Jackson’s first three-pointer of the game (on his fifth try) falls in his 30th minute of tonight’s game. He has 17 points on 7-13 shooting. – 9:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Malik Beasley is incredibly important to this Timberwolves team/roster – 9:49 PM
Malik Beasley is incredibly important to this Timberwolves team/roster – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are on a 14-0 run, and the effort has been incredible.
Of course, the question will be how much they have in the tank to finish the game, especially with the offense still kind of in hell (40.3% FGs, 17.6% 3s).
Timberwolves with 4 fouls: Towns, Beverley, McDaniels. – 9:45 PM
Clippers are on a 14-0 run, and the effort has been incredible.
Of course, the question will be how much they have in the tank to finish the game, especially with the offense still kind of in hell (40.3% FGs, 17.6% 3s).
Timberwolves with 4 fouls: Towns, Beverley, McDaniels. – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Defense holdin’ it down.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/pdc6j1yT8q – 9:44 PM
Defense holdin’ it down.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/pdc6j1yT8q – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Credit to Bledsoe: Before he was subbed out for T-Mann, he’d gone from nearly indiscernible impact to very noticeable — his drives in transition leading to 2 FTs, picking off a steal. Greatly helped LAC’s pace to give them the lead 12 minutes after they’d trailed by 20. – 9:43 PM
Credit to Bledsoe: Before he was subbed out for T-Mann, he’d gone from nearly indiscernible impact to very noticeable — his drives in transition leading to 2 FTs, picking off a steal. Greatly helped LAC’s pace to give them the lead 12 minutes after they’d trailed by 20. – 9:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have flipped this game by 25 points even though they’re still not making 3s and with PG not scoring at all in second half yet.
Zubac has been incredible at the rim in third quarter. – 9:42 PM
Clippers have flipped this game by 25 points even though they’re still not making 3s and with PG not scoring at all in second half yet.
Zubac has been incredible at the rim in third quarter. – 9:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves have no answer for Batum fronting KAT and bringing doubles on the backside – 9:41 PM
Wolves have no answer for Batum fronting KAT and bringing doubles on the backside – 9:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
One of the reasons for the discrepancy in fouls:
Wolves have take a ton of jumpers. Not going to the basket as much.
22 non-3s. Clippers have taken 41 non-3s. – 9:36 PM
One of the reasons for the discrepancy in fouls:
Wolves have take a ton of jumpers. Not going to the basket as much.
22 non-3s. Clippers have taken 41 non-3s. – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have cut 19 points off a 20-point lead.
Chris Finch is not pleased at all after Jackson leaked out and beat Beverley for a layup to extend what is now an 8-0 run.
Minnesota up 61-60 with 6:22 left in third quarter.
The Clippers do this all the damn time mannnnnn pic.twitter.com/zzXmkDMtIK – 9:35 PM
Clippers have cut 19 points off a 20-point lead.
Chris Finch is not pleased at all after Jackson leaked out and beat Beverley for a layup to extend what is now an 8-0 run.
Minnesota up 61-60 with 6:22 left in third quarter.
The Clippers do this all the damn time mannnnnn pic.twitter.com/zzXmkDMtIK – 9:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe has not been good tonight but he just threw a football pass upcourt for Reggie to convert into a layup and suddenly that 20-point hole is just 1. Ty Lue was as animated, pumped as I’ve seen him tonight after the Wolves called timeout. – 9:35 PM
Eric Bledsoe has not been good tonight but he just threw a football pass upcourt for Reggie to convert into a layup and suddenly that 20-point hole is just 1. Ty Lue was as animated, pumped as I’ve seen him tonight after the Wolves called timeout. – 9:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Batum lands on Towns’ back and Towns gets up holding his lower left back but stays in the game. – 9:28 PM
Batum lands on Towns’ back and Towns gets up holding his lower left back but stays in the game. – 9:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Scary collision under basket with Batum and Towns falling to the ground after colliding in the air.
Both men are up, and both men will be feeling that in the morning – 9:28 PM
Scary collision under basket with Batum and Towns falling to the ground after colliding in the air.
Both men are up, and both men will be feeling that in the morning – 9:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Really bad fall for Nic Batum over the top of KAT in the third. Both guys are getting up but Nic is wincing. – 9:27 PM
Really bad fall for Nic Batum over the top of KAT in the third. Both guys are getting up but Nic is wincing. – 9:27 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
18-8 run to end the second quarter.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/EdqHBEp3Zl – 9:23 PM
18-8 run to end the second quarter.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/EdqHBEp3Zl – 9:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
With a hand in his face!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/6vilOr60f5 – 9:20 PM
With a hand in his face!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/6vilOr60f5 – 9:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
T’wolves 57, Clippers 47 | Half | Clips close second quarter on 18-8 run to cut the T’Wolves’ lead in half.
The team that took 36 3-pointers and hit 58% of them Wednesday is just 2 for 13 from long range.
PG: 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Bledsoe: 3 points (1-6) and -20 in 15:37. – 9:14 PM
T’wolves 57, Clippers 47 | Half | Clips close second quarter on 18-8 run to cut the T’Wolves’ lead in half.
The team that took 36 3-pointers and hit 58% of them Wednesday is just 2 for 13 from long range.
PG: 10 points, 4 rebounds.
Bledsoe: 3 points (1-6) and -20 in 15:37. – 9:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
welcome back, @BallingSpree08 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WXy1Y9pDHX – 9:14 PM
welcome back, @BallingSpree08 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WXy1Y9pDHX – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Forgettable first half for Bledsoe after the first possessions of the game.
Had the steal/3-point play to start the game, then Clippers were outscored by 23 points in the rest of his first half minutes. – 9:14 PM
Forgettable first half for Bledsoe after the first possessions of the game.
Had the steal/3-point play to start the game, then Clippers were outscored by 23 points in the rest of his first half minutes. – 9:14 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Battling on the block.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/YrvGNRMYUJ – 9:13 PM
Battling on the block.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/YrvGNRMYUJ – 9:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In case anyone is wondering, Grayson Allen is just about halfway to topping his previous career-high in scoring. He dropped 40 on the #Clippers in 2019. – 9:12 PM
In case anyone is wondering, Grayson Allen is just about halfway to topping his previous career-high in scoring. He dropped 40 on the #Clippers in 2019. – 9:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
20(!) first half minutes for Malik Beasley tonight
He’s played 21 minutes in three full games this season
Finch leaning into Beasley’s offense as the Wolves offense has been floundering – 9:09 PM
20(!) first half minutes for Malik Beasley tonight
He’s played 21 minutes in three full games this season
Finch leaning into Beasley’s offense as the Wolves offense has been floundering – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers cut 20-point Minnesota lead by 13 before Malik Beasley made the 12th 3 of the half for Timberwolves.
Minnesota made 10 more 3s than Clippers and are up 57-47 at halftime. Timberwolves are also outrebounding Clippers, who aren’t converting on offensive rebounds either. – 9:09 PM
Clippers cut 20-point Minnesota lead by 13 before Malik Beasley made the 12th 3 of the half for Timberwolves.
Minnesota made 10 more 3s than Clippers and are up 57-47 at halftime. Timberwolves are also outrebounding Clippers, who aren’t converting on offensive rebounds either. – 9:09 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 57, LAC 47 at half.
KAT and Ant combine for 23 points, 6 boards and 6 fouls (3 a piece).
Clips keep it close thanks to 15-2 advantage in FTAs. – 9:08 PM
MIN 57, LAC 47 at half.
KAT and Ant combine for 23 points, 6 boards and 6 fouls (3 a piece).
Clips keep it close thanks to 15-2 advantage in FTAs. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Wolves 57, Clippers 37
Clippers: 39% FG, 15% on 3s (2-13), but 11-15 free throws, which is three more FTA than they had all game Wednesday. – 9:08 PM
Halftime: Wolves 57, Clippers 37
Clippers: 39% FG, 15% on 3s (2-13), but 11-15 free throws, which is three more FTA than they had all game Wednesday. – 9:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell checks in here in the first half with Anthony Edwards in foul trouble
Everyone wants to make Nowell discount Beasley; I think he’s discount Ant — in terms of style of play – 9:03 PM
Jaylen Nowell checks in here in the first half with Anthony Edwards in foul trouble
Everyone wants to make Nowell discount Beasley; I think he’s discount Ant — in terms of style of play – 9:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took until 3:40 left in first half, but Clippers get their first 3… on Luke Kennard’s first attempt from there in the game.
(Kennard made only one of Clippers’ 21 3s Wednesday night.) – 9:01 PM
It took until 3:40 left in first half, but Clippers get their first 3… on Luke Kennard’s first attempt from there in the game.
(Kennard made only one of Clippers’ 21 3s Wednesday night.) – 9:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Kennard’s 3 the first of the night for the Clippers over 20 minutes into this game. – 9:00 PM
Kennard’s 3 the first of the night for the Clippers over 20 minutes into this game. – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Timbewolves leading 49-31.
Edwards leads the way with 10 points and a career-high-tying 4 steals (3/31/21 vs. NYK).
Minnesota with 8 forced turnovers tonight for 14 pts. Coming into tonight, they led the league in Opponent Turnover Rate (17.0%) – 8:58 PM
Timeout on the floor with the @Timbewolves leading 49-31.
Edwards leads the way with 10 points and a career-high-tying 4 steals (3/31/21 vs. NYK).
Minnesota with 8 forced turnovers tonight for 14 pts. Coming into tonight, they led the league in Opponent Turnover Rate (17.0%) – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Minnesota got the lead to 20 before Mann’s last bucket
And then George picked up his third foul.
It’s been a bust of a first half for the Clippers, who are still struggling with Minnesota pressure but with none of the shotmaking to even it out. – 8:56 PM
Minnesota got the lead to 20 before Mann’s last bucket
And then George picked up his third foul.
It’s been a bust of a first half for the Clippers, who are still struggling with Minnesota pressure but with none of the shotmaking to even it out. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George 8 pts (2-8 FG), 3 reb, 1 ast, 3 fouls in 15 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Paul George 8 pts (2-8 FG), 3 reb, 1 ast, 3 fouls in 15 minutes. – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers had been sitting on 29 points for 4 minutes before Terance Mann’s fall-away jumper finally fell. Just an enormous disparity between the offense we saw Wednesday and tonight. – 8:55 PM
The Clippers had been sitting on 29 points for 4 minutes before Terance Mann’s fall-away jumper finally fell. Just an enormous disparity between the offense we saw Wednesday and tonight. – 8:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
1a. Who’s gonna hit the Clippers’ first 3 tonight?
1b. Will the Clippers hit a 3 tonight? – 8:54 PM
1a. Who’s gonna hit the Clippers’ first 3 tonight?
1b. Will the Clippers hit a 3 tonight? – 8:54 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards with 3 fouls now with 7:12 to play in the first half. Wolves getting a little rattled by some tough calls. – 8:51 PM
Anthony Edwards with 3 fouls now with 7:12 to play in the first half. Wolves getting a little rattled by some tough calls. – 8:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Minnesota is pulling away early. Outscoring the Clippers 13-6 in the first four minutes in the second quarter.
LA has yet to sink a 3; they’re 0-7 from deep … and 11-30 overall. – 8:50 PM
Minnesota is pulling away early. Outscoring the Clippers 13-6 in the first four minutes in the second quarter.
LA has yet to sink a 3; they’re 0-7 from deep … and 11-30 overall. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers had made 33 of their 57 threes during their previous six quarters entering tonight. Yet to make one so far (0-7). – 8:49 PM
The Clippers had made 33 of their 57 threes during their previous six quarters entering tonight. Yet to make one so far (0-7). – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
A Beasley three triggers an LA timeout as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 11-2 run over the last 1:53 (10:03, 2nd quarter to 8:10, 2nd quarter) to take a 46-29 lead.
Edwards is up to 10 points as Minnesota is shooting 58.1% (18-31) from the field. – 8:48 PM
A Beasley three triggers an LA timeout as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 11-2 run over the last 1:53 (10:03, 2nd quarter to 8:10, 2nd quarter) to take a 46-29 lead.
Edwards is up to 10 points as Minnesota is shooting 58.1% (18-31) from the field. – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The shooting differential is destroying Clippers early on.
FGs – LAC (42.3%), MIN (58.1%)
3s – LAC (0/7), MIN (9/19)
Minnesota has their largest lead of the night at 46-29 with 8:09 left in first half. And Paul George has as many offensive fouls as buckets (2/8 FGs). – 8:48 PM
The shooting differential is destroying Clippers early on.
FGs – LAC (42.3%), MIN (58.1%)
3s – LAC (0/7), MIN (9/19)
Minnesota has their largest lead of the night at 46-29 with 8:09 left in first half. And Paul George has as many offensive fouls as buckets (2/8 FGs). – 8:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A positive externality of the DLo injury is finding that Ant subbing out early and playing with the second unit is probably the best way to stagger one of the Big 3 with the bench. – 8:48 PM
A positive externality of the DLo injury is finding that Ant subbing out early and playing with the second unit is probably the best way to stagger one of the Big 3 with the bench. – 8:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Clippers had an historic night shooting 3s on Wednesday. They’ve yet to hit one tonight. Shrug emoji. – 8:47 PM
The Clippers had an historic night shooting 3s on Wednesday. They’ve yet to hit one tonight. Shrug emoji. – 8:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Wolves have made 8 of their 17 three-pointers while the Clippers have yet to make one from deep, 15 minutes into this game. – 8:44 PM
Wolves have made 8 of their 17 three-pointers while the Clippers have yet to make one from deep, 15 minutes into this game. – 8:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The swipe to the slam.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/TEzqgQDVPj – 8:41 PM
The swipe to the slam.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/TEzqgQDVPj – 8:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
say it with us……………
🗣 NAZ REID pic.twitter.com/Yet0D5WPTP – 8:40 PM
say it with us……………
🗣 NAZ REID pic.twitter.com/Yet0D5WPTP – 8:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
T’wolves 33, Clippers 23 | End 1 | A couple days ago, the Clippers went 4-fer-12 from 3-point range in the first quarter en route to a ridiculous 21-for-36 night from deep.
Tonight: They’re 0-6 from long range after a quarter. – 8:40 PM
T’wolves 33, Clippers 23 | End 1 | A couple days ago, the Clippers went 4-fer-12 from 3-point range in the first quarter en route to a ridiculous 21-for-36 night from deep.
Tonight: They’re 0-6 from long range after a quarter. – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of one, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Clippers 33-23.
Minnesota shoots 59.1% (13-22) from the field in the quarter.
Towns leads all with 8 points while Edwards, McDaniels, Price and Reid each have 5 points. – 8:40 PM
At the end of one, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Clippers 33-23.
Minnesota shoots 59.1% (13-22) from the field in the quarter.
Towns leads all with 8 points while Edwards, McDaniels, Price and Reid each have 5 points. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For those who thought Clippers shooting woes were over… nah
First time this season Clippers failed to make a first quarter 3 (0/6), and Minnesota made 6/15 3s (59.1% FGs overall).
Timberwolves up 33-23 at end of first quarter – 8:39 PM
For those who thought Clippers shooting woes were over… nah
First time this season Clippers failed to make a first quarter 3 (0/6), and Minnesota made 6/15 3s (59.1% FGs overall).
Timberwolves up 33-23 at end of first quarter – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT GOT HIM TWICE
🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/QUcmEaPuDS – 8:38 PM
ANT GOT HIM TWICE
🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/QUcmEaPuDS – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Whew. Anthony Edwards pulled a quick trigger on a 3, but then atoned by blocking Hartenstein at the rim twice in a row. – 8:34 PM
Whew. Anthony Edwards pulled a quick trigger on a 3, but then atoned by blocking Hartenstein at the rim twice in a row. – 8:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Feathery floater.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/2kICLcSVq1 – 8:32 PM
Feathery floater.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/2kICLcSVq1 – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Clippers defense plan progression:
1. 2-3 zone — Wolves broke it hitting early 3s
2. Man, w/ Zubac on KAT — Wolves broke it with KAT pick and pop
3. Man, w/ Batum on KAT (the plan in the previous game) — Wolves offense stalls – 8:30 PM
Clippers defense plan progression:
1. 2-3 zone — Wolves broke it hitting early 3s
2. Man, w/ Zubac on KAT — Wolves broke it with KAT pick and pop
3. Man, w/ Batum on KAT (the plan in the previous game) — Wolves offense stalls – 8:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are on pace for 20+ more turnovers, but not 20+ 3s.
Minnesota has forced 5 Clippers turnovers, while Clippers have as many giveaways as buckets, missing all 5 3s.
That’s the main reason Minnesota is up 23-13 with 3:21 left in first quarter. – 8:29 PM
The Clippers are on pace for 20+ more turnovers, but not 20+ 3s.
Minnesota has forced 5 Clippers turnovers, while Clippers have as many giveaways as buckets, missing all 5 3s.
That’s the main reason Minnesota is up 23-13 with 3:21 left in first quarter. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
For the Clippers, Hartenstein and Kennard are about to enter with 3:21 left in the first and the Clips trail trailing by 10. – 8:29 PM
For the Clippers, Hartenstein and Kennard are about to enter with 3:21 left in the first and the Clips trail trailing by 10. – 8:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets had 11 points on 3-of-20 shooting in the second quarter. The last time they shot 15% or worse in a quarter was Nov. 28, 2018 vs. Utah. The last time they got held to 11 or fewer points was Jan. 27, 2018 at Minnesota, per Elias. #NBA – 8:28 PM
The #Nets had 11 points on 3-of-20 shooting in the second quarter. The last time they shot 15% or worse in a quarter was Nov. 28, 2018 vs. Utah. The last time they got held to 11 or fewer points was Jan. 27, 2018 at Minnesota, per Elias. #NBA – 8:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford just blocked Ja Morant twice in a span of two minutes. Morant is 3-for-13 on the night with 7 pts in 20 min. KCP has done a great job setting the tone on the perimeter with Gafford on the backend. – 8:25 PM
Daniel Gafford just blocked Ja Morant twice in a span of two minutes. Morant is 3-for-13 on the night with 7 pts in 20 min. KCP has done a great job setting the tone on the perimeter with Gafford on the backend. – 8:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe has seemed to be more involved in the ballhandling and early offense tonight than in recent games. – 8:23 PM
Eric Bledsoe has seemed to be more involved in the ballhandling and early offense tonight than in recent games. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man. 3 more quick fouls in 5 minutes for Jaden McDaniels. Been a real problem early this year (the last call could’ve gone either way) – 8:22 PM
Man. 3 more quick fouls in 5 minutes for Jaden McDaniels. Been a real problem early this year (the last call could’ve gone either way) – 8:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
As has been an issue at times this year, Jaden McDaniels picks up 3 early fouls and heads to the bench. – 8:21 PM
As has been an issue at times this year, Jaden McDaniels picks up 3 early fouls and heads to the bench. – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George wanted a foul on a drive, didn’t get it.
Then he gets called for offensive foul trying to get through Patrick Beverley.
Then George draws a tech.
16-0 Minnesota run – 8:21 PM
Paul George wanted a foul on a drive, didn’t get it.
Then he gets called for offensive foul trying to get through Patrick Beverley.
Then George draws a tech.
16-0 Minnesota run – 8:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves started KAT + Prince + McDaniels + Edwards + Beverley
That 5 had only shared the floor together for three minutes in the first seven games
Those 5 leading the Wolves to 16-3 start thus far – 8:21 PM
The Wolves started KAT + Prince + McDaniels + Edwards + Beverley
That 5 had only shared the floor together for three minutes in the first seven games
Those 5 leading the Wolves to 16-3 start thus far – 8:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
After making all of the shots on Wednesday, the Clippers are missing all of them tonight. That is playing in the Wolves’ favor early. – 8:20 PM
After making all of the shots on Wednesday, the Clippers are missing all of them tonight. That is playing in the Wolves’ favor early. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
threes
on
threes
on
threes pic.twitter.com/CKbxy2qY7d – 8:19 PM
threes
on
threes
on
threes pic.twitter.com/CKbxy2qY7d – 8:19 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The steal and the finish.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/hZO36ciWJ7 – 8:18 PM
The steal and the finish.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/hZO36ciWJ7 – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout LA after Towns knocks down the triple as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 11-0 run over the last 2:05 (11:04, 1st quarter to 8:59, 1st quarter) to take a 11-3 lead. – 8:18 PM
Timeout LA after Towns knocks down the triple as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 11-0 run over the last 2:05 (11:04, 1st quarter to 8:59, 1st quarter) to take a 11-3 lead. – 8:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
So, can the Clippers — 1 for 4 so far — win if they don’t shoot 60% and 58% from 3? Down 11-3 early in Minnesota. – 8:17 PM
So, can the Clippers — 1 for 4 so far — win if they don’t shoot 60% and 58% from 3? Down 11-3 early in Minnesota. – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Clippers come out in 2-3 zone
Wolves hit two early 3s — bringing Clips out of zone
With Clips back in man, Wolves immediately take advantage of Zubac on KAT with high PnR for KAT 3s on the pop
Well done. – 8:16 PM
Clippers come out in 2-3 zone
Wolves hit two early 3s — bringing Clips out of zone
With Clips back in man, Wolves immediately take advantage of Zubac on KAT with high PnR for KAT 3s on the pop
Well done. – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe started this game with a steal followed by an and-one
Timberwolves have ripped off 11 unanswered after that, including 3s by Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Clippers use a timeout 3:02 into game – 8:16 PM
Eric Bledsoe started this game with a steal followed by an and-one
Timberwolves have ripped off 11 unanswered after that, including 3s by Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Clippers use a timeout 3:02 into game – 8:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Minnesota has seen LA’s zone and hit two threes against it already. – 8:13 PM
Minnesota has seen LA’s zone and hit two threes against it already. – 8:13 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Happy place. Second pic was before Keaton mismanaged his Ketchup and it ended up all over him. Feel like I’m once again seated next to the late great Sid. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/xn0Mlb9doi – 8:12 PM
Happy place. Second pic was before Keaton mismanaged his Ketchup and it ended up all over him. Feel like I’m once again seated next to the late great Sid. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/xn0Mlb9doi – 8:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards was talking the other night about how he can tell a game was going to go by the first possession. Not a great omen there. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Edwards was talking the other night about how he can tell a game was going to go by the first possession. Not a great omen there. – 8:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back in action.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/gc1EKpiqqu – 8:06 PM
Back in action.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/gc1EKpiqqu – 8:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT vs. Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ayPzMKFg30 – 7:47 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT vs. Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ayPzMKFg30 – 7:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight in Minny:
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Taurean Prince
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Edwards
Patrick Beverley – 7:33 PM
Tonight in Minny:
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIN
Taurean Prince
Jaden McDaniels
Karl-Anthony Towns
Anthony Edwards
Patrick Beverley – 7:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford came off very frustrated with his recent play during his press conference yesterday. He’s got 8 pts (4-4 FG) in 5 min so far tonight, taking that frustration out on the rim. – 7:22 PM
Daniel Gafford came off very frustrated with his recent play during his press conference yesterday. He’s got 8 pts (4-4 FG) in 5 min so far tonight, taking that frustration out on the rim. – 7:22 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Warmin’ up for round 2.
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/fEBi3FNEoe – 7:12 PM
Warmin’ up for round 2.
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/fEBi3FNEoe – 7:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Keep grindin’.
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/EdLhqRU2M1 – 7:00 PM
Keep grindin’.
🕔 5:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/EdLhqRU2M1 – 7:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Clippers 2.0
Ant over 5.5 rebs + Zubac over 6.5 rebs
– I think the Clips miss some shots this game
KAT under 24.5 pts
– They’re not gonna stop doublin him
George over 5.0 asts
– Will get trapped and swing or split trap, get middle and pass – 6:50 PM
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Clippers 2.0
Ant over 5.5 rebs + Zubac over 6.5 rebs
– I think the Clips miss some shots this game
KAT under 24.5 pts
– They’re not gonna stop doublin him
George over 5.0 asts
– Will get trapped and swing or split trap, get middle and pass – 6:50 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers on the cover. Extra, extra, read all about it: https://t.co/u7SdhaImYx pic.twitter.com/dtHgBhtze2 – 4:21 PM
Clippers on the cover. Extra, extra, read all about it: https://t.co/u7SdhaImYx pic.twitter.com/dtHgBhtze2 – 4:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley is 1 of 2 guards averaging 5+ apg while also shooting 50% or better from the field this season (Ja Morant)
@Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Clippers from Target Center tonight at 7 pm.
TV: @BallySportsNOR
Radio: @wccoradio
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLfqVe3 pic.twitter.com/Pwcak7EWFy – 4:14 PM
Patrick Beverley is 1 of 2 guards averaging 5+ apg while also shooting 50% or better from the field this season (Ja Morant)
@Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Clippers from Target Center tonight at 7 pm.
TV: @BallySportsNOR
Radio: @wccoradio
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLfqVe3 pic.twitter.com/Pwcak7EWFy – 4:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
a couple City Edition wallpapers for your 📲 pic.twitter.com/TNTXlCQ9Ct – 4:06 PM
a couple City Edition wallpapers for your 📲 pic.twitter.com/TNTXlCQ9Ct – 4:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
All together.
🎥 Sights and sounds from Wednesday’s match-up. pic.twitter.com/RuwFjZvjOL – 4:00 PM
All together.
🎥 Sights and sounds from Wednesday’s match-up. pic.twitter.com/RuwFjZvjOL – 4:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers outscored the Thunder 20-9 on fast break points Monday night, then went to Minnesota and outscored the Timberwolves 18-8 on fast break points Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at how Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein have contributed to this development this week. pic.twitter.com/2rit6wfnLb – 3:43 PM
The LA Clippers outscored the Thunder 20-9 on fast break points Monday night, then went to Minnesota and outscored the Timberwolves 18-8 on fast break points Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at how Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein have contributed to this development this week. pic.twitter.com/2rit6wfnLb – 3:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Came through for each other.
@Reggie Jackson 🤝 @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/jxe244Us4h – 3:00 PM
Came through for each other.
@Reggie Jackson 🤝 @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/jxe244Us4h – 3:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🌲 City Edition mural 🌲
🎨 by @ral86dotcom
📍 218 N Washington Ave pic.twitter.com/0yNg00Q8tr – 2:56 PM
🌲 City Edition mural 🌲
🎨 by @ral86dotcom
📍 218 N Washington Ave pic.twitter.com/0yNg00Q8tr – 2:56 PM