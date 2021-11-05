Game stream: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) play against the Washington Wizards (3-3) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 54, Washington Wizards 66 (Q3 07:46)
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford just blocked Ja Morant twice in a span of two minutes. Morant is 3-for-13 on the night with 7 pts in 20 min. KCP has done a great job setting the tone on the perimeter with Gafford on the backend. – 8:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
What a DIME from Kyle Kuzma –Gafford finishes with the jump hook. – 8:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford with a great block on Ja Morant but now grimacing and a bit of pain, didn’t even cross halfcourt for offense. Steven Adams goes right back at him for a bucket, but then Gafford gives him one back. – 8:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Finished the first half strong 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:08 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards up on Grizzlies, 60-47 at halftime.
S. Dinwiddie – 12 points
B. Beal – 10 points, 5asts, 4 TO
K. Kuzma – 11 points, 5 rebs
Wizards shooting 8/16 from #P range (50%) – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wiz lead by 13 pts at halftime: 60-47. Dinwiddie has 12 pts, Jaren Jackson Jr. has 13. Wiz are 8-for-16 from three. – 8:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Off the backboard… to yourself?!?
OKAY @Bradley Beal! pic.twitter.com/RZ60qpxKgS – 8:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal just scored on Steven Adams by throwing it off the backboard to himself pic.twitter.com/A0pYPBDceK – 7:58 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards in the midst of a 13-5 run.
Memphis needs a timeout. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for the Memphis Hustle opener
Reggie Hearn
Shaq Buchanan
Romeo Weems
Matthew Hurt
Freddie Gillespie – 7:57 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Seems like quicker up front is better versus Wizards, but Grizzlies haven’t paired Slow/JJJ at all. – 7:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ offense has been superb, making 20 out of 30 shots on purposeful shot creation. They have 14 assists on their 20 baskets. … But there has been one issue: too many turnovers. Their six giveaways have led to 11 Memphis points. … Washington leads 48-39. – 7:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
✅⬜️⬜️⬜️
Us: 31 | @Washington Wizards: 35
@Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the way with 9 points. pic.twitter.com/q1Mwn9UhKO – 7:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
End of the first quarter, Wizards lead Grizzlies 35-31.
D. Gafford – 8 points (4/4)
B. Beal – 8 points, 4 asts, 3 TO
K. Kuzma – 5 points, 3 reb, 1 ast
Wizards shooting 75% from 3P (3/4) – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Much better start on offense from the Wizards against Memphis. They’re up 35-31 after one, have missed just six buckets. – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*scheduled @Ziaire Williams corner three ball tweet* pic.twitter.com/2dmrANNISs – 7:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Grizzlies by 4 pts after one. Beal and Gafford each have 8 pts, Wiz shooting 71.4%. Morant has 6 pts on 8 shots. – 7:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
9 points in the first quarter for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/pugfi8lzhZ – 7:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant surveys the lane and gets the tough finish 💪
pic.twitter.com/A5IlZuf3Qb – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have hit 12 of their first 15 shots and lead the Grizzlies by 12. Everything is falling so far. – 7:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford came off very frustrated with his recent play during his press conference yesterday. He’s got 8 pts (4-4 FG) in 5 min so far tonight, taking that frustration out on the rim. – 7:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Grizzlies allow the 2nd-highest 3PT% in the NBA this season (38.6%) and the 5th-most makes (13.8/g). The Wizards have made their first three from long range tonight. – 7:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ offense has started far better tonight. It’s not just the shot-making that’s improved. It’s the process that led to the successful shots: collapsing the defense and exploiting the weaknesses to create open shots. Washington leads Memphis 17-12. – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Testing the rims out early!
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/A52RpyHTZH – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As @TroyHalibur astutely points out, Kyle Kuzma wearing double shooting sleeves for the first time this season.
Kuzma is shooting 40% from the field and 31% from 3 early in the season. – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
hit that rt if you’re tapped in with the gang tonight. pic.twitter.com/icdn6i8lJR – 7:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
tonight’s starting 5⃣ vs. @Washington Wizards
🥷 @Ja Morant
😃 @De’Anthony Melton
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/893YRZbK9J – 6:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🏁🏁🏁
#DCAboveAll | @Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/8zcaIY5IY1 – 6:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night fits.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RZmZ4AHUWH – 6:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Memphis rookie Santi Aldama who went to Loyola (MD) spending a long-time with friends in the Capital One Arena stands pre-game and I’m trying to figure out if protocols for players are that lax or nobody cares. – 6:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Couple of things I’m interested in in the Grizz-Wiz game tonight:
With Wiz playing small on the perimeter, do Grizz look to “hide” Morant on KCP, the ostensible SF but lesser scoring threat?
With Wiz not playing a big center, is Slow Mo/JJJ the closing frontcourt? – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday night hoops start in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Dillon Brooks is OUT tonight
Brooks hasn’t played a game this season yet as he works back from a broken left hand. pic.twitter.com/dfUpWQCHN3 – 5:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma, who suffered a forearm contusion Wednesday, will start tonight for the Wizards against the Grizzlies, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:25 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Starters vs. Memphis
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bradley Beal
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 5:25 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I have the night off so you will get the honor of @Chris Herrington writing the gamer from Grizz at Wizards tonight. – 5:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma will play tonight despite dealing with a forearm contusion. That was expected after how things have progressed, but now confirmed by Unseld Jr. – 5:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:21 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
On why I think we’re in a golden age of athlete finance scams + why a player agency might feel pressured to present as crypto wizards houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/the-wolf-of-… – 5:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards-Grizzlies is coming up at 7 pm on @NBCSWashington. Ja Morant vs. Bradley Beal. Here are my three keys to the game: pic.twitter.com/DK26PEmhLz – 5:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni Avdija’s 8.5 net rating ranks first on the team among players averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game.
#DCABoveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/RDBY0q9QNY – 4:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I might me more excited about the @CapitalCityGoGo than the Wizards tonight lol
Heard the boys looking GOOD. – 4:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Owning the boards.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/juECsdePo3 – 4:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside Capital One Arena, where the Washington Wizards will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. pic.twitter.com/XPygNKXwr6 – 4:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley is 1 of 2 guards averaging 5+ apg while also shooting 50% or better from the field this season (Ja Morant)
@Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Clippers from Target Center tonight at 7 pm.
TV: @BallySportsNOR
Radio: @wccoradio
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLfqVe3 pic.twitter.com/Pwcak7EWFy – 4:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Bradley Beal be in D.C. long term?
His former Head Coach with the Wizards, Randy Wittman, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he thinks he’ll be sticking around #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/mfKeFU9koa – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Different styles, same position.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/fLWgo4kOXy – 3:48 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
What I’m watching: WAS/MEM
The Wizards have struggled to shoot the three ball this season sitting at 26th in the NBA in 3P% (31.9). Tonight, they face the 29th ranked team in Opp. 3P% (38.6).
The looks should* be there, can WAS take advantage? – 3:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🌲 City Edition mural 🌲
🎨 by @ral86dotcom
📍 218 N Washington Ave pic.twitter.com/0yNg00Q8tr – 2:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone today said the offense – specifically shot making – is giving the Nuggets the most trouble.
“I think we were 2/15 on wide open threes against Memphis the other night. I don’t have a calculator, but that’s not a good percentage.” – 2:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On this week’s Off The Bench podcast with @Chris Miller, Deni opens up about his injury recovery, learning about new cultures and much more!
🎙 LISTEN: https://t.co/YnXVq5Shbk
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/0aPOFPpnQ7 – 1:00 PM
