Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-8) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 66, Golden State Warriors 88 (Q3 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Often wondered why “Stockton” model wouldn’t be perfect for Curry. First 6 minutes of 1st & 3rd quarters then sub out. Always gives you option/opportunity for Curry playing all 4th quarter. No consternation about when to bring him back in 4th. – 11:56 PM
Often wondered why “Stockton” model wouldn’t be perfect for Curry. First 6 minutes of 1st & 3rd quarters then sub out. Always gives you option/opportunity for Curry playing all 4th quarter. No consternation about when to bring him back in 4th. – 11:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Warriors are having a lot of fun playing basketball together. They trust each other on the floor. The group’s confidence is building a little more every night. – 11:56 PM
The Warriors are having a lot of fun playing basketball together. They trust each other on the floor. The group’s confidence is building a little more every night. – 11:56 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hernangomez is in.
Jaxson Hayes still hasn’t played. Follows the pattern we saw in SAC.
Bad sign for the former No. 8 pick. – 11:53 PM
Hernangomez is in.
Jaxson Hayes still hasn’t played. Follows the pattern we saw in SAC.
Bad sign for the former No. 8 pick. – 11:53 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willy Hernangomez is about to check in for Valanciunas after this challenge by the Warriors.
Jaxson Hayes has yet to play a minute tonight. – 11:48 PM
Willy Hernangomez is about to check in for Valanciunas after this challenge by the Warriors.
Jaxson Hayes has yet to play a minute tonight. – 11:48 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Not breaking any news here, but these games with Zion and Ingram feel pretty much hopeless for the Pelicans. – 11:48 PM
Not breaking any news here, but these games with Zion and Ingram feel pretty much hopeless for the Pelicans. – 11:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
D3VONT3 🙌🙌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nXWzMTsty4 – 11:46 PM
D3VONT3 🙌🙌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/nXWzMTsty4 – 11:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jigsaw going to make his victims watch Pelicans games next Saw movie. – 11:44 PM
Jigsaw going to make his victims watch Pelicans games next Saw movie. – 11:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
ooooh @ChaseCenter is rockin’ 🤘 pic.twitter.com/h1JftHM1XE – 11:43 PM
ooooh @ChaseCenter is rockin’ 🤘 pic.twitter.com/h1JftHM1XE – 11:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr said before the game he was going to experiment with different rotations — including taking Steph out of his regular all 1st/all 3rd run. GP2 just came in for Steph about halfway through 3rd and immediately made an impact. – 11:43 PM
Kerr said before the game he was going to experiment with different rotations — including taking Steph out of his regular all 1st/all 3rd run. GP2 just came in for Steph about halfway through 3rd and immediately made an impact. – 11:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Draymond really just threw Wiggins open like a QB. Wiggins didn’t even know he was open.
His IQ is just ridiculous. – 11:43 PM
Draymond really just threw Wiggins open like a QB. Wiggins didn’t even know he was open.
His IQ is just ridiculous. – 11:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas is 9/16 from three-point range in 10 games this season. He came into tonight averaging 1.7 attempts per game (previous most in any season was 1.3) – 11:34 PM
Jonas Valanciunas is 9/16 from three-point range in 10 games this season. He came into tonight averaging 1.7 attempts per game (previous most in any season was 1.3) – 11:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas is now 9-16 on 3s this year after that last make pic.twitter.com/qwXLe2edbx – 11:34 PM
Jonas Valanciunas is now 9-16 on 3s this year after that last make pic.twitter.com/qwXLe2edbx – 11:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry has blocked two shots in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter. This is one reason why Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Curry’s D is overlooked. – 11:33 PM
Stephen Curry has blocked two shots in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter. This is one reason why Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Curry’s D is overlooked. – 11:33 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Big part of this experiment with Curry’s routine is: Who’s coming in for Curry when Curry leaves floor, and who’s already on floor when he leaves. – 11:31 PM
Big part of this experiment with Curry’s routine is: Who’s coming in for Curry when Curry leaves floor, and who’s already on floor when he leaves. – 11:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Paul Watson Jr had a team high 15 points in the Blue’s season opening win. Aaron Wiggins chipped in 8 points (4-5 shooting), Vit Krejci had 10, Tre Mann had 11 points and 8 assists on 4-7 shooting. – 11:28 PM
Paul Watson Jr had a team high 15 points in the Blue’s season opening win. Aaron Wiggins chipped in 8 points (4-5 shooting), Vit Krejci had 10, Tre Mann had 11 points and 8 assists on 4-7 shooting. – 11:28 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Another instance of friendly fire by Jonas?
Nickeil Alexander-Walker looks like he’s getting his neck checked out on the bench. He did not go to the back. – 11:28 PM
Another instance of friendly fire by Jonas?
Nickeil Alexander-Walker looks like he’s getting his neck checked out on the bench. He did not go to the back. – 11:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Killa Kira 🔥🔥
Watch with us LIVE
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/lbBOYijrFt – 11:18 PM
Killa Kira 🔥🔥
Watch with us LIVE
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/lbBOYijrFt – 11:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Halftime stats:
@JValanciunas 9pts (5-10), 9reb
@Devonte Graham 11pts (3-6 3PT)
@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 8pts, 2ast
@Josh Hart 7pts, 7reb – 11:16 PM
Halftime stats:
@JValanciunas 9pts (5-10), 9reb
@Devonte Graham 11pts (3-6 3PT)
@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 8pts, 2ast
@Josh Hart 7pts, 7reb – 11:16 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Modi doing a better job defending Steph than the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/0zdczsWCls – 11:15 PM
Modi doing a better job defending Steph than the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/0zdczsWCls – 11:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Photos from the first half 📸
See more: https://t.co/BsDWLxyyY8 pic.twitter.com/h58ppeNtMX – 11:13 PM
Photos from the first half 📸
See more: https://t.co/BsDWLxyyY8 pic.twitter.com/h58ppeNtMX – 11:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans starting guards Graham and NAW were 5/11 on three-pointers in 1H, almost exactly what Warriors Gs Curry and Poole combined to shoot (5 of 12). GSW appeared headed for a big lead up 50-35 before much-needed surge by Pels – 11:11 PM
#Pelicans starting guards Graham and NAW were 5/11 on three-pointers in 1H, almost exactly what Warriors Gs Curry and Poole combined to shoot (5 of 12). GSW appeared headed for a big lead up 50-35 before much-needed surge by Pels – 11:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Warriors 54, Pelicans 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 9 rebs
Graham 11 pts (3-6 on 3s)
Hart 7 pts & 7 rebs
Pels held the Warriors to 16 pts in the 2nd after giving up 38 in the 1st. But this stat could be a big one in the 2nd half:
Bench pts
GSW: 21
NOLA: 6 – 11:09 PM
End of the 1st half: Warriors 54, Pelicans 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 9 rebs
Graham 11 pts (3-6 on 3s)
Hart 7 pts & 7 rebs
Pels held the Warriors to 16 pts in the 2nd after giving up 38 in the 1st. But this stat could be a big one in the 2nd half:
Bench pts
GSW: 21
NOLA: 6 – 11:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Warriors 54, Pels 50
– Pels: 11 turnovers into 11 GSW pts
– GSW: 2/13 from 3 in 2Q
– Pels win 2Q, 19-16
– Jonas: 13p, 9r, 3a
– Graham: 11p, 3r, 2a
– Hart: 7p, 7r
– NAW: 8p, 2/5 3P – 11:08 PM
HALF: Warriors 54, Pels 50
– Pels: 11 turnovers into 11 GSW pts
– GSW: 2/13 from 3 in 2Q
– Pels win 2Q, 19-16
– Jonas: 13p, 9r, 3a
– Graham: 11p, 3r, 2a
– Hart: 7p, 7r
– NAW: 8p, 2/5 3P – 11:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors chucked up 31 first half 3s, made eight in the first quarter but only two in the second quarter. Only up four on a 1-8 Pelicans team without Zion/Ingram. – 11:08 PM
Warriors chucked up 31 first half 3s, made eight in the first quarter but only two in the second quarter. Only up four on a 1-8 Pelicans team without Zion/Ingram. – 11:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
GTEMP IN THE CORNER 👌👌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/XYPPH20lvp – 11:05 PM
GTEMP IN THE CORNER 👌👌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/XYPPH20lvp – 11:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Doing an interview while on the bike?
Multitasking at its finest 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/N9LNvAxHRL – 11:03 PM
Doing an interview while on the bike?
Multitasking at its finest 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/N9LNvAxHRL – 11:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels have quietly put together a 12-0 run to cut the Warriors lead to 50-47.
They’ve been able to settle in once the starters got back into the game. – 11:03 PM
Pels have quietly put together a 12-0 run to cut the Warriors lead to 50-47.
They’ve been able to settle in once the starters got back into the game. – 11:03 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
It’s become clear something up with Steph Curry’s minutes. Not about minutes or playing time — yet. But you could set your watch by Curry all first, chunk of second, all third, then please put him in as soon as possible in 4th. Not like that anymore. – 10:57 PM
It’s become clear something up with Steph Curry’s minutes. Not about minutes or playing time — yet. But you could set your watch by Curry all first, chunk of second, all third, then please put him in as soon as possible in 4th. Not like that anymore. – 10:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
It looks like Jordan Poole might have received a technical during the timeout. – 10:55 PM
It looks like Jordan Poole might have received a technical during the timeout. – 10:55 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans have no good guards and are running incredibly small lineups. – 10:47 PM
The Pelicans have no good guards and are running incredibly small lineups. – 10:47 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Motion to substitute Klay Thompson for Mark Jackson on this broadcast. – 10:46 PM
Motion to substitute Klay Thompson for Mark Jackson on this broadcast. – 10:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
EIGHT first quarter treys for the Dubs 🎯 pic.twitter.com/was2d9eg7f – 10:41 PM
EIGHT first quarter treys for the Dubs 🎯 pic.twitter.com/was2d9eg7f – 10:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green has mentioned a few times he wants to try small-ball lineups. Used Trey Murphy at the 5 there. Pels were switching everything. Didn’t disrupt the Warriors much tho. – 10:39 PM
Willie Green has mentioned a few times he wants to try small-ball lineups. Used Trey Murphy at the 5 there. Pels were switching everything. Didn’t disrupt the Warriors much tho. – 10:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors went 8-for-18 from beyond the arc in the first half. Steph already has 12 points — the Warriors have 12 assists. Porter drained two quick triples in 2 minutes. Defense is optional early. – 10:39 PM
Warriors went 8-for-18 from beyond the arc in the first half. Steph already has 12 points — the Warriors have 12 assists. Porter drained two quick triples in 2 minutes. Defense is optional early. – 10:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
KIRA COMING THROUGH 💨
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/CCuEkVZ7Xa – 10:39 PM
KIRA COMING THROUGH 💨
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/CCuEkVZ7Xa – 10:39 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors lead the Pelicans 38-31 after the first quarter. Stephen Curry has a game-high 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
#DubNation – 10:39 PM
Warriors lead the Pelicans 38-31 after the first quarter. Stephen Curry has a game-high 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
#DubNation – 10:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Eight first quarter made 3s for the Warriors. Four from Steph Curry, two from Otto Porter in two minutes, one from Bjelica, one from Payton. GSW up 38-31 on the Pelicans. – 10:38 PM
Eight first quarter made 3s for the Warriors. Four from Steph Curry, two from Otto Porter in two minutes, one from Bjelica, one from Payton. GSW up 38-31 on the Pelicans. – 10:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Warriors 38, Pelicans 31
Valanciunas 9 pts & 4 rebs
NAW 8 pts (2-3 on 3s)
Graham 5 pts
3-pointers
NOLA: 4-10
GSW: 8-18 – 10:38 PM
End of the 1st: Warriors 38, Pelicans 31
Valanciunas 9 pts & 4 rebs
NAW 8 pts (2-3 on 3s)
Graham 5 pts
3-pointers
NOLA: 4-10
GSW: 8-18 – 10:38 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Before the game, Kerr said he’s been pulling Curry around the 5 min. mark of the first to help keep his minutes down. Kerr said he wouldn’t do that if Steph was already in a good rhythm. I’ll guess that’s why Steph is playing the entire first tonight — 12 pts on 4 3’s so far – 10:37 PM
Before the game, Kerr said he’s been pulling Curry around the 5 min. mark of the first to help keep his minutes down. Kerr said he wouldn’t do that if Steph was already in a good rhythm. I’ll guess that’s why Steph is playing the entire first tonight — 12 pts on 4 3’s so far – 10:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC ➡️ GP ➡️ Beli
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VO3vT7OOho – 10:36 PM
SC ➡️ GP ➡️ Beli
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VO3vT7OOho – 10:36 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Excited to see this warrior team when klay get back!! They play good bball! – 10:35 PM
Excited to see this warrior team when klay get back!! They play good bball! – 10:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Here’s Stephen Curry before today’s game against the Pelicans.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/PJ0sEG2ahr – 10:35 PM
Here’s Stephen Curry before today’s game against the Pelicans.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/PJ0sEG2ahr – 10:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Well, that didn’t look good. Naji Marshall is quickly out of the game, writhing on the floor, grimacing the whole time, while holding his right upper arm area. Elbow? Shoulder? – 10:34 PM
Well, that didn’t look good. Naji Marshall is quickly out of the game, writhing on the floor, grimacing the whole time, while holding his right upper arm area. Elbow? Shoulder? – 10:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Interesting decision by the Pels to put Kira Lewis on Bjelica and Valanciunas on Gary Payton II so JV can sag off of him in the paint – 10:33 PM
Interesting decision by the Pels to put Kira Lewis on Bjelica and Valanciunas on Gary Payton II so JV can sag off of him in the paint – 10:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Naji Marshall just checked out and his face was in a lot of pain as he grabbed at his right shoulder. – 10:33 PM
Naji Marshall just checked out and his face was in a lot of pain as he grabbed at his right shoulder. – 10:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
T-wolves went 0-4 on their homestand and now go on a tough 4-game road trip.
Memphis
Golden State
Lakers
Clippers on a back to back – 10:32 PM
T-wolves went 0-4 on their homestand and now go on a tough 4-game road trip.
Memphis
Golden State
Lakers
Clippers on a back to back – 10:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
faked a shot
& made a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Mrx4aCUzGS – 10:21 PM
faked a shot
& made a #SPLASH💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Mrx4aCUzGS – 10:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NAW FOR 3 👌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4pp9fj6IDN – 10:18 PM
NAW FOR 3 👌
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/4pp9fj6IDN – 10:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
coast
2
coast
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/l1I2EEXhJL – 10:16 PM
coast
2
coast
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/l1I2EEXhJL – 10:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Crazy advanced stat: 10th straight game Jonas Valanciunas is perfectly coiffed. – 10:13 PM
Crazy advanced stat: 10th straight game Jonas Valanciunas is perfectly coiffed. – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night fights.
#DubNation, you ready? pic.twitter.com/HCTBuEpqCH – 9:50 PM
Friday night fights.
#DubNation, you ready? pic.twitter.com/HCTBuEpqCH – 9:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting warmed up 👏
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HzJELMDXgi – 9:49 PM
Getting warmed up 👏
📺: ESPN | @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/HzJELMDXgi – 9:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moments away.
Stream the game live 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/4P79jDI0xW – 9:45 PM
Moments away.
Stream the game live 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/4P79jDI0xW – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/18fYCMrQBm – 9:43 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/18fYCMrQBm – 9:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
So Herb Jones’ last two injuries have come as a result of:
— an elbow to the face from his teammate, Jonas Valanciunas, in Phoenix, resulting in a concussion.
— a rolled ankle during pregame warmups in Golden State. – 9:31 PM
So Herb Jones’ last two injuries have come as a result of:
— an elbow to the face from his teammate, Jonas Valanciunas, in Phoenix, resulting in a concussion.
— a rolled ankle during pregame warmups in Golden State. – 9:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting five for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/LTkY7fiZKP – 9:28 PM
Starting five for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/LTkY7fiZKP – 9:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:28 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will miss his fourth straight game with what the team has said is a right hip contusion.
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:26 PM
Brandon Ingram will miss his fourth straight game with what the team has said is a right hip contusion.
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
NAW
Garrett Temple
Josh Hart
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are out for tonight’s game at Golden State. Jones cleared concussion protocols today, but injured his left ankle during warmups – 9:24 PM
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are out for tonight’s game at Golden State. Jones cleared concussion protocols today, but injured his left ankle during warmups – 9:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time for the game! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/108o0Ar3rk – 9:17 PM
Almost time for the game! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/108o0Ar3rk – 9:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart rocking fire Kobes in pregame pic.twitter.com/EM6bnn3lhR – 9:13 PM
Josh Hart rocking fire Kobes in pregame pic.twitter.com/EM6bnn3lhR – 9:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram going thru his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/Cf24BlQ6In – 9:10 PM
Brandon Ingram going thru his pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/Cf24BlQ6In – 9:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 checking in from the logo
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/lb0ezmOJIz – 9:07 PM
📍 checking in from the logo
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/lb0ezmOJIz – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/qJSvF92uFC – 8:54 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/qJSvF92uFC – 8:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Made it to the Bay 🌉
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Zkewr6Ng0H – 8:47 PM
Made it to the Bay 🌉
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Zkewr6Ng0H – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
feelin’ fresh
feelin’ good
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/SHZx2CRshW – 8:44 PM
feelin’ fresh
feelin’ good
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/SHZx2CRshW – 8:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Status of Ingram and Jones for tonight’s game at Golden State is still questionable. Both are game-time decision – 8:39 PM
Status of Ingram and Jones for tonight’s game at Golden State is still questionable. Both are game-time decision – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green also says Brandon Ingram will be a gametime decision tonight. They’ll see how he feels after he goes thru warmups. – 8:35 PM
Willie Green also says Brandon Ingram will be a gametime decision tonight. They’ll see how he feels after he goes thru warmups. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones’ status won’t be determined for the Pelicans-Warriors matchup until after they go through warmups/other tests. Green did say BI’s hip is still a little sore. – 8:35 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones’ status won’t be determined for the Pelicans-Warriors matchup until after they go through warmups/other tests. Green did say BI’s hip is still a little sore. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Herb Jones is still questionable. He has a few more tests he had to go through. He’ll be a game time decision.
Ingram is also questionable. A determination on his status will be made after he warms up. – 8:34 PM
Willie Green says Herb Jones is still questionable. He has a few more tests he had to go through. He’ll be a game time decision.
Ingram is also questionable. A determination on his status will be made after he warms up. – 8:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones still questionable. Still some tests to go through.
Brandon Ingram questionable as well. “He’s still a little sore,” Willie Green said. – 8:34 PM
Herb Jones still questionable. Still some tests to go through.
Brandon Ingram questionable as well. “He’s still a little sore,” Willie Green said. – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Herb Jones still has some tests to go thru before his status is determined for tonight. He’s a gamtime decision. – 8:32 PM
Willie Green says Herb Jones still has some tests to go thru before his status is determined for tonight. He’s a gamtime decision. – 8:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
keep it cozy
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/IqlNUAUrwo – 8:29 PM
keep it cozy
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/IqlNUAUrwo – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green calls Sarver allegations ‘very interesting;’ Earl Watson cites ‘traumatic experience’ (w/videos) #Suns #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:28 PM
Draymond Green calls Sarver allegations ‘very interesting;’ Earl Watson cites ‘traumatic experience’ (w/videos) #Suns #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Some recognizable names on the Mexico City Capitanes:
Matt Mooney (former Hustle player from ’19-20 season, had a NBA stint with the Cavs)
Alfonzo McKinnie (played for Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Lakers 2017-2021) – 8:12 PM
Some recognizable names on the Mexico City Capitanes:
Matt Mooney (former Hustle player from ’19-20 season, had a NBA stint with the Cavs)
Alfonzo McKinnie (played for Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Lakers 2017-2021) – 8:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green, like most NBA players, have an eye on the investigation into allegations that Suns boss Robert Sarver commands a hostile/racist workplace. If there is guilt results in a fine (no suspension or ouster), it won’t go over well.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:34 PM
Draymond Green, like most NBA players, have an eye on the investigation into allegations that Suns boss Robert Sarver commands a hostile/racist workplace. If there is guilt results in a fine (no suspension or ouster), it won’t go over well.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
incredible presser @Draymond Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/FB9O5CuOye – 6:59 PM
incredible presser @Draymond Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/FB9O5CuOye – 6:59 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Pelicans | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/siFXHEcVzv – 6:46 PM
Warriors vs. Pelicans | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/siFXHEcVzv – 6:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Something that you’ve done all your life and then all of a sudden it’s you’re not a part of the club anymore. You can’t go to the locker room, you can’t get on the bus, you can’t go to the plane,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green to @TheUndefeated . bit.ly/3BIdBlu #nba – 6:01 PM
“Something that you’ve done all your life and then all of a sudden it’s you’re not a part of the club anymore. You can’t go to the locker room, you can’t get on the bus, you can’t go to the plane,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green to @TheUndefeated . bit.ly/3BIdBlu #nba – 6:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
To celebrate the launch of the remixed 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, we’re giving away four jerseys and four lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Nets game on 11/12, the on-court debut of the new gear! 🔥
Enter here: https://t.co/JQixfNwb75 pic.twitter.com/VNQFcUpgKu – 4:51 PM
To celebrate the launch of the remixed 2021-22 City Edition uniforms, we’re giving away four jerseys and four lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Nets game on 11/12, the on-court debut of the new gear! 🔥
Enter here: https://t.co/JQixfNwb75 pic.twitter.com/VNQFcUpgKu – 4:51 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Celebrating 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Phil Smith pic.twitter.com/pEOMk59ntT – 4:34 PM
Celebrating 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Phil Smith pic.twitter.com/pEOMk59ntT – 4:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Some dodgeball players and a tiger help round out this week’s #Pelicans on social 📲😎
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 4:31 PM
Some dodgeball players and a tiger help round out this week’s #Pelicans on social 📲😎
nba.com/pelicans/galle… – 4:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Before the Warriors became a feared superteam that booked five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr preached a mentality that became a rallying cry: Strength in Numbers.
@Ramona Shelburne has the story: pic.twitter.com/MzdgXgwmz9 – 4:08 PM
Before the Warriors became a feared superteam that booked five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr preached a mentality that became a rallying cry: Strength in Numbers.
@Ramona Shelburne has the story: pic.twitter.com/MzdgXgwmz9 – 4:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
✈️ Detroit
✈️ Toronto
✈️ Chicago
✈️ Orlando
✈️ New Orleans
✈️ Oklahoma City
What to watch for as we embark on our longest road trip of the season: – 4:07 PM
✈️ Detroit
✈️ Toronto
✈️ Chicago
✈️ Orlando
✈️ New Orleans
✈️ Oklahoma City
What to watch for as we embark on our longest road trip of the season: – 4:07 PM