Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The New York Knicks (5-3) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
New York Knicks 36, Milwaukee Bucks 46 (Q2 06:48)
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks cut the deficit to 10 behind Derrick Rose. Interesting to see when Thibodeau goes back to Kemba, if he does. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks have slowly worked their way back from a 21-point deficit at the start of the quarter to trail the #Bucks 46-36 with 6:48 to go in the first half. – 8:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis always finds his way to the basket!! pic.twitter.com/Pbgtpuo7CG – 8:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re only 8 games into the season and Knicks have been banged up at center, but defense has to be a bit of a concern Tom Thibodeau’s club. NYK entered play Thursday ranked bottom 5 in defensive efficiency and allowed 38 points in first quarter tonight at MIL. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday played half the first quarter, scoring four points and handing out two assists. #Bucks – 8:13 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Jrue was one of the best at generating corner threes for his team last year
The @Milwaukee Bucks average 9 corner threes a game
They took 6 in the first quarter with Holiday back – 8:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the bucks were shooting 30.9% on wide-open threes entering friday. that number is now up to 99.9% after the first quarter. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 38-19 lead after one quarter. They shot 50% from the floor and 50% from behind the three-point line. Also scored nine points off five #Knicks turnovers. – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bucks hit 8 3’s – lead Knicks 38-17 after one quarter. That is not ideal under any circumstances, but with Giannis scoring just five points on four shots, really not ideal. – 8:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bucks hit 8 three pointers in the first quarter and blasted the Knicks, 38-17. – 8:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The score is Knicks 13, Grayson Allen 11 with 2 minutes left in the first quarter. Rest of the Bucks have added 19 – so 30-13 – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen checks out having merely played a full game in the first quarter, scoring 14 points, pulling down four rebounds, handing out two assists and coming up with a block and a steal. #Bucks lead 30-13. – 8:06 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Go-Go trail the Knicks at halftime. 57-40
J. Goodwin – 10 points, 3 rebs, 1 ast
I. Todd – 8 points, 6 rebs
K. Walker – 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals – 8:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Poor defense and poor body language from the Knicks.
Bucks up 22-9.
They’ve hit five 3-pointers and I think they have been wide open for each one – 8:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mean, green stealing machine.
Grayson is doing it all!! pic.twitter.com/hZQQj5cbGa – 8:01 PM
Mean, green stealing machine.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Off to another awful start here in Brew City, already trailing 22-9 after 7:16. Getting killed by, of course, Grayson Allen (11 points). Evan Fournier blanked with a bad turnover. – 8:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
7-0 run out of the timeout from the Bucks. Knicks took a timeout.
Grayson Allen is already 3-of-4 from deep. Twice now, he’s gotten a look on the left wing because of a cut from a teammate. This last one opened up because of a Bobby Portis cut to the rim. Good basketball. – 8:00 PM
7-0 run out of the timeout from the Bucks. Knicks took a timeout.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks talked a lot about avoiding the slow start they had in Indiana. The talk did not solve it. Down 22-9 here in Milwaukee. – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks haven’t scored since the 8:03 mark of the first quarter. #Bucks lead 22-9 with 4:44 to go. – 7:59 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The Giannis-Grayson Allen connection continues to get better with every game. Allen now showing more creation after receiving the handoff from Giannis, it’s not just catch-and-shoot threes. Good stuff. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Seven of the #Bucks points have come off #Knicks turnovers – they lead 13-9 early. – 7:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson already feeling the long ball tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fjYxzdruxg – 7:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
They really love Bobby Portis here in Milwaukee. Smartest move he ever made staying here. – 7:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If the Knicks are committed to doubling Giannis every time he touches the ball there are going to be a lot of open 3-pointers. Already can see it. – 7:50 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks made the details of their White House visit official.
The ceremony honoring their 2021 NBA Championship with President Joe Biden will be held at 1:50 p.m. CT on Monday.
Here is the full press release: pic.twitter.com/WWvU4utjPn – 7:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Go-Go down to the Knicks, 31-13.
J. Goodwin – 6 points
I. Todd – 5 points, 2 rebounds – 7:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
First five out vs. the defending champs pic.twitter.com/gDvyTa5tkU – 7:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is active for tonight’s game vs. Knicks. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xrzcPRy35l – 7:22 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
the size/wingspan+speed of jump combo that collins has at his disposal is shocking, my eyes can’t get used to it lol
100% in the nerlens/isaiah tier for that convo imo, just clumsier – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill is still going to start for the #Bucks, even as Jrue Holiday is expected to play.
Hill joins Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton again with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen.
Sandro Mamukelashvili will not be active. – 7:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat dropped 16 points on Tuesday. How many tonight?
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/3lRdHIhDAi – 7:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are set to visit the White House on Nov. 8 at 1:50 p.m. CT.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Interested to see if we get the first start of the season for Bobby Portis with the New York frontline of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Probably has more to do with where his recovery timetable is at with the hamstring but we’ll see.. – 6:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday is expected to play tonight vs. the #Knicks
Slowly….the Bucks are getting healthier. – 6:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Westchester Knicks open tonight. Thibodeau said he really wants rookies Miles McBride and center Jericho Sims with club for time being. It’s best for Knicks, he said. Will try to spot them a G League game here and there. – 6:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Gettin’ loose in Milwaukee.
(👋 @Obi Toppin) pic.twitter.com/wS6fJqJmVs – 6:09 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tonight’s matchup in Milwaukee: MSG Network’s Kenny Albert and Walt Frazier vs. ESPN’s Mike Breen and Doris Burke. – 6:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jacket is tough, @Thanasis Antetokounmpo. 🔥
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/JfJtOLzm3I – 5:56 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pre-game catch and shoot 3 for Giannis Antetokounmpo before Bucks-Knicks.
Official tip time is 6:45, y’all. pic.twitter.com/qlUiczhxyZ – 5:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As Kemba said this morning, not a one defender job. pic.twitter.com/SHv67NVlGN – 5:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tastes like strawberries…👟
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SJzmUn9v6h – 5:25 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Story is up on Kemba Walker from this morning as he talks about Holiday, defense and being better #Knicks nypost.com/2021/11/05/kem… – 5:16 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker coming off his worst outing as a Knick in Indy – 4 points 2 of 11, 0 for 5 from 3. “I just had a tough night shooting the basketball,’’ Walker said this morning. “It happens I just struggled, just struggled.’’ Gets Holiday tonight in Brew City. – 3:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
George implemented some unique tactics on closeouts in practice. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V5N3pHlw00 – 3:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker knows all too well the difficulty of facing Jrue Holiday nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:34 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
9️⃣ here.
trockdsn/IG | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/X59xUe3AkD – 3:30 PM
9️⃣ here.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nerlens Noel explains the injury that delayed his season debut nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Before the Detroit game, your three-point percentage was higher than Khris’.”
Giannis is coming for Khris in the 3PT title. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tjSP5rBun6 – 1:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Indiana coach Mike Woodson talks Bloomington, working w/Tom Thibodeau & Mitchell Robinson on The Putback; a note on RJ Barrett, who has drawn internal comparisons to Loul Deng – a 2-time All Star in CHI w/Thibs (video below). Full episode: https://t.co/TfBbUgcZJQ pic.twitter.com/hPR7xKyX2Q – 1:45 PM
