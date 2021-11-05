Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

The San Antonio Spurs (2-6) play against the Orlando Magic (7-7) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 5, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 57, Orlando Magic 48 (Q3 06:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony fouled Doug McDermott on a 3-pointer and immediately argued the call. After seeing the replay on the in-arena video board, he agreed with the call. – 8:23 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic open up on a 7-3 “run” to begin the 3Q and Pop calls a timeout less than two minutes into the period. – 8:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣COUNT IT!!!
This DJ and-1️⃣ in the first was SOLID 💪 pic.twitter.com/NhyZ7Jwcyf – 8:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Magic didn’t shoot efficiently from anywhere in that first half pic.twitter.com/t0jqf7W6IE – 8:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 13
SA takes the 2Q 19-16
Keldon 11 pts
Murray 10 pts
SA +6 in the paint
SA +5 from the FT line pic.twitter.com/HMuNYZwLEJ – 8:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Spurs 49, Magic 36
Keldon Johnson leads all scorers with 11 points while Mo Bamba has 9 points to lead the Magic, who are shooting just 31.9% from the field. Spurs have shot 44.2%. – 8:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: San Antonio 49, Orlando 36 pic.twitter.com/fO2KV7BGjp – 8:02 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Pardon my baby’s crying he was very embarrassed for Doug McDermott as Jalen Suggs took it right to his mug pic.twitter.com/AoL2v2JlLd – 8:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs did not play their best half of basketball and still lead 49-36 at the break. Orlando shooting 31.9 percent. KJ with 11 points, DJ with 10 and eight rebounds. – 8:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug doing Doug things on the inbound play. pic.twitter.com/LbJr472OUk – 8:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the strength. the finish.
@Jalen Suggs 💪
📺: https://t.co/9xrQMmBO0j pic.twitter.com/EwWMAqwpdN – 8:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White tried to take a foul there to stop the break. Officials didn’t give it to him. – 7:58 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
My takeaway from this game: Jamahl Mosley is coaching his ever-loving butt off and the Magic just aren’t very good. – 7:55 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Ugggggggly basketball in Orlando.
41-31 SAS over ORL w 3:17 left in the 1st half. – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
FRANZ SLAM
📺: https://t.co/9xrQMmBO0j pic.twitter.com/BJDXyVlcP4 – 7:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell just blocked that Cole Anthony shot with his elbow. – 7:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Magic have clearly been working on their press break since the first meeting with Spurs. Suggs had a wide-open dunk there, until the ball slipped out of his hands. – 7:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs 30, Magic 20
Murray + Keldon have 15 of the 30 points for SA
Spurs are +6 in the paint
Spurs are +3 from 3PT line
Spurs are +1 from FT line
Both teams have 4 points from mid-range – 7:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop giving young Mr. Vassell a bit of a death stare after he allowed Ross to catch that inbound pass and get off a corner 3 at the quarter horn.
Ross’ shot missed — barely — and Spurs take a 30-20 edge into 2Q. – 7:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: San Antonio 30, Orlando 20 pic.twitter.com/44sTq4nONK – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is figuring it out. Game is starting to slow down for him now. – 7:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Spurs called timeout after Keldon Johnson looked to roll his ankle a little bit on a prior play. He was limping and just went back to the locker room. – 7:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 6 of their 9 games this season.
SA enters 2-3 when leading by 10
This is the second time this season SA has led by double digits against ORL – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
add this to the @chuma_okeke lay up package
📺: https://t.co/9xrQMmBO0j pic.twitter.com/cZ3p065tHE – 7:24 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Thad Young, as has been his wont lately, is doing a ton of really nice things for the Spurs. – 7:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mr. McBuckets from DEEEP👌
@Doug McDermott pic.twitter.com/XBdOBvR8HS – 7:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
After the falling behind by 5, the Spurs get back to back 3s from McDermott and Murray to take a 3 point lead.
Anthony with 5 of the Magic 8 points to start – 7:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keldon ➡️ @Drew Eubanks for the first ✌️ pic.twitter.com/J0QDayq4Uh – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,139 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Not sure how they scored that, but I believe Wendell Carter was blocked three times on that one possession. – 7:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks
Magic: Suggs, Anthony, F Wagner, Carter, Bamba – 7:06 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
The Magic host the Spurs in a rematch of the season opener for both. Can Orlando gain revenge and earn its first home win by taking down favored San Antonio. This was my opinion on the NBA Tip-Off Show at @WagerTalk
#PorVida #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/cdS6JnxupR – 6:49 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 10 vs SAN ANTONIO
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The aforementioned Gary Harris out now getting ready pic.twitter.com/AWuV7iKaBU – 6:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Early Friday night hoops!
🆚 @Orlando Magic
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Amway Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/PeTkwqpEcz – 6:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
double drip💧
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/31znAkptuf – 5:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gary Harris will play tonight for the Magic, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. He has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. – 5:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s shooting more 3s now than he ever has,” says Coach Pop of Dejounte Murray’s game continuing to develop on the court. Pop also mentioned Murray’s leadership. – 5:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
On the other side of the court, Mo Wagner and Chuma Okeke shooting around for the Magic pic.twitter.com/TSEjyGGh77 – 5:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
A couple Spurs players warming up prior to playing the Magic pic.twitter.com/bARZJWClju – 5:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A week from today we debut our 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniforms! 📸🎥🔥
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/Evumhq8VZn – 5:22 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gary Harris will play tonight for the @Orlando Magic against the @Spurs. – 5:17 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Greetings from Orlando, roughly two hours before tipoff. pic.twitter.com/ALcWgqdZKY – 4:57 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Hedo ↗️ Dwight ftw
a look back on one of our most memorable moments against the Spurs ✨
Spurs vs. Magic tonight at 7 p.m. on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/q2kMXkKF1U – 4:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
🏀 @Orlando Magic vs @Spurs Preview 🏀
🔹Magic’s defense improving
🔹Look to limit turnovers and paint points
🔹Making the most of practice time
🔹Latest injury updates
🔹Rivals Report with @KENS5‘s @Jeff Garcia
All that and more:
on.nba.com/3BU0q0F – 4:13 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
✈️ Detroit
✈️ Toronto
✈️ Chicago
✈️ Orlando
✈️ New Orleans
✈️ Oklahoma City
What to watch for as we embark on our longest road trip of the season: – 4:07 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Pod for the weekend:
– Thoughts on the new officiating and various stars in crisis
– Late-game adventures with Luka
– The Sarver mess in Phoenix
– Franz Wagner (@Franz Wagner) in Orlando
Subscribe here:
goat.supportingcast.fm – 3:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The NBA’s emphasis on cutting down on “non-basketball moves” has made a new fan in the Spurs’ locker room. “I like basketball again,” Thad Young said.
The change has produced a drop in scoring and FTs but a rise in entertainment value:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 3:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
