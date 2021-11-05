Jaylen Brown out against Mavs

Gary Washburn: #Celtics list Jaylen Brown as OUT for tomorrow against #Mavericks with hamstring tightness. Josh Richardson (foot) is questionable.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown will miss Saturday’s visit to Dallas with right hamstring tightness and list Josh Richardson (left foot contusion) as questionable for his reunion with the Mavericks.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is OUT vs Dallas due to hamstring tightness.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report at Dallas on Saturday:
Jaylen Brown – Right Hamstring Tightness – OUT
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown will miss tomorrow’s game against Dallas with right hamstring tightness, the same issue that forced him to exit yesterday’s win over Miami early. – 5:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Dallas (11/6):
Jaylen Brown – Right Hamstring Tightness – OUT
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Aside from Miami losing and offense plummeting, some defensive hounding continued:
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were 1 of 6 from the field when defended by PJ Tucker
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Reminder: @DanielfromSport is pinch hitting for the Takeaways for @celticsblog today.
Here’s my quick thoughts:
-Nesmith needs minutes now
-This is the defense we thought we’d get
-Tatum might need a day off or something
-Langford making that mini-leap?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Dispatch from Miami, where the Celtics are back baby! (Also Jaylen Brown is injured & Jayson Tatum just got outscored by America’s favorite Celtic Aaron Nesmith)
Plus some more reporting on Josh Richardson’s injury & what comes next.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown left the Celtics’ win in Miami with hamstring tightness. The latest update from Ime Udoka, plus Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s ankle sprain.
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown leaving the game with hamstring tightness: “He had some tightness in his hamstring. He has a history of some stuff there, so we wanted to be cautious and get him checked out tomorrow.” – 10:07 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️ BOS 95 🔥 MIA 78
Just as expected: A blowout where one team struggled to get above 70 points 😉
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown is done for the night with hamstring tightness, per the team. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / November 4, 2021
Mark Murphy: Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown will play tonight. Romeo Langford (calf) and Al Horford (groin) are out. -via Twitter @Murf56 / October 25, 2021
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are both questionable tonight, per the Celtics. Romeo Langford is doubtful. -via Twitter @chrisgrenham / October 25, 2021